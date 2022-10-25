Rishi Sunak latest: Jacob Rees-Mogg resigns as PM appoints new Cabinet

Rishi Sunak is welcomed to 10 Downing Street by staff after becoming Prime Minister today - 10 Downing Street

Jacob Rees-Mogg resigned from the Government as Rishi Sunak conducted a Cabinet clear-out ahead of making appointments to his new top team.

Mr Rees-Mogg quit as Business Secretary, with a source saying he had sent his letter of resignation to the Prime Minister this morning.

A source close to Mr Rees-Mogg said: "He knows he was very close to the previous two regimes and it didn’t seem likely he was going to be appointed in the new Cabinet. He’s happy to support the Prime Minister from the backbenches."

A total of 10 senior Tory MPs left the Government this afternoon having served in Liz Truss's Cabinet as Mr Sunak started the work of shaping his administration.

Those returning to the backbenches alongside Mr Rees-Mogg included Brandon Lewis, Wendy Morton, Kit Malthouse and Simon Clarke.

Follow the latest updates below.

03:13 PM

PM now back in No 10

Rishi Sunak is now back in Downing Street, The Telegraph understands.

03:05 PM

Malthouse 'declined a demotion'

Kit Malthouse left the Cabinet rather than accept a demotion, The Telegraph understands.

The former education secretary was offered a minister of state role by Rishi Sunak but turned it down, opting instead to return to the backbenchers.

03:01 PM

Poll: Majority believe Sunak will do better job than Truss

Just a quarter of voters - 25 per cent - expect Rishi Sunak to be a great or good prime minister but a substantial majority - 68 per cent - believe he will do a better job than Liz Truss, according to a new YouGov poll.

Almost two thirds of people - 62 per cent - put the rising cost of living among the top issues that Mr Sunak must prioritise.

Story continues

02:47 PM

Confirmed: Simon Clarke is out

Simon Clarke's tweets indicated he was leaving his role as Levelling Up Secretary. It has now been confirmed that he has left the Government.

02:46 PM

Alok Sharma stays as COP26 President

Downing Street has announced that Alok Sharma will remain in his role as COP26 President.

However, he will no longer be a Minister of State at the Cabinet Office and he will no longer attend Cabinet.

02:45 PM

Rishi Sunak 'returns to No 10'

Rishi Sunak appears to have concluded his Cabinet clear out and has reportedly left Parliament to return to Downing Street where he will make appointments to his top team.

02:43 PM

Growing speculation Dominic Raab could return as justice secretary

There is growing speculation within Whitehall that Dominic Raab is set to return as justice secretary to replace Brandon Lewis who has stepped down.

02:39 PM

Kit Malthouse confirms exit from Government

As I leave the DfE, I do so with profound gratitude to officials, my private office team, and brilliant advisers, who all worked so hard. I hope my successor can harness their commitment to the most important mission in Whitehall: the future and welfare of our children. — Kit Malthouse MP (@kitmalthouse) October 25, 2022

02:38 PM

Sounds like Simon Clarke is out as Levelling Up Secretary

It has been a great privilege to serve as Secretary of State @luhc, working alongside some terrific people to #LevelUp our communities, just as it was before that as Chief Secretary @hmtreasury. — Simon Clarke MP (@SimonClarkeMP) October 25, 2022

02:29 PM

Joe Biden congratulates Rishi Sunak

Congratulations to Rishi Sunak on becoming Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.



Together, I look forward to enhancing our cooperation on issues critical to global security and prosperity, including continuing our strong support for Ukraine. — President Biden (@POTUS) October 25, 2022

02:25 PM

Nine Tory MPs have now left the Government

The Tory MPs who have left the Government so far:

Jacob Rees-Mogg

Brandon Lewis

Wendy Morton

Chloe Smith

Vicky Ford

Kit Malthouse

Sir Robert Buckland

Sir Jake Berry

Ranil Jayawardena

02:21 PM

Ranil Jayawardena quits as Environment Secretary

👇 My letter to the Prime Minister today. pic.twitter.com/rvSKtKuqRG — Ranil Jayawardena MP (@ranil) October 25, 2022

02:20 PM

Justin Trudeau congratulates Rishi Sunak

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has described his nation’s partnership with the UK as “one of the strongest relationships between any two countries in the world” as he congratulated Rishi Sunak on becoming Prime Minister.

“Canada’s partnership with the United Kingdom, one of the strongest relationships between any two countries in the world, is defined by our rich shared history, our close friendship, and an unwavering commitment to human rights, democracy, and the rules-based international order,” Mr Trudeau said in a statement.

02:14 PM

Jake Berry out as Tory chairman

It has been an honour to serve as the Conservative Party Chairman, but all good things must come to an end.



I relish the opportunity to serve our great party and my constituents from the backbenches once again. — Jake Berry MP (@JakeBerry) October 25, 2022

02:13 PM

Sir Robert Buckland quits as Wales Secretary

It has been an honour to serve as Secretary of State for Wales, and to have served four Prime Ministers as Solicitor General, Justice Minister & Lord Chancellor.



I am leaving the Government at my request but will be supporting @RishiSunak from the backbenches. pic.twitter.com/nPG6u9ZTQf — Robert Buckland (@RobertBuckland) October 25, 2022

02:12 PM

'I would be grateful if you would convey my resignation to the King'

Jacob Rees-Mogg asked Rishi Sunak to tell King Charles that he had resigned as business secretary, his letter to the PM shows.

He said: "I would be grateful if you would convey my resignation as Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy to the King."

Tom Newton Dunn from TalkTV has posted the full letter on Twitter:

Jacob Rees-Mogg's resignation letter. He has told friends it was his decision to go, and would have resigned to Liz Truss last night if he didn't have to take Business Questions this morning. pic.twitter.com/EETgpSTSoe — Tom Newton Dunn (@tnewtondunn) October 25, 2022

02:05 PM

Kit Malthouse out as Education Secretary

Education Secretary Kit Malthouse is out, The Telegraph understands.

02:00 PM

'We don't want any more turbulence'

Huw Merriman, the Tory chairman of the Transport Select Committee, said Rishi Sunak will run No 10 “like a chief executive would run his own office”.

He told BBC Radio 4’s World at One programme: “The whole mantra is about professionalism, about hard work, determination, to reassure the public over all the turbulent months that we’ve put them through that this is going to be different this time.

“He’s going to run No 10 Downing Street like a chief executive would run his own office. I think that will just bring an air of calm and solidity. So, in that sense… we don’t want any excitement. We don’t want any more turbulence."

01:58 PM

Who has left the Government so far?

We are still waiting for Rishi Sunak to make his first Cabinet appointment but the following people have left the Government:

Jacob Rees-Mogg quits as Business Secretary

Brandon Lewis quits as Justice Secretary

Wendy Morton quits as Chief Whip

Chloe Smith quits as Work and Pensions Secretary

Vicky Ford quits as Minister for Development

01:53 PM

Pictured: No 10 staff welcome Rishi Sunak to Downing Street

Rishi Sunak is welcomed to Downing Street by staff after becoming Prime Minister - No 10 Downing Street

01:50 PM

Chloe Smith out as Work and Pensions Secretary

2/ I look forward to supporting @RishiSunak from the backbenches & continuing to work hard for my constituents in Norwich North. — Chloe Smith (@NorwichChloe) October 25, 2022

01:49 PM

Minister for Development out

Vicky Ford, the Minister for Development, has announced she is leaving the government. She did attend Cabinet in her role.

Here is her tweet:

There is no greater honour than representing the UK overseas.



I am sorry to leave the @fcdo but wish my successor and @RishiSunak all the very best.



Thank you to all the AMAZING fcdo staff across the world. It has been wonderful to work with you. — Vicky Ford MP (@vickyford) October 25, 2022

01:40 PM

'No acknowledgement of the depth of the economic damage done'

Labour’s Anneliese Dodds said she thought many voters will have been “very upset” by the words of Liz Truss’s outgoing speech this morning at Downing Street.

The shadow women and equalities secretary said: “I think many people in the country will be very upset actually by the words of the former prime minister.”

The Labour Party chair said there was “no acknowledgement of the depth of the economic damage done” under Ms Truss’s leadership in either her speech or that delivered by the new Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak.

Ms Dodds added: “Rishi Sunak can’t be the answer when the problem is the Conservative Party. We need to have a general election to deliver the fresh start that our country is crying out for.”

01:33 PM

Wendy Morton out as Chief Whip

Heading to the back benches from where I will continue to represent the constituents, businesses and communities of Aldridge-Brownhills. — Wendy Morton MP (@morton_wendy) October 25, 2022

01:18 PM

Sir Keir Starmer: 'The public needs a fresh start'

Congratulations, Rishi Sunak, on becoming Prime Minister and making history as the first British Asian PM.



The Tories have crashed the economy, with low wages, high prices and a cost of living crisis.



The public needs a fresh start and a say on Britain’s future. — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) October 25, 2022

01:17 PM

Michael Ellis spotted heading towards Rishi Sunak's office

Michael Ellis, the Attorney General, has entered the corridor leading to the Prime Minister’s parliamentary office as Rishi Sunak is expected to carry out a Cabinet reshuffle.

Former Cabinet minister Gavin Williamson, who supported Mr Sunak, left the corridor shortly before Mr Ellis arrived.

01:16 PM

Sajid Javid: 'Let’s get to work'

Congratulations @RishiSunak on becoming UK Prime Minister.



A strong speech outside No 10. Our country faces huge challenges and we need to restore stability and trust.



Now let’s get to work as a united Conservative team. — Sajid Javid (@sajidjavid) October 25, 2022

01:05 PM

Brandon Lewis resigns as Justice Secretary

An honour to have been one of the longest serving Cabinet ministers - having done eight ministerial roles, in five departments, under four Prime Ministers.



The new PM will have my support from the back benches to tackle the many challenges we face - as a Party and as a country. pic.twitter.com/ulZjpcHkWk — Brandon Lewis (@BrandonLewis) October 25, 2022

01:00 PM

Rishi Sunak begins reshuffle as ministers spotted outside his office

Simon Hart and Sir Robert Buckland have both been spotted in the parliamentary corridor near Rishi Sunak's parliamentary office.

Mr Hart, a former Wales Secretary, has been tipped for a return to government.

But Sir Robert is also a Rishi Sunak backer, having abandoned him in the last leadership race for Liz Truss.

Their presence in the corridor suggests they could be facing a move to a different role, or Sir Robert could be sacked altogether.

12:52 PM

Jacob Rees-Mogg resigns ahead of Rishi Sunak reshuffle

Jacob Rees-Mogg has resigned from the Government, Tony Diver reports.

Sources close to the former Business Secretary said he sent Mr Sunak a letter this morning tendering his resignation.

A source close to Mr Rees-Mogg said: “He knows he was very close to the previous two regimes and it didn’t seem likely he was going to be appointed in the new Cabinet. He’s happy to support the Prime Minister from the backbenches.”

12:30 PM

Jacob Rees-Mogg 'unlikely to stay in the Cabinet'

Whitehall sources told The Telegraph it is considered unlikely that Jacob Rees-Mogg will remain in the Cabinet.

His position as Business Secretary could be taken by Stephen Barclay, the former health secretary, or Greg Hands, the current trade minister.

Kemi Badenoch, who considered standing for the leadership late last week, is expecting to stay in her job as International Trade Secretary.

She is said to be enjoying the job and has made it clear she wanted to remain in post.

12:30 PM

Raab or Shapps 'could be Rishi Sunak's home secretary'

Speculation at senior levels within Whitehall suggests it could be Dominic Raab or Grant Shapps for home secretary depending on how the negotiations over the job go between them and Rishi Sunak, writes Charles Hymas.

Mr Raab could return to be justice secretary if he is not home secretary. If not, then Suella Braverman, former home secretary and attorney general, could be the next justice secretary.

One of the two big tasks facing the new home secretary will be squaring the circle over whether immigration should be allowed to continue to rise to boost economic growth in potential breach of the 2019 manifesto commitment to bring net migration down.

This was the source of the row with Liz Truss that precipitated the departure of Mrs Braverman as home secretary.

The second task will be to come up with an improved policy to reverse the surge in migrants crossing the Channel with Mr Sunak backing a multi-tiered approach that does not only rely on the plan to send migrants to Rwanda to claim asylum.

12:20 PM

Rishi Sunak's address clocked in at almost six minutes

Rishi Sunak’s first speech as Prime Minister lasted five minutes and 56 seconds – longer than all of the equivalent speeches by prime ministers in recent decades except for Boris Johnson in 2019, who spoke for 11 minutes and 13 seconds.

When Liz Truss made her first speech as prime minister in Downing Street on September 6, she spoke for four minutes and four seconds.

12:19 PM

Analysis: The message from Rishi Sunak was clear

Rishi Sunak did everything he could to be magnanimous in victory as he stood in front of Downing Street this morning, writes Tony Diver.

The new Prime Minister said "mistakes" had been made by Liz Truss but stressed that she was "not wrong" to target economic growth.

There was none of the usual carnival atmosphere outside No10 when a new Prime Minister takes office. Mr Sunak spoke without a gaggle of MPs and aides behind him and did not smile as he waved to the cameras before heading inside.

The message was clear: Difficult decisions (and budget cuts) are on the way. This is no time for celebrating. But I'm in charge now, at last.

12:13 PM

Nine key challenges facing the new PM

Now crowned as Britain's next prime minister, what might Rishi Sunak do? The second Conservative leadership contest saw an almost total absence of policy discussion. Nevertheless, it’s barely three months since Mr Sunak set out his stall for the premiership in his clash with Liz Truss.

Britain’s fiscal circumstances have deteriorated materially since then but this is what Mr Sunak revealed his instincts to be before Ms Truss blew up Britain’s finances.

Read more on what challenges face the PM including Ukraine, net zero, tax and the cost of living.

12:09 PM

Boris Johnson congratulates Rishi Sunak

Congratulations to @RishiSunak on this historic day, this is the moment for every Conservative to give our new PM their full and wholehearted support. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) October 25, 2022

12:08 PM

'Together we can achieve incredible things'

Rishi Sunak said that "trust is earned and I will earn yours" as he said he intends to deliver on the 2019 Tory manifesto.

The Prime Minister said that amid the cost-of-living crisis he "fully appreciates how hard things are".

He said that he is "not daunted, I know the high office I have accepted and I hope to live up to its demands".

He added: "But when the opportunity to serve comes along you cannot question the moment, only your willingness.

"I stand here before you ready to lead our country into the future, to put your needs above politics, to reach out and build a government that represents the very best traditions of my party.

"Together we can achieve incredible things. We will create a future worthy of the sacrifices so many have made and fill tomorrow and every day thereafter with hope."

12:08 PM

Rishi Sunak: 'I will unite our country'

Rishi Sunak warned that there are "difficult decisions to come".

Pointing to his record as chancellor during the pandemic, he said: "I will bring that same compassion to the challenges we face today. "

The new Prime Minister said that he will "not leave the next generation... with a debt to settle that we were too weak to pay ourselves".

He added: "I will unite our country not with words but with action. I will work day in and day out to deliver for you."

12:07 PM

Rishi Sunak: 'Some mistakes were made'

Addressing the nation, Rishi Sunak said he had just accepted the invitation from the King to form a new government.

He said the UK is facing a "profound economic crisis" as it deals with the aftermath of Covid and Putin's war in Ukraine.

Paying tribute to Liz Truss, he said it was "not wrong" to target increased economic growth.

But he said "some mistakes were made" and part of his job is "to fix them".

12:07 PM

Rishi Sunak officially becomes Prime Minister

Rishi Sunak has become Prime Minister after being invited to form a new government by the King at Buckingham Palace.