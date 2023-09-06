Sunak closing in on announcing UK rejoining EU’s Horizon science programme

Sam Blewett and David Hughes, PA Political Staff

Rishi Sunak appears set to announce that the UK will rejoin the European Union’s £85 billion Horizon science research programme.

Sources familiar with the negotiations between the two sides said on Wednesday that the Prime Minister has given the go-ahead for a deal to be finalised.

The level of compensation for the UK being frozen out of the scheme during a tit-for-tat retaliation in a post-Brexit row over Northern Ireland is still thought to be an issue.

A deal could be announced within days, as first reported by Bloomberg.