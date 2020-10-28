Sunak to announce one-year spending plan on November 25

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak speaks at the House of Commons in London

LONDON (Reuters) - British finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Wednesday he would announce a one-year plan for government spending on Nov. 25, which would focus on tackling the COVID-19 pandemic and delivering on the government's plans to protect jobs.

Sunak said earlier this month that he would provide an outline of his spending plans for one year rather than the usual three, given the uncertainties about the coronavirus and its impact on the economy.







(Reporting by William Schomberg, editing by David Milliken)