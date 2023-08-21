Sunak could give Letby inquiry powers to force NHS managers to appear

Rishi Sunak is considering giving the Lucy Letby inquiry powers to compel NHS managers to appear, it emerged on Monday.

On Friday, Steve Barclay, the Health Secretary, announced an independent inquiry into Letby’s murders of seven babies and whether the tragedy could have been avoided.

But the announcement fuelled fears that NHS managers whose failings contributed to the scandal would evade scrutiny by failing to appear.

On Monday, Number 10 said “all options are on the table” following calls from families of Letby’s victims that it should be upgraded to a statutory inquiry that could force people to attend.

Downing Street said it was considering strengthening the powers of the inquiry, including the possibility of appointing a judge to lead it.

Asked about a statutory inquiry, a source said: “We’re actively looking at it. Obviously it would require primary legislation, but we’re looking at all the options.”

Earlier, Mr Sunak had said: “I think the important thing for the inquiry to do is make sure that families get the answers that they need, that it is possible for us to learn the lessons from what happened, everything conducted transparently, and to happen as quickly as possible.

“Those are the objectives that we want for the inquiry, and we’ll make sure that it’s set up to deliver on those aims.”

Asked whether the government had ruled out a statutory inquiry, Mr Sunak’s spokesman said: “No… we are focused on the outcomes. That’s the most important thing, to make sure families get the answers they need, that it’s possible to learn the lessons and that it’s done transparently and that it happens as quickly as possible.”

The spokesman said the families of Letby’s victims would be involved in “shaping the scope of the inquiry”, adding: “We want to give those impacted the opportunity to have their say on the terms.”

Earlier, Claire Coutinho, the children’s minister, had argued that the independent inquiry launched after Letby’s convictions on Friday would be “much quicker” than the alternative.

Asked whether it should become a statutory inquiry, she said: “Well, whenever something like this happens, there’s always a debate about whether it should be statutory or non-statutory. And there are different benefits to both.

“With a statutory inquiry, it means you can compel people to give evidence. With a non-statutory inquiry, it is often much quicker. I think speed is of the essence to make sure that expectant parents across the country can feel assured that they know that there are steps in place to make sure that this won’t happen again.”

Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, also demanded that the inquiry into Letby’s crimes be put on a statutory footing, saying: “I’ll tell you why – one because that’s what the victims’ families want, and after what they’ve been through, I think that is a really important consideration.

“Secondly, what a statutory inquiry gives you is the power to order documents, to order witnesses to come forward. So we get the fullest, proper, comprehensive analysis of what went wrong here. I don’t think that needs to hold things up. We could get on with that very quickly.”

