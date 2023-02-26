Sunak: I am ‘giving everything’ to seal protocol deal and restore NI Assembly

Patrick Daly, PA Political Correspondent
·5 min read

Rishi Sunak said his administration is “giving it everything we’ve got” to finalise a deal to fix issues with the Northern Ireland Protocol but insists a pact has not yet been secured.

The Prime Minister said he is hopeful of a “positive outcome” in the talks with the European Union as Westminster braces for a new-look protocol to be unveiled.

The British leader is keen to ensure the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) is on side with his final agreement as he looks to restore powersharing in Northern Ireland.

The DUP is refusing to take part in Stormont’s cross-community devolved government alongside Sinn Fein in protest at the impact the Brexit treaty is having on trade between Northern Ireland and Great Britain.

The party has issued seven tests that Mr Sunak’s pact will have to meet in order to win its backing, including addressing what it calls the “democratic deficit” of Northern Ireland being subject to EU rules while not having a say on them.

Mr Sunak, speaking to The Sunday Times newspaper, pledged that “anything that we do will tick all of those boxes” in terms of Unionist concerns.

A protocol deal has looked close to being announced for almost a week.

And after No 10 said “good progress” was made during a Friday call between the Prime Minister and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, a breakthrough seemed imminent.

However, a plan for Ms von der Leyen to travel to Britain on Saturday to meet Mr Sunak and then have afternoon tea with the King at Windsor Castle was scrapped on Friday evening.

Downing Street has since said that “intensive” discussions remain underway between London and Brussels.

Irish premier Leo Varadkar said on Saturday that talks between the UK and the EU were “inching towards conclusion” as he called on all sides to “go the extra mile” to sign off on negotiations.

Queen Elizabeth II death
Ursula von der Leyen, right, was due to meet the King at Windsor on Saturday (Dan Charity/PA)

The Prime Minister told The Sunday Times that he was continuing to push for a final agreement with the bloc.

“I’m here all weekend trying to get it done,” he told the newspaper.

“We’re giving it everything we’ve got.”

He admitted that there were examples of “where it feels that Northern Ireland is not part of the Union” and that the protocol had “unbalanced” the Good Friday Agreement that helped end the Troubles in Northern Ireland.

Citing the example of not being able to apply reforms to alcohol duty in Northern Ireland when he was chancellor – as the protocol dictates that it falls under EU single market rules for duties – Mr Sunak pledged to work to satisfy Unionist demands with any deal he secures.

“I’m a Conservative, I’m a Brexiteer and I’m a unionist and anything that we do will tick all of those boxes, otherwise it wouldn’t make sense to me, let alone anyone else,” he told The Sunday Times.

Several reports have suggested a deal between the UK and the EU is all but done – with Mr Sunak delaying an announcement until he is confident it will be accepted.

No 10 denies that but reports suggest Mr Sunak has secured concessions that will ease the flow of trade between Northern Ireland and Great Britain — a major bugbear for Unionists.

Trusted traders from GB into Northern Ireland will reportedly not need to undergo checks as part of the plans, while VAT rates, taxes and state aid policy will all be set by Westminster rather than Brussels as part of the offer on the table.

Some freight companies see fall in revenue
Rishi Sunak said he wants to secure a deal that improves trade flows between Northern Ireland and Great Britain (Niall Carson/PA)

The Prime Minister has also reportedly negotiated a means by which the Northern Ireland Assembly in Belfast will be given pre-legislative scrutiny over new EU laws in a bid to remove the so-called “democratic deficit”.

According to The Sun On Sunday, Mr Sunak will invite Cabinet ministers into No 10 on Sunday to brief them on the details of what he has secured so far.

Downing Street will be anxiously waiting for Boris Johnson’s view on the new terms, with the former prime minister recently imploring Mr Sunak not to drop his Northern Ireland Protocol Bill, which would unilaterally overwrite parts of the treaty.

The Sunday Times reported that Mr Johnson, called to back what Mr Sunak comes back with in order to appease the White House, replied saying: “F*** the Americans.”

A source close to Mr Johnson told PA: “This was a jocular conversation in the chamber that someone evidently misunderstood.

“That is not the sort of language he would use.”

Fresh speculation about a new pact comes after Downing Street came in for criticism for the proposed meeting between EU leader Ms von der Leyen and the King.

It is said that No 10 envisaged branding Mr Sunak’s deal the “Windsor Agreement” if the German politician had been content to sign off on a deal while in Britain.

Sammy Wilson, a DUP MP, accused the Prime Minister of “dragging the King into a hugely controversial political issue”.

A UK Government source said it would not have been improper for the King to have met a visiting European leader.

The source told PA news agency it was “wrong to suggest the King would be involved in anything remotely political”.

Buckingham Palace would not comment.

Latest Stories

  • UPDATE 2-UK's Sunak wants Northern Ireland deal to 'get the job done' on Brexit

    British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he was "giving it everything" to strike a new post-Brexit deal with the European Union on Northern Ireland's trade arrangements, calling it vital to ensuring a return to power-sharing in the province. "There's unfinished business on Brexit and I want to get the job done," Sunak told The Sunday Times newspaper, which said the announcement of a deal was expected as soon as Monday. That is when lawmakers in Sunak's Conservative Party have been told to be in parliament.

  • Ukraine Latest: General Visits Embattled Bakhmut to Show Support

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergSubprime Auto Lender American Car Center Closes for BusinessWarnings of a Stock Market Bubble Finally Prove Too Much for S&P 500How Biden’s Shock-and-Awe Tactic Is Failing to Stop RussiaSpain’s Island Paradise Is Becoming a Nightmare for LocalsMusk's Secret, Secret Master Plan for Tesla Is So ObviousA senior Ukrainian army general visited the embattled city of Bakhmut in a show of support for its defenders after months of Russian attacks in the yearlong war

  • Yellen says she will talk deficit-reduction with Republicans, not debt limit

    U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Saturday she was willing to negotiate with Republicans in Congress over the Biden administration's budget proposal to be unveiled next month - but not as a condition of raising the debt ceiling. "And we're going to show how we're going to accomplish that," she said on the sidelines of a G20 finance leaders meeting.

  • 'Hell on earth': I reported from the war in Ukraine. What I witnessed still haunts me.

    War changes you as a person. I’ve reported around the world, but the invasion of Ukraine has been especially difficult to bear witness to.

  • Poland Delivers Four Leopard Tanks to Kyiv at One-Year Mark

    (Bloomberg) -- Poland sent its first four Leopard 2A4 battle tanks to Ukraine, a symbolic gesture to mark one year since Russia’s invasion as western allies rush to arm the embattled nation’s forces amid intensified Kremlin-ordered attacks. Most Read from BloombergSubprime Auto Lender American Car Center Closes for BusinessWarnings of a Stock Market Bubble Finally Prove Too Much for S&P 500How Biden’s Shock-and-Awe Tactic Is Failing to Stop RussiaSpain’s Island Paradise Is Becoming a Nightmare f

  • EU: Freeing ex-senator can help Manila keep trade incentives

    The Philippines’ chances of retaining special trading incentives, including slashed tariffs for a wide array of products, would be boosted if it decides to free a long-detained opposition leader and rejoin the International Criminal Court, a group of European parliamentarians said Friday. The European Union trade incentives under the so-called Generalized Scheme of Preferences, or GSP Plus, for the Philippines and seven other developing countries are anchored on their adherence to more than two dozen international conventions on human and labor rights, environmental protection and good governance. The trading incentives, which the Philippines started to enjoy in 2014, would end in December and the government could reapply within a two-year period to retain them, the European lawmakers said.

  • Luciana Berger rejoins Labour Party after leaving amid antisemitism row

    Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said he is ‘delighted’ over her return, adding that she had been forced out by ‘intimidation, thuggery and racism’.

  • Ukraine war: major developments since Russia's invasion

    Following are some of the major developments in Europe's biggest conflict since World War Two. Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on a "special military operation" to "disarm" the country, purge "nationalists" and halt what Moscow calls Western encroachment through NATO and European Union support of Kyiv. Ukrainians say Putin aims to subdue their country - like Russia part of the Moscow-led Soviet Union until its 1991 break-up - and erase their 1,000-year national identity.

  • Tense moment as Russia's UN ambassador interrupted a minute of silence for victims of Ukraine war at Security Council

    Before Vasily Nebenzya's intervention, the UN General Assembly voted that Russia should withdraw its troops immediately from Ukraine.

  • Russia stares into population abyss as Putin sends its young men to die

    Dmitry Nechaev bought a one-way ticket from Moscow to Tel Aviv a year ago.

  • Conservative Legal Icon Gives Mike Pence A Stinging Reality Check On Subpoena Fight

    J. Michael Luttig spelled out how the former vice president was playing a dangerous game by refusing to testify in the probe into the Jan. 6 insurrection.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene mocked for saying 6 billion people crossed border

    Even the accuracy of controversial congresswoman’s corrected tweet is, at best, dubious

  • Ukraine ‘strikes Russian ammunition depot in Mariupol’

    Ukrainian forces blew up a Russian ammunition depot near Mariupol, a local official claimed on Saturday, a city previously considered too far behind the frontline to strike.

  • Russia has changed its plan to take over Ukraine, with the goal now to exhaust the country rather than conquer new territory, UK intel says

    Russia has shifted its focus to grinding Ukraine down after months of costly efforts to try to gain territory, the UK Ministry of Defence said.

  • Tulsi Gabbard Shocks Fox News Host by Comparing Biden to Hitler

    via Fox NewsTulsi Gabbard on Friday made the wild claim that there’s a historical “connection” between Nazism and the diversity-minded personnel choices made by the Biden administration—a statement that Fox News host Jesse Watters couldn’t get behind.Gabbard, who seemingly hasn’t missed a chance to bash the Democratic Party as a Fox News contributor since she announced her departure from it last October, said “identity politics” was one factor in her decision.“You see how their agenda of identit

  • Former Bush aide says Marjorie Taylor Greene has become so powerful in the GOP that she can't be dismissed as a fringe figure anymore

    Marjorie Taylor Greene is a Kevin McCarthy confidante, not a deranged fringe figure, former Bush aide Peter Wehner wrote in an op-ed for the Atlantic.

  • Russia's Medvedev floats idea of pushing back Poland's borders

    Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev said on Friday that the only way for Moscow to ensure a lasting peace with Ukraine was to push back the borders of hostile states as far as possible, even if that meant the frontiers of NATO member Poland. Medvedev, who is now deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, made the comments in a message on his Telegram account exactly a year after Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in what it called a "special military operation" to protect Russian speakers and ensure its own security. Ukraine says it is defending itself from an unprovoked colonial-style war of aggression and has vowed to retake all of its own territory by force, including Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014.

  • Hungary signals fresh delay in Finland, Sweden NATO approval

    Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff signalled on Saturday a possible further delay in Budapest's ratification of Finland and Sweden joining NATO, saying a vote may take place only in the second half of March. Sweden and Finland applied last year to join the transatlantic defence pact after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. With Hungary's ratification process stranded in parliament since July, Orban aired concerns about Sweden and Finland's NATO membership for the first time on Friday.

  • ‘Go f— yourself’: what Ukrainian Railways told its Russian counterpart during the war

    The head of Ukrainian Railways told his Russian counterparts to “go f— themselves” after they tried to reach out to reconnect a destroyed railway.

  • Trump accused of ‘shell game with classified documents’ after box moved around

    Box of records was kept away from Mar-a-Lago when FBI agents searched the property last year