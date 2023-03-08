Sunak claims Starmer ‘another leftie lawyer standing in our way’ on immigration

Rishi Sunak has claimed Sir Keir Starmer is “another leftie lawyer” seeking to disrupt the Government’s immigration plans.

Labour leader Sir Keir was on the receiving end of the Prime Minister’s jibe after he accused the Government of delivering “utter failure” and warning the “problem just gets worse with every new gimmick”.

Sir Keir went on to criticise the Nationality and Borders Act 2022, which paved the way for the Government to try and send migrants to Rwanda – although this policy has stalled – and the latest legislation aimed at curbing Channel crossings.

But Mr Sunak told Sir Keir at Prime Minister’s Questions: “He asked about arrests, he asked about our laws. Actually when I was in Dover yesterday talking to our law enforcement officials, what did they tell me?

“Precisely because of the law that the Conservative Government passed last year they have now been able to arrest more than double the number of people they did before – 397 in the last six months.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at PMQs (House of Commons/PA)

“But stopping the boats is not just my priority, it is the people’s priority.

“But his (Sir Keir’s) position on this is clear: he wanted to, in his words, scrap the Rwanda deal; he voted against measures to deport foreign criminals; and he even argued against deportation flights.

“We know why – on this matter he talks about his legal background, he’s just another leftie lawyer standing in our way.”

Sir Keir, a former head of the Crown Prosecution Service, countered: “All that nonsense because he doesn’t want to answer the questions, because he knows what the answer is: the number is 21 people (returned) out of the 18,000 (deemed ineligible to apply for asylum).

“And what happens to the rest? They sit in hotels and digs for months on end at taxpayers’ expense.”