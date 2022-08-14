Sun topple Lynx in final game for Minnesota's Fowles

  • Connecticut Sun guard Courtney Williams (10) applauds as Minnesota Lynx center Sylvia Fowles, left, embraces teammate Natalie Achonwa as Fowles leaves in the closing minute o a WNBA basketball game Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. Fowles played her final game as the Sun eliminated the Lynx from playoff contention. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP)
    Connecticut Sun guard Courtney Williams (10) applauds as Minnesota Lynx center Sylvia Fowles, left, embraces teammate Natalie Achonwa as Fowles leaves in the closing minute o a WNBA basketball game Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. Fowles played her final game as the Sun eliminated the Lynx from playoff contention. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP)
  • Minnesota Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve argues a call with the officials during play against the Connecticut Sun during a WNBA basketball game Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP)
    Minnesota Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve argues a call with the officials during play against the Connecticut Sun during a WNBA basketball game Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP)
  • Connecticut Sun guards Courtney Williams (10) and Odyssey Sims (1) defend Minnesota Lynx forward Aerial Powers, center, during a WNBA basketball game Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP)
    Connecticut Sun guards Courtney Williams (10) and Odyssey Sims (1) defend Minnesota Lynx forward Aerial Powers, center, during a WNBA basketball game Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP)
  • Minnesota Lynx center Sylvia Fowles, right, loses the ball under pressure from Connecticut Sun forward Jonquel Jones, front left, during a WNBA basketball game Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP)
    Minnesota Lynx center Sylvia Fowles, right, loses the ball under pressure from Connecticut Sun forward Jonquel Jones, front left, during a WNBA basketball game Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP)
  • Connecticut Sun center Brionna Jones, center, scores over Minnesota Lynx center Sylvia Fowles, left, during a WNBA basketball game Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP)
    Connecticut Sun center Brionna Jones, center, scores over Minnesota Lynx center Sylvia Fowles, left, during a WNBA basketball game Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP)
  • Connecticut Sun center Brionna Jones (42) runs into the defense of Minnesota Lynx forward Bridget Carleton (6) during a WNBA basketball game Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP)
    Connecticut Sun center Brionna Jones (42) runs into the defense of Minnesota Lynx forward Bridget Carleton (6) during a WNBA basketball game Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP)
  • Minnesota Lynx forward Aerial Powers (3) drives between Connecticut Sun defenders DiJonai Carrington, left, and Natisha Hiedeman, right, during a WNBA basketball game Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP)
    Minnesota Lynx forward Aerial Powers (3) drives between Connecticut Sun defenders DiJonai Carrington, left, and Natisha Hiedeman, right, during a WNBA basketball game Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP)
  • Connecticut Sun head coach Curt Miller calls a play against the Minnesota Lynx during a WNBA basketball game Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP)
    Connecticut Sun head coach Curt Miller calls a play against the Minnesota Lynx during a WNBA basketball game Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP)
  • Minnesota Lynx forward Natalie Achonwa (11) and Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas (25) tangle for the ball during a WNBA basketball game Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP)
    Minnesota Lynx forward Natalie Achonwa (11) and Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas (25) tangle for the ball during a WNBA basketball game Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP)
  • Minnesota Lynx center Sylvia Fowles (34) drives to the basket around Connecticut Sun forward DeWanna Bonner (24) during a WNBA basketball game Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP)
    Minnesota Lynx center Sylvia Fowles (34) drives to the basket around Connecticut Sun forward DeWanna Bonner (24) during a WNBA basketball game Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP)
UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Alyssa Thomas scored 16 points and her key bucket and rebound helped Connecticut hold off Minnesota 90-83 on Sunday in the final WNBA game for Minnesota's Sylvia Fowles.

Fowles, the 2017 league MVP and four-time defensive player of the year, had her league-best 192 career double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds. She is the only player to lead two franchises (Minnesota and Chicago) in career rebounding and, with a career total of 6,006, she is the only WNBA player to reach 6,000 career rebounds. She previously announced she would retire after this season.

The Sun led 78-62 with 7:08 remaining before Minnesota went on a 14-2 run during which Fowles and Aerial Powers scored five points each. Now leading just 80-76, Thomas hit a jumper in the lane for Connecticut and her rebound on the other end helped set up Courtney Williams’s 15-footer for an eight-point lead.

Natisha Hiedeman and Brionna Jones scored 15 points each for Connecticut. Jonquel Jones scored 12 points and Wiliams had 10. Thomas added seven rebounds and five assists.

Lindsay Allen, who entered with a scoring average of 4.3 ppg, made 6 of 7 3-pointers and led the Lynx with 26 points. She added six assists. Powers had 22 points and eight rebounds.

A 9-0 run late in the first quarter helped the Sun take a 28-14 lead into the second period and they would go on to lead 71-54 heading to the fourth.

Connecticut was already assured of the No. 3 playoff spot and will open at home against No. 6 Dallas on Thursday. Minnesota missed the playoffs.

