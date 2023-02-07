Sunak makes appeal to the Right with promotion for Kemi Badenoch

Kemi Badenoch - Tayfun Salci/Shutterstock

The elevation of grassroots favourite Kemi Badenoch to the Secretary of State in charge of a newly beefed-up business and trade department is Rishi Sunak’s way of keeping the right on-side.

Formerly international trade secretary, no-nonsense, straight-talking Badenoch has long been a darling of the party’s “common sense” wing - and following an impressive performance in the last leadership race is widely tipped as a potential successor to the Prime Minister.

Amid fears for the future of his party, could this be Mr Sunak's way of giving his somewhat inexperienced colleague a helping hand?

Born in Wimbledon to Yoruba parents, the mother of three, 43, is an unashamed “growth” champion and has made a name for herself attacking “woke” businesses that focus on “social justice” at the expense of profits.

Thought to be in favour of scrapping the proposed six-per-cent rise in corporation tax, as business secretary she will act as the Thatcherite yin to Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s rather more Brownite yang.

Mr Sunak has long thought that business and trade should operate under one departmental roof - and this move crystallizes his aim to be seen as a champion of post-Brexit Britain - notwithstanding the high-tax backdrop of his premiership.

Shapps back in

The repositioning of Grant “spreadsheet” Shapps as Secretary of State for a newly hived off department for Energy Security and Net Zero is intended to inspire confidence that the government is serious about bringing down energy costs and avoiding a repeat of the skyrocketing bills we have witnessed in recent months thanks largely to the war in Ukraine.

As one of the most experienced ministers in government, having served under all the Prime Ministers since David Cameron apart from Theresa May, the former party chairman is an “everyman” figure who will be tasked with persuading the party’s more skeptical backbenchers of the electoral benefits of sticking to the net zero pledge.

'Safe pair of' Hands

Although a committed remainer, equally experienced Greg “safe pair of” Hands has a similar ability to cut across the party divide and his appointment as Zadhim Zahawi’s replacement is designed to steady a ship sailing in choppy waters. (Having sacked his party chairman following an independent investigation, it seems Mr Sunak wants to follow the same course in relation to the bullying probe currently being carried out into Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab).

Greg Hands - TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images

Yet with the Tories currently polling more than 20 percentage points behind Labour - some will see this mini-reshuffle as merely an attempt to rearrange the deckchairs on the Titanic.

While the idea of a newly dedicated Department for Science, Innovation and Technology may appeal to the wonks of Westminster, it is difficult to imagine voters clamouring for more “science” on the doorstep - notwithstanding Mr Sunak’s noble aim of “driv(ing) the innovation that will deliver improved public services, create new and better-paid jobs and grow the economy.”

Similarly, the likes of culture turned science secretary Michelle Donelan has little name recognition outside SW1 - although Lucy Frazer, her replacement at a “re-focused” Department for Culture Media and Sport (DCMS), will prove popular with MPs. The KC, who previously served as solicitor general and prisons minister under Boris Johnson has long been viewed as one of the party’s rising stars. Entrusting a lawyer to complete the passage of the Online Safety Bill through parliament - not to mention overseeing the future of the BBC licence fee - will be seen as a shrewd move.

In line with Mr Sunak’s steady-as-he-goes modus operandi - this mini-shuffle was more procedural than punchy - designed to show a government determined to “to deliver for the British people” without rocking the boat.

The Prime Minister claims “the changes will ensure the right skills and teams are focused” on his five promises: to halve inflation, grow the economy, reduce debt, cut waiting lists and stop the boats.

The voters, however, may argue that it doesn’t matter what the departments are or who is staffing them when there is a growing perception that they are failing to deliver what the Conservatives pledged in their 2019 manifesto.