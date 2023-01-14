Sunak offers Ukraine British Challenger 2 tanks to help push back Russian troops

Patrick Daly and John Besley, PA
·4 min read

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has confirmed the UK will provide tanks to Ukraine to help Kyiv’s forces “push Russian troops back”.

Downing Street said Mr Sunak made the pledge during a call on Saturday morning with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

In a readout of the phone conversation, a No 10 spokeswoman said the Prime Minister offered Challenger 2 tanks and additional artillery systems as a sign of the UK’s “ambition to intensify our support to Ukraine”.

Mr Zelensky thanked the UK on Twitter for making decisions that “will not only strengthen us on the battlefield, but also send the right signal to other partners”.

The move makes the UK the first Western power to supply the Ukrainians with main battle tanks.

UK Government insiders said the decision on tanks had to be made now in order to ensure Ukrainian soldiers could be trained in how to use the mobile weapons before a potential spring offensive.

Ministers hope the announcement will encourage other allies to follow suit.

Mr Sunak’s formal offer follows reports that he was preparing to sign off on sending four British Army Challenger 2 main battle tanks to eastern Europe immediately, with eight more to follow shortly afterwards.

No 10 has not yet confirmed the exact numbers of tanks it will send to Kyiv.

Russia Ukraine War Developments
Ukrainian forces will not be able to recapture taken ground without tanks, Western officials have said (AP)

A Downing Street spokesman said the Prime Minister and Mr Zelensky agreed on the “need to seize on this moment” after Ukrainian victories had “pushed Russian troops back”.

“The Prime Minister outlined the UK’s ambition to intensify our support to Ukraine, including through the provision of Challenger 2 tanks and additional artillery systems,” the spokesman said.

“The Prime Minister and President Zelensky welcomed other international commitments in this vein, including Poland’s offer to provide a company of Leopard tanks.

“The Prime Minister stressed that he and the whole UK Government would be working intensively with international partners to deliver rapidly the kind of support which will allow Ukraine to press their advantage, win this war and secure a lasting peace.”

Rishi Sunak visit to Kyiv
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak made the tanks commitment during a call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/PA)

Labour’s shadow defence secretary said the Prime Minister had the “fullest backing” from his party on the decision to provide Ukraine with tanks.

John Healey said: “Modern tanks are crucial to Ukraine’s efforts to win its battle against Russian aggression.”

Both Kyiv and Moscow are reportedly gearing up for a spring offensive as the weather warms and the Ukrainian mud dries out.

The Times reported that there are fears in Ukraine that Russian President Vladimir Putin could amass as many as 500,000 troops on the frontline by April.

Earlier this week, Western officials warned that Ukraine would not be able to take back significant territory from Russia without an increase in fighting power – including tanks and other heavy armour.

There have been concerns within Nato that supplying tanks could be regarded by the Russians as a further escalation of the conflict.

It comes after the US promised 50 Bradley tank-killing armoured vehicles in its biggest military assistance package to date for Ukraine.

Germany also announced it would supply around 40 Marder armoured personnel carriers and France promised wheeled AMX-10 RC tank destroyers.

The Russian embassy in the UK put out a statement claiming Mr Sunak’s decision to provide tanks to Mr Zelensky’s forces would “generate more casualties, including among the civilian population”.

The comments come despite the targeting of civilian infrastructure by Moscow’s military during the conflict and allegations of human rights abuses in Russian-captured areas.

The embassy added: “As for the Challenger 2 tanks, they will hardly help the Ukrainian military turn the tide in the field.

“They will become legitimate large-scale targets for the Russian forces.”

Latest Stories

  • The U.K. and Poland Are Donating Modern Tanks to Ukraine, Escalating the War

    Up until now, NATO countries have held back from sending modern tanks to Ukraine. Now, the decision could escalate the war.

  • WRAPUP 1-Ukrainian apartment block in Dnipro smashed in Russian missile attack

    Russia unleashed a major missile attack on Ukraine on Saturday, smashing a nine-storey apartment block in the city of Dnipro, killing at least five people and striking vital energy facilities across the country, officials said. The nation's Energy Minster German Galushchenko warned the strikes that targeted the majority of the regions would make the coming days "difficult."

  • How to protect yourself from real-estate title fraud

    Recent news stories have highlighted the dangers of real-estate title fraud, which take place when fraudsters or scam artists steal ownership of a home in order to benefit from its value. Yesterday, CBC News reported on a Toronto family that was able to thwart an attempted scam where someone used fake identification to pose as the 95-year-old homeowner and convinced real estate agents to list the home for sale without the family's knowledge or permission. The case resembles an ongoing Toronto po

  • Iran hangs former defense ministry official over spy claim

    DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran said Saturday it executed a former high-ranking defense ministry official and dual Iranian-British national, despite international warnings not to carry out the death sentence. The execution further escalated tensions with the West amid the nationwide anti-government protests shaking the Islamic Republic. The hanging of Ali Reza Akbari, a close ally of top security official Ali Shamkhani, suggests an ongoing power struggle within Iran's theocracy as it tri

  • Charity seeks permission to appeal against ruling that Rwanda policy is lawful

    A hearing to decide whether there should be permission to appeal is scheduled to take place on Monday at the Royal Courts of Justice.

  • Can weed be smoked in public? We break down what you need to know about WA cannabis laws

    Despite the state decriminalizing marijuana, it can only be sold by certain businesses, and many cities have their own cannabis ordinances.

  • The UK says sending Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine is a potential 'game changer' in the war. This is how they could impact the conflict.

    The British Challenger 2 tank would be superior to every Russian battle tank that it opposes, an expert told Insider.

  • ‘Scrap of hope’: As mortgage rates fall, borrowing below 6% is becoming a ‘distinct possibility’ — here’s what to look for in the coming months

    Buyers have spent recent weeks hopping in and out of the market as rates “seesaw.”

  • Rishi Sunak Tells Volodymyr Zelenskyy The UK Will Send Tanks To Ukraine

    Britain wants to "intensify" its support for Kyiv.

  • Siemens Energy signs agreement to develop Iraq's power grid

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Siemens Energy plans to boost its cooperation with Iraq in the coming years, the company said on Friday, as its CEO inked a deal with the Iraqi government to develop the country's power network. Siemens Energy CEO Christian Bruch signed a memorandum of understanding with Iraqi Electricity Minister Ziyad Ali to provide an additional 11 gigawatts for local power production, a statement from the German Economy Ministry said. "In the coming years, Iraq will invest considerably in its energy infrastructure," said German Economy Minister Robert Habeck, who attended the signing of the MoU in Berlin together with Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein.

  • UK to supply tanks; Russian missiles hit across Ukraine

    U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Saturday promised to provide tanks and artillery systems to Ukraine, amid renewed missile attacks by Moscow targeting multiple Ukrainian cities for the first time in nearly two weeks. Five people were killed and more than 20 wounded in the southeastern city of Dnipro, where a Russian missile strike destroyed a section of an apartment building, regional Gov. Valentyn Reznichenko said. Infrastructure facilities were also hit in the western Lviv region and northeastern Kharkiv.

  • Colombia melts seized weapons into rods for homes

    STORY: These seized weapons will be used to build low-income housing Location: Tuta, ColombiaColombian authorities meltedalmost 29,000 weaponsthat were once in the hands of criminal organizations (Jose Joaquin Amezquita Garcia, Colombian Armed Forces) “During the melting process, a part will be transformed into steel for construction rods. Low-income housing will be built with those rods. We consider this virtuous. Today, elements that were doing harm in Colombia’s streets will have a virtuous use."Among the seized weapons were rifles,machine guns and rocket launchers

  • At least 11 die in Colombia as ELN rebels clash with dissident ex-FARC fighters

    At least 11 fighters have been killed during clashes in northeast Colombia between dissident former members of the now-demobilized FARC guerrilla movement and National Liberation Army (ELN) rebels, the army said on Thursday. President Gustavo Petro has pledged to end the country's nearly six-decade conflict between the government, rebels and crime gangs founded by former paramilitaries, which has killed at least 450,000 people. His government is holding peace talks with the ELN and has declared a bilateral ceasefire with dissidents, who reject a 2016 peace deal signed by the FARC.

  • UPDATE 6-Russia claims Soledar capture, Zelenskiy mocks nod to Wagner role

    Russia said on Friday that its forces had taken control of the salt-mining town of Soledar in eastern Ukraine, claiming to have made its first big battlefield gain after half a year of military setbacks. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said later that the fighting for Soledar and other eastern towns and cities was continuing. Ukraine's eastern military command had denied Russia controlled Soledar.

  • Colombia president asks to stop arrest of narco sought by US

    Colombia's president is seeking to suspend arrest orders against some of the country's biggest criminal suspects, including at least one individual wanted in the U.S. on narcotics charges, as part of an ambitious plan to dismantle armed groups that have long dominated the countryside. The request to suspend the arrest orders against eight members of the so-called Gulf Clan was made by President Gustavo Petro's peace commissioner in a letter dated Jan. 11 to Colombia's chief prosecutor. Among those on the list are Jobanis Villadiego, also known by his alias “Bad Boy,” who was indicted in Brooklyn federal court in 2015 alongside Dairo Antonio Úsuga, then leader of the Gulf Clan and at the time Colombia's most wanted fugitive.

  • Illegal waste discharge on Fraser Valley farm stokes environmental worries among residents

    D'Arcy Henderson picks up pieces of plastic and trash strewn across her neighbour's yard. The Columbia Valley resident points to steaming piles of waste sitting on the other side of a blue fence as the source. "If you look at the plastic on the ground and the garbage blowing, that's 500 years that won't disappear," she told CBC News. Environmental concerns are mounting in the small community near Cultus Lake, B.C., about 101 kilometres southeast of Vancouver, after truckload after truckload of b

  • Ex-NATO General to Face Tycoon in Czech Presidential Runoff

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary Data‘I Feel Like I Got Duped’: Tesla Price Drop Angers Current OwnersTrump’s Attack on NY Sexual Assault Law Called ‘Absurd’ By JudgeThe Document That Separates Biden and TrumpYellen Says US to Take Extraordinary Steps to Avert a DefaultA retired general who has pledged unwavering support for Ukraine won the first round of the Czech presidential election, advancing to the run-off against a billionaire

  • Transfer news LIVE: Wout Weghorst signs for Manchester United plus Mykhailo Mudryk to Arsenal latest

    Chelsea are also interested in Mudryk but Shakhtar Donetsk holding firm

  • Durham parents speak out on plan that could reassign thousands of students

    More than 2,000 Durham Public Schools elementary students could be forced to change schools by fall 2024 under the “Growing Together” plan.

  • Sunak refuses to confirm if he will accept 'de facto referendum' result on Scottish independence

    Rishi Sunak has refused to confirm if he will accept "de facto referendum" result on Scottish independence.Source: STV News