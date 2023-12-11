Sunak admits scientists not consulted over ’eat out to help out’ scheme

Photograph: UK COVID-19 INQUIRY/Reuters

Rishi Sunak did not discuss his flagship “eat out to help out” scheme in advance with scientific advisers or ministerial colleagues because it was a market-sensitive fiscal event, and also because it was only a “micro policy” within a wider plan, he has said.

Sunak was questioned at the Covid inquiry about the plan, which incentivised people to eat at restaurants and cafes in summer 2020. He claimed that advisers including Chris Whitty and Patrick Vallance had not expressed concerns when they had the chance.

Earlier, the inquiry heard that some scientists were alarmed at the message this gave in terms of mixing, and that Vallance and Whitty did not clear the scheme in advance.

Sunak, who was UK chancellor during the pandemic, said that in the month between the scheme being announced in July 2020 and it coming into force, there was was “plenty of opportunity” for scientists to raise concerns, but none did.

Hugo Keith KC, the lead counsel to the inquiry, asked the prime minister why he had not consulted Whitty, England’s chief medical officer, Patrick Vallance, the then-chief scientific adviser, or Matt Hancock, who was the health secretary, before it was announced, and had only discussed it with Downing Street.

Sunak replied: “Because, as would be completely normal for all economic policy before fiscal events, that’s long-standing practice. There always has been – I wouldn’t have discussed the VAT cut on the hospitality sector with the secretary of state for health, or the stamp duty cut. These are all either market-sensitive or economic issues.”

More widely, Sunak argued, there was no need to clear the scheme as it was only a minor part of a wider programme of reopening, one approved by scientists in May.

He said: “This was a micro policy to make sure that that capacity which the scientists had already said was part of an overall package which could be safely delivered, was actually used. And it was done very much in that context.”

Story continues

Earlier in his evidence, Sunak said he did not see an email from Treasury officials warning that measures to reopen the economy in summer 2020 could cause a rise in Covid infections and risked delaying the return of schools.

Sunak told the hearing that he had no recollection of government scientists warning that the phased package of measures, before the arrival of the “eat out to help out” hospitality scheme, risked pushing the reinfection rate, or R, above 1, meaning a rise in infections.

He was then shown an sent email on 23 June 2020 from Vanessa MacDougall, a senior Treasury official, to a series of colleagueswhich warned that Chris Whitty, the chief medical officer for England, and Patrick Vallance, who was the chief scientific adviser, had said this.

Summarising a meeting of the government’s Sage scientific committee, MacDougall wrote that Vallance and Whitty “had made clear to the policymakers that this package was at the riskier end of the spectrum (with the potential to increase R above 1) and that they needed to be prepared to reimpose measures if necessary”.

She added: “Noted also this package reduces the space for doing other things, like bringing schools back in September.”

Asked by Keith if he remembered this warning, Sunak said: “I don’t recall seeing that email. That didn’t come to me.”

Pushed by Keith on how the Treasury and chancellor could not have been aware of such important advice, Sunak said: “I didn’t write this email. I rarely ever saw these emails. That’s just not something that I would have done. I would have been briefed here and there on things that I needed to know but I definitely didn’t see these emails on a regular basis.”

Sunak told Keith his wider recollection was that the scientific advisers had modelled the impact of the reopening measures. This included a phased easing of restrictions in areas like hospitality and retail, as well as people being allowed to gather, and they were “broadly comfortable” about what was happening.

“I think they thought it was consistent with R not being above 1, but I think from the beginning, they thought it was at that end of the spectrum – it was closer to 1 than it was 0.1, if I could put it that way,” he said.

But asked by Keith if he was aware that the scientists were beginning to question the speed at which the roadmap was operating, Sunak replied: “No.”