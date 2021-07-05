Sun Valley’s ‘Summer Camp for Billionaires’ Returns – Will Big Deals Follow?

In the latest sign nature is healing, dozens of top media and tech executives will once again descend upon Sun Valley, Idaho, this week for boutique investment firm Allen & Co.’s annual conference. The event, which was scrapped last year due to COVID-19, offers a safe space for bigwigs running multibillion- (and trillion-) dollar companies to relax, enjoy good food, play some tennis and yes, discuss potentially industry-shaking deals. (More on that in a moment.) If you’re not too familiar with the conference, that’s by design. The exclusive week-long event is carefully guarded by Allen & Co., which has been hosting the event since 1983. Its clandestine nature — combined with it being a one-stop spot for heavy-hitters to talk shop — is a key selling point for regular attendees like Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who are expected to be returning this week. With the conference kicking off on Monday, here’s what you need to know about Sun Valley 2021, aka “summer camp for billionaires”: The People Much like parties, these tech conferences rise and fall on their guest lists. And this year’s event, like in years past, has plenty of big names from both...

