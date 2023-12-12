Sunak faces down Rwanda rebels

The Prime Minister spent time with potential rebels earlier in the day in his attempts to win votes - Simon Dawson / No 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak faced down Tory rebels threatening his Rwanda deportation plan on Tuesday as he won his first parliamentary battle over the emergency legislation.

The Bill passed the House of Commons by 313 votes to 269 after Tory migration hardliners backed away from their threats to vote it down. Not a single Conservative MP voted against the Bill.

But the leaders of the five groups on the Tory Right dubbed the “five families” warned that they would try to defeat the Bill at the next reading unless it was significantly hardened up in the coming weeks.

In total, 29 Tory MPs abstained from the vote without being given permission from party managers, according to Telegraph analysis – potentially enough rebels to force a future defeat.

Yet Downing Street was left jubilant that, after days of dark warnings about the legislation’s chances of success from Tory MPs on both sides of the party, it passed its first hurdle.

The Prime Minister was seen hugging Simon Hart, the Chief Whip, moments after the victory on the floor of the Commons, in a sign of his delight at the result.

A No 10 spokesman said: “Tonight the House has shown its support for the Prime Minister’s legislation to deem Rwanda safe and stop the boats. This Bill is the toughest legislation ever introduced to parliament.

“It deems Rwanda safe notwithstanding any other interpretation of international law and it makes clear that this parliament, not any foreign court, is sovereign.

“We will now work to ensure that this Bill gets on to the statute book so that we can get flights off to Rwanda and stop the boats.”

Tory rebels insisted the battle to harden up the legislation was not over, with amendments expected to be tabled before more crunch votes in the New Year, saying the Prime Minister had “one last chance” to improve the Bill.

One Tory critic told The Telegraph: “This Bill has been allowed to live another day. But without amendments it will be killed next month. It’s now up to the Government to decide what it wants to do.”

The Safety of Rwanda (Asylum and Immigration) Bill is an attempt to make the Government’s flagship immigration plan of deporting asylum-seekers to Rwanda less open to legal challenge.

It unilaterally declares Rwanda a safe country, disapplies parts of the Human Rights Act in regards to such deportations and gives ministers the right to ignore the European Court of Human Rights if it steps in with an injunction.

But in scrambled talks with Mr Sunak personally lobbying potential Tory rebels on Tuesday, Downing Street had to accept that it would consider hardening the Bill to convince some MPs not to vote against it.

Those reassurances, which did not include promises of any specific changes, appeared to have been enough to get the legislation through, for now.

Potential rebels had been warned earlier in the day by Conservative grandees such as Lord Hague, the former Tory leader, that defeat could result in the party being voted out at the next general election.

The One Nation group of moderate Tories agreed to vote for the Bill, although it warned No 10 that toughening the legislation up further could mean they vote against it later if it risked breaking international law.

Just before the 7pm votes, Mark Francois, the European Research Group (ERG) chairman, announced that the five groups of Tories on the Right of the party who were threatening to rebel would be urged to abstain.

The groups were the ERG, the New Conservatives, the Common Sense Group, the Conservative Growth Group and the Northern Research Group.

Mr Francois said: “We have decided collectively that we cannot support the Bill tonight because of its many omissions. Therefore, while it’s down to every individual colleague ultimately to decide what to do, collectively we will not be supportive of it.

“The Prime Minister has been telling colleagues today he is prepared to entertain tightening the Bill. With that aim, at the committee stage, we will aim to table amendments which would, we hope, if accepted, materially improve the Bill and remove some of its weaknesses.”

He added: “We very much hope that at committee those amendments may yet be accepted. If they are not and the Bill remains unamended in that way, again, collectively, we agreed to reserve the right to vote against it at third reading. That is what collectively we have decided.”

Among the 29 Tory MPs who rebelled without permission were Suella Braverman, the former home secretary, and Robert Jenrick, the former immigration minister who quit the Government last week insisting that the Bill would not achieve its aims.

Other critics of the Bill, including Sir Iain Duncan Smith, the former Tory leader, chose to vote it through for now. It needs, in theory, just 29 Tory MPs to vote against any piece of legislation for it to be defeated, given the Commons numbers.

Within hours of the vote, MPs across the party’s wings reignited divisions over the Bill as they threatened to seek rival changes to the emergency legislation.

Damian Green, the former de facto deputy prime minister and chairman of the centrist One Nation Group of more than 100 MPs, urged the Government to resist amendments from the Right of the Party. “If the Government sticks to its guns, it can probably get this legislation through intact,” he said.

He added that the Rwanda Bill went “right to the edge of what is acceptable” under international law and warned One Nation MPs could table their own amendments if there were attempts to toughen it up.

“I understand others are saying they will put down amendments. If they do some of my colleagues in the One Nation Group may well put down their own amendments to improve,” he told Sky News. “In an ideal world I would want this legislation to proceed unamended except in very minor ways.”

But a Tory rebel on the Right warned: “This is a battle postponed for another day. We are biding our time. Having strength in numbers is the key.”

Conditional support

A source from the New Conservatives group said: “Rishi has one last chance to improve the Bill.”

Even centre-Right MPs who backed the Bill also indicated their support was conditional on the Prime Minister delivering on his “promise” to tighten the Bill.

Red Wall MP Nick Fletcher, who disclosed he had met the PM to discuss the legislation, said: “I asked for and was given his promise that this Bill will tighten the law to prevent further abuse of our country. I have voted for the Bill on that basis. I will continue to press and do all that I can to ensure that immigration is controlled far more than has been the case.”

Sir Iain said the Bill was a “step in the right direction” but it now needed to be tightened up.

Asked if he was prepared to vote against if there were no concessions, he said: “We always reserve the right to do what we have to do when we think it does or doesn’t work. My personal view is that I want the Government to listen and to engage and we will see where it goes.”

The critical third reading vote on the Bill is not expected to take place until the New Year, though no date has been announced. It will also have to pass the House of Lords, where the Tories have no majority and peers are expected to propose multiple amendments.

