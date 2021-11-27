Sun-Star’s Best Prep Football: Merced’s Evahn Perez wins Prep of the Week poll

Merced High receiver Evahn Perez delivered a monster performance in Merced’s 51-50 semifinal win over Kimball. Perez caught seven balls for 185 yards and one touchdown in win that punched the Bears ticket in the section championship.

The Merced High senior won the Merced Sun-Star Prep of the Week Football Poll.

Perez earned the most votes for the Merced Sun-Star’s Prep Football Player of the Week. The senior garnered 8,602 votes for 47% of the 18,394 total votes.

Le Grand running back Louis Aguallo finished second with 7,642 votes.