Sunak and Biden meeting at G20 summit overshadowed by war in Ukraine

Sophie Wingate in Bali and David Hughes, PA Political Staff
·3 min read

Rishi Sunak said a global economic crisis was being driven by Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine after a G20 summit dominated by the fallout from the conflict.

The Prime Minister, who held talks with world leaders including Joe Biden on the final day of the gathering in Bali, Indonesia, said “the persistent threat to our security and global asphyxiation has been driven by the actions of the one man unwilling to be at this summit”.

His discussions with the US president touched on the situation in Northern Ireland, with the Prime Minister hoping the post-Brexit issues there can be resolved by the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement next year, but did not cover the prospect of a transatlantic trade deal.

Mr Biden, who is proud of his Irish ancestry, has taken a keen interest in the situation around the Northern Ireland Protocol, the post-Brexit trading arrangement which the UK Government is seeking to fundamentally reshape.

Asked if the US president raised concerns about the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill, the Prime Minister’s press secretary said: “Not specifically, no”.

G20 summit
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and US President Joe Biden at the G20 (Leon Neal/PA)

Pressed on whether he did about the Northern Ireland situation in general, she said: “Yes.”

“They both expressed their commitment to protecting the Good Friday Agreement,” she said.

She added that the Prime Minister “expressed his desire to get a negotiated settlement and to ensure that the Good Friday Agreement is protected.”

Mr Sunak referred to next year’s 25th anniversary of the Belfast Good Friday Agreement and “ensuring that we get a negotiated settlement that protects the Good Friday Agreement by then”, she said.

The White House readout of the meeting said the two leaders “affirmed their shared commitment to protecting the gains of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement”.

The UK’s stance on the protocol is one of the factors which have led to stalled progress on a trade deal with Washington.

Mr Sunak confirmed that he and Mr Biden did not discuss a trade deal “in particular” during their meeting, they did talk about the “economic partnership” between the two nations.

But talks between leaders at the G20 were overshadowed by the latest wave of Russian strikes on Ukraine and the circumstances around an explosion in Nato member state Poland which caused two deaths.

An emergency meeting involving Mr Sunak, Mr Biden and like-minded leaders – including French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Japan’s premier Fumio Kishida and Canada’s Justin Trudeau – was hastily arranged in Bali.

While Russia is a member of the G20, Mr Putin was absent – although foreign minister Sergei Lavrov led the country’s delegation.

The summit’s closing communique stated that “most members strongly condemned the war in Ukraine” but “there were other views and different assessments of the situation and sanctions”.

The crisis following the incident in Poland saw carefully-prepared schedules torn up, resulting in the cancellation of a planned meeting between Mr Sunak and China’s Xi Jinping.

Mr Sunak had been expected to use the meeting to call for a “frank and constructive relationship” with Beijing while also raising its human rights abuses, Downing Street said.

The Prime Minister had been warned by critics that he could be seen as “weak” for “drifting into appeasement with China”, after he appeared to soften his rhetoric to declare the country a “systemic challenge” rather than a “threat”.

But Commons Foreign Affairs Committee chairwoman Alicia Kearns said it was “a shame” the meeting had been cancelled.

“Dialogue is vital to prevent miscalculations, and is not a sign of weakness,” she said.

“The trust deficit is palpable at this time, and meeting was important to set out our positions and build the ground to prevent miscalculations.”

Latest Stories

  • SUV Drives Into Cyclist, Crushing Bike on London Street

    A man’s bike was destroyed after it was driven over by an SUV in Kilburn, London, on Sunday, November 13, as shocked bystanders looked on.Footage recorded on the Kilburn High Road shows the dramatic incident involving a black Jaguar and a cyclist.The SUV can be seen driving forwards with the cyclist standing in front, pushing the man backwards and crushing the bike.A detached bike wheel can be seen lying in the road.The cyclist is then heard telling someone on the phone that the driver is “threatening me again”.The Metropolitan Police told Storyful officers were called to the incident shortly after 1 pm on Sunday.“A man reported that his bicycle had been run over by a car following a verbal dispute with the driver. The man did not sustain any injuries,” police said.Police said the driver agreed to pay compensation to the cyclist and the incident was “concluded by way of a community resolution order”. Credit: Anonymous via Storyful

  • Tales of torture emerge as Kherson celebrates freedom from months of Russian occupation

    In the liberated city, <strong>Bel Trew</strong> finds joy at President Zelensky’s triumphant visit overshadowed by stories of horror

  • Raab asks PM for independent inquiry after two formal complaints about behaviour

    The Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary has bee facing allegations he bullied officials and deployed rude and demeaning behaviour.

  • Russia is sending record volumes of oil to Asia as it scrambles to export more crude before EU sanctions take effect

    At this point, any ships loaded with Russian oil in the Baltics won't make it to China or India in time before sanctions kick in, Bloomberg reported.

  • McConnell blames ‘chaos’ candidates for GOP flop as Rick Scott says he will challenge him

    Move will likely have Trump’s backing as ex-president seeks to purge GOP of disloyal figures

  • Daniel Cormier: Alexander Volkanovski undertaking big challenge in Islam Makhachev, but he won’t be undersized

    With UFC 284 looming, Daniel Cormier predicts size won't be an issue for Alexander Volkanovski as he challenges Islam Makhachev.

  • Rishi Sunak attends emergency meeting at G20 after missile lands in Poland

    The Prime Minister joined a meeting with G7 and Nato leaders after a missile killed two people in Poland’s east.

  • Russian foreign minister accuses Zelensky of dragging out war after G20 snub

    Russia’s foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov, at the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky of avoiding peace.

  • Hoffman plays hero as Canadiens beat Penguins 5-4 in overtime

    MONTREAL — Despite scoring an early first-period goal, the Montreal Canadiens needed to dig deep and play catch-up hockey on Saturday night in order to earn a third consecutive victory. But for Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis “not giving up" is starting to become a pattern. Mike Hoffman scored 63 seconds into overtime as the Canadiens completed the comeback with a 5-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins. “It’s not just in some games, we’re not giving up in every single game,” St. Louis sa

  • Dolphins clicking on all sides as they head into their bye

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins already built a formidable resumé before Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns. A comeback victory against Baltimore. An upset win over their divisional opponent Buffalo. They’ve won defensive battles and high-scoring slugfests. Miami's 39-17 rout of Cleveland on Sunday was the dominant win the Dolphins (7-3) needed. And it couldn’t have come at a better time as they'll head into their bye week alone in first place in the AFC East after Buffalo

  • Chance to work with Fields was big draw for Bears' Eberflus

    LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Matt Eberflus saw the tantalizing potential in Justin Fields. The chance to unlock it was a big draw in accepting the Chicago Bears' coaching job in January. “When you’re looking at different types of places to go, you take spots for that reason,” Eberflus said Monday. “The No. 1 spot you look at is quarterback. You study and look at that and I loved what I saw. "I’m loving what I’m seeing even more since I’ve been here for this amount of time.” What he is witnessing app

  • Former CFL rushing leader Stanback rounding into form with Montreal Alouettes

    TORONTO — It's been a steady, gradual return for William Stanback. The 2021 CFL rushing leader will appear in a sixth straight game Sunday when Montreal visits the Toronto Argonauts in the East Division final. The six-foot, 233-pound Stanback suffered a fractured ankle during the Alouettes' season-opening 30-27 road loss to Calgary that required surgery. Stanback, 28, returned for Montreal's 24-18 loss to Ottawa on Oct. 10 and in its final four regular-season games ran for 142 yards on 31 carrie

  • Canada is about to play in the World Cup. Here's everything you need to become a soccer expert

    With a week to go until the FIFA World Cup begins, Canada's national men's team is putting the final touches on preparations for a tournament 36 years in the making. The team had only qualified once previously — in 1986 — which means a whole new generation of supporters are gearing up to cheer for the national squad as it enters the world's top soccer tournament. To help Canadians understand the path to a title win, and who might eventually prevail, CBC News has prepared a guide for bandwagon fa

  • The risks and rewards of hosting the world junior tournament amid Hockey Canada scandal

    Despite numerous sponsors pulling out, community leaders in Halifax and Moncton, N.B., expect to generate economic benefit from the world junior men's hockey championship next month — and maybe help Hockey Canada turn the page on a scandal that has left December's event under a dark cloud. "I think that there's an opportunity to look at hockey in a new way and I think there's no better place than here in Maritime Canada," said Halifax Mayor Mike Savage. "We have strong hockey traditions, but als

  • Nets coach Vaughn has no update on when Irving might return

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kyrie Irving's return from suspension is still unknown, with Brooklyn Nets coach Jacque Vaughn saying Sunday he had no update on the guard. Irving was suspended by the Nets for a minimum of five games on Nov. 3 for refusing to say he had no antisemitic beliefs, and the game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday was the sixth he missed. “I'm just going to continue to go day-by-day, push this group and coach these dudes today,” Vaughn said. The Nets said Irving would not retu

  • Latinos love football, but numbers lag at NFL, college level

    NOGALES, Ariz. (AP) — Benjamin Ley-Shipley is like thousands of other teenagers across the United States. He's a high school football player who loves the game and has hopes of playing at the small college level over the next few years. He's a running back, defensive back and a standout on special teams. He's also a long-suffering Chicago Bears fan. And like an increasingly larger share of the country, he's also Latino. “I tried football out in eighth grade and just fell in love with it,” Ley-Sh

  • League folds Newfoundland Growlers basketball team due to arena issues

    After just one season in the Canadian Elite Basketball League, the Newfoundland Growlers basketball team is folding. The CEBL announced in a news release Friday that it's suspending operations of its franchise in St. John's because the team's home arena, the Field House at Memorial University, lacks the amenities required by a pro team. "We would love to play in Newfoundland, but we need to play in a major spectator facility," CEBL commissioner Mike Morreale said in the release. "We appreciate t

  • Russell wins his 1st F1 race in Mercedes 1-2 at Brazilian GP

    SAO PAULO (AP) — Chased to the end by Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton, a tearful George Russell won his first race in Formula One on Sunday by 1 1/2 seconds at the Brazilian Grand Prix. It was also Mercedes' first GP win of an otherwise disappointing season with Hamilton making it an impressive 1-2 for the team in a statement of intent for next season. Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr. completed the podium at Interlagos. The 24-year-old Russell dominated the race in Sao Paulo from the start, which had

  • Skinner's 40 saves help Oilers defeat Panthers 4-2

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Defenceman Tyson Barrie scored twice and goalie Stuart Skinner made 40 saves as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Florida Panthers 4-2 on Saturday afternoon. Barrie’s second of the game came four seconds into a power play at 6:53 of the third period to give Edmonton the lead for good. Edmonton also got goals from Warren Foegele and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, while Sam Bennett scored twice for the Panthers. The Oilers head home with a split of their four-game road trip after coming to S

  • Cooper Kupp hurts ankle vs. Cardinals in latest blow to Rams

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Just when it seemed like things couldn’t get much worse for the Los Angeles Rams, star wide receiver Cooper Kupp injured his right ankle in the fourth quarter of their 27-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. The Super Bowl MVP landed awkwardly trying to catch a pass from John Wolford that was too high, coming down on his right leg with 14:18 remaining and the Rams trailing 17-10. Coach Sean McVay didn't have an update on Kupp’s injury immediately after the game. “