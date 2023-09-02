Sunak defies net zero demand to halt airport expansion

Rishi Sunak and the Government are set to reject formal advice that all airport expansions must be halted - Stefan Rousseau/PA

Rishi Sunak will face down the Government’s climate advisers over demands for ministers to halt the expansion of airports, The Telegraph can disclose.

In one of the most significant moves yet of the Prime Minister’s shift to approaching net zero in a “proportionate and pragmatic” way, the Government will reject the Climate Change Committee’s (CCC) formal advice that all airport expansions must be halted.

The move comes days after Mr Sunak appointed Claire Coutinho, one of his closest political allies, as Net Zero Secretary, amid a growing backlash among Tory MPs over the Government’s climate policies and the cost they are adding to consumer bills.

Ministers believe airport growth will have a “key role” in boosting the UK’s global links and helping to grow the economy.

Bristol and Southampton airports are among those preparing to significantly expand their capacity after legal challenges against their expansions failed, while London’s Gatwick, City and Heathrow airports are also hoping to embark on major expansion projects.

Elsewhere in the world, new international airports are being built in cities such as Mumbai, while major expansions are under consideration in Dubai and Sydney.

The number of runways at the world’s busiest airports

The CCC was set up by the 2008 Climate Change Act to hold the Government to account over its efforts to reduce greenhouse gases, with its most recent five-year “carbon budget” put into law by Boris Johnson in 2021.

Rejecting its recommendations would set the Government up for a major legal clash with environmental groups. Last year, a High Court judgment said that “considerable weight” should be given to the CCC’s advice. Groups such as Greenpeace are planning to cite the committee’s latest recommendation in legal challenges against further airport expansions.

But a Department for Transport spokesman told The Telegraph: “Airport growth, and the aviation sector as a whole, has a key role to play in boosting our global connectivity and helping grow the economy. We remain supportive of airport expansion where it can be delivered in a sustainable way.”

Ministers are putting their hope in the rapid development of green aviation fuels to decarbonise the sector. This week, Ms Coutinho will unveil a proposed legal duty on the Government to draw up plans to subsidise so-called sustainable aviation fuels (SAF).

The Government’s approach will heap pressure on Labour to take a position on the issue.

Rachel Reeves, the shadow chancellor, told The Telegraph last week that she would do “whatever it takes” to attract investment to Britain.

Heathrow is in the process of revising plans for a third runway, which Labour previously said failed its “four tests” for expansion of the airport.

But a Heathrow spokesman said: “We have always been clear that expansion will be delivered within strict environmental targets, including on carbon, minimising noise and local environmental impact, thereby meeting Labour’s four tests.

“We are confident Heathrow’s plans and the aviation industry roadmap provide a credible path to net zero flight by 2050.

“Adding capacity to the UK’s only hub airport would bring benefits to all of the UK, creating jobs, boosting Britain’s exports and delivering for the country’s global ambitions.”

The CCC’s decision to issue formal advice against further expansions was taken in one of the final meetings chaired by Lord Deben – formerly John Gummer – before he stepped down from the body this summer.

The committee was frustrated that plans to expand airports across the country were continuing despite its warnings that the net growth of airports was incompatible with the country’s net zero target.

It has now said that there must be no further airport expansions until a “capacity management” framework is in place to control further growth.

At that point, it recommended, expansions that “would facilitate increased aviation demand” should only take place if there are “corresponding reductions in capacity” at other airports.

In practice, that could roughly mean shutting down the equivalent of Stansted Airport in order to accommodate the proposed Gatwick expansion of its capacity from 46.5 million users in 2019, to 75 million passengers a year by the late 2030s.

The Government has an existing “jet zero” goal to reach net zero emissions in the UK aviation industry by 2050.

Ministers believe they can meet the goal by encouraging the rapid development of technology such as SAFs, which have a far lower carbon footprint than conventional jet fuel.

This week, the Government will offer a legal commitment to consulting on proposals to subsidise manufacturers of SAF. An amendment by Ms Coutinho to the Energy Bill states that she “must carry out a public consultation on the options for designing and implementing a sustainable aviation fuel revenue certainty scheme”.

The clause will commit the Government to opening a consultation within six months of the Bill becoming law.

It follows a campaign led by Chris Grayling, the former transport secretary, for Government action to incentivise fuel companies to produce more SAFs.

Under Mr Grayling’s proposals, the Government would underwrite agreed set prices for green aviation fuel, akin to the subsidy schemes used for wind farms.

Ms Coutinho is also preparing to give ground in a row over the ban on oil boilers.

The moves come after Mr Sunak used an interview with The Telegraph in July to pledge that he would take a “proportionate and pragmatic” approach to net zero, amid Tory MPs’ claims that the Government’s plans risked punishing consumers and businesses.

The Prime Minister also announced a review of controversial anti-car schemes being rolled out across Britain.

