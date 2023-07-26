Sunak’s net zero flip-flopping makes investing in the UK a fool’s game

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has refused to commit to the 2030 target for banning the sale of new petrol and diesel cars - AP Photo/Frank Augstein

Welcome to flip-flop Britain – thankfully not yet a place where you’re about to see Grant Shapps turning up for work in brightly-coloured bermuda shorts and sandals.

It is, however, a country where policy U-turns are now so commonplace that ministers may soon be seen doing laps of Parliament Square in ever-decreasing circles, eventually collapsing on the grass from dizziness. It could form the basis for a parliamentary version of Monty Python’s Silly Olympics, only without the laughs.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

MPs may be concerned about “mixed signals” on the UK’s commitment to climate action but this is a Government that seems incapable of making up its mind on anything, and that has serious consequences for our ability to attract outside capital. Investing in the UK is a fool’s game right now.

On Tuesday it was Michael Gove’s turn to tie himself in knots as he was pressed on a variety of net zero issues, including the nonsensical 2030 petrol and diesel car ban, during a whistlestop tour of the TV and radio studios.

Amid growing calls to water down net zero policies in the face of the Uxbridge by-election backlash against Sadiq Khan’s ULEZ anti-car scheme, Gove conceded that the timetable to replace gas boilers with controversial heat pumps may need to be reviewed. Good. Common sense seems to have at least prevailed on that one – until the Cabinet no doubt backtracks again.

But it was on the 2030 petrol and diesel car ban where the Levelling Up Secretary left the entire nation scratching its heads. The deadline is “immovable”, Gove said after days of briefing and counter-briefing from various ministers, MPs and different factions of the Tory party.

It would obviously make great sense to delay the ban given that the rest of Europe is working towards 2035 and there is little to gain from being an outlier on this occasion. Yet, what businesses of all stripes – not just carmakers – crave most is certainty, and at the moment it’s hard to find it anywhere.

The confusion over the petrol car ban has taken this ambiguity to farcical new heights. Gove says he can give an “absolute guarantee” that sales of new petrol and diesel cars will be banned from 2030, yet how can he in all good faith?

In the preceding 48 hours alone, the Prime Minister has refused to commit to it, Foreign Office Minister Andrew Mitchell appeared to cast doubt on the date, Suella Braverman warned against pursuing climate policies that hit voters in the pocket, Number Ten indicated the introduction of some climate measures could be delayed, and Jacob Rees-Mogg called for the pledge to be scrapped altogether.

It’s not in the least bit credible for Gove to make that promise. All it does is muddy the waters even further, at the same time as inflicting even greater damage to what is left of this Government’s credibility in the eyes of voters, and indeed investors.

Why would any private equity house, pension fund, multi-national, or serious major entrepreneur commit serious money to any of the countless projects this country needs to embark upon when no one can have the first idea of what it is dealing with from one day to the next?

It’s difficult to find a single aspect of energy policy that isn’t hopelessly muddled.

Story continues

A de facto ban on onshore wind remains in place despite a promise to row back on it; fracking has been killed off after billions was spent trying to get it off the ground; no one wants to build new nuclear and yet plans to develop mini-nukes are being held back by a pointless competition to find the most suitable partner when the Government has a ready-made solution in Rolls Royce in its own backyard.

Meanwhile, a promise from Shapps to “max out” North Sea oil and gas reserves couldn’t be more at odds with a state-imposed windfall tax that has all-but torpedoed new investment in the region.

Housing policy is just as baffling. It was only last December – in the middle of a housing crisis it is worth pointing out – that compulsory house-building targets were watered down amid a rebellion among Tory MPs, and now they’re back – well, sort of.

Gove insists a target of 300,000 new houses a year was always “optional” – whatever that means - yet, even more implausibly, he insists at the same time that its a figure that can realistically be met despite the fact that it has been missed by a considerable margin every single year since it was introduced by Philip Hammond as Chancellor in 2017.

The Government doesn’t want to build on the greenbelt – another concession to NIMBYs – nor in the real countryside, or preferably anywhere that is a Tory constituency, which leaves empty properties in town centres. But, as already been pointed out, there aren’t enough abandoned chippys and derelict bookies to house the 1.2m people currently sat on social housing waiting lists. Developers are tearing their hair out.

Gove the housing radicalist is an even more implausible act when you consider this is someone who only last week blocked a recommendation from his own planning inspector to allow Marks and Spencer to bulldoze its Marble Arch store and build a new greener one on the same site.

Boris Johnson once accused Keir Starmer of having “more flip-flops than Bournemouth beach”. Yet, the Government’s record leaves it in danger of rivalling the departure lounge at Rhodes airport.