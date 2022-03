Livingston High track star Daniel Lucatero won this week’s Merced Sun-Star Prep of the Week fan vote.

Lucatero won this week’s poll with over 47% of the total vote with 17,087 votes. Lucatero won the 1600 and 3200-meter events at the Merced County Championships.

There were 36,600 total votes.

Merced High’s Max Phong finished second in voting with 39% of the votes, which resulted in 14,100 votes.