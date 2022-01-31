Sun, sand and civil rights: Uncovering Black history at the beach and beyond

Eve Chen, USA TODAY
·8 min read
Sun, sand and civil rights: Uncovering Black history at the beach and beyond

Sarasota, Florida's white sand beaches and crystal-clear waters draw visitors from far and wide, but they weren't always so welcoming.

"Few of our guests, our international and domestic tourists who come here, understand why these beaches are open to Black and brown people from everywhere in the world," said Vickie Oldham, who chronicled 100 years of local Black history for her hometown. "It's because of the Black activists that pushed for open access to our pristine beaches."

Sarasota is just one of numerous seaside destinations with unspoken civil rights histories that tour operators are eager to serve up alongside the sand and sunshine. A new push may help them spread those stories around the world.

►Hiking hasn't always been accessible to all: These groups are opening up the outdoors

►'Legacies of oppression': Interior seeks to reconcile derogatory place names across America

Wade in the water

"I had no idea that I was going to be sharing African American history on a trolley tour," said Oldham, a Sarasota native who was contracted by the city for a Black history preservation project, Newtown Alive. "Our history was in fragments, you know. One sentence in a book or a photo with a cut line. Nothing comprehensive based on primary and secondary source documents."

Through extensive research and oral history interviews, her team put together a campaign to share their findings online and in-person with historic markers they placed throughout the city. They also set up what was supposed to be a one-time trolley tour to showcase the sites, but the idea took off as word of mouth and press coverage led to more tour requests.

"What started out as an historic preservation project has morphed into cultural heritage tourism," she said. "And since George Floyd's murder, there has been an interest that I had not seen prior to this incident. Suddenly people were really hungry for more of this information, and I couldn't be happier to share it."

An archival image from 1955 shows a group of Black activists challenging the unwritten rules that segregated the city&#39;s beaches.
An archival image from 1955 shows a group of Black activists challenging the unwritten rules that segregated the city's beaches.

One of the things she shares is how Black activists held wade-ins on Sarasota's segregated beaches from the mid-1950s to the mid-1960s.

"You've heard of sit-ins," she said. "They modeled these wade-ins after the sit-ins. And after church on Sundays, they'd pile into cars, and they'd travel in caravans to the closest beach, get out of their cars and wade in the water," sometimes in their church clothes.

"They were courageous. They made sacrifices. They did this for years before the beaches are open to Black and brown people." She noted the fight for desegregation continued for years after the passing of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

The late Mrs. Glossie Atkins took part in Sarasota&#39;s wade-ins during the civil rights era as well as this 2019 reenactment at Lido Beach, according to her son Fredd Atkins, Sarasota&#39;s first African American mayor and one of its longest serving city commissioners.
The late Mrs. Glossie Atkins took part in Sarasota's wade-ins during the civil rights era as well as this 2019 reenactment at Lido Beach, according to her son Fredd Atkins, Sarasota's first African American mayor and one of its longest serving city commissioners.

On part of the tour, participants are invited to sing spirituals "that helped African Americans survive some of the rough experiences during Jim Crow segregation and the civil rights movement."

"It is amazing when we're traveling across Sarasota Bay, on that bridge, and we're singing 'Wade in the Water,' " Oldham said.

She partnered with Visit Sarasota to help get the wade-ins added to the U.S. Civil Rights Trail. The Civil Rights Trail, like the National Park Service's African American Civil Rights Network, helps travelers retrace Black history by visiting the sites where it was made.

'Recreation and relaxation without humiliation'

Amelia Island – more than 200 miles from Sarasota on Florida's Atlantic coast – has a very different place in African American history.

"We were one of the areas where slave ships came in on the Middle Passage and brought in slaves and had auctions on the island. Of course, it was illegal by the time this happened," said Avis Miller, who runs Coast One Tours with her husband, Ronald Miller.

A local marker from the UNESCO Slave Route Project documents how smugglers got around America's 1808 ban on bringing in enslaved people by going through Amelia Island, which was ruled by Spain at the time.

"Some of the slaves were thrown off the boats," Miller said. "I mean, it's gruesome part of our history, but it's true. They were thrown off the boats, and we still have people going out diving in Atlantic Ocean, finding artifacts from those slave ships and shackles."

From the island's darkest days through the golden era for Black travel, the Millers are passionate about sharing Amelia Island's Black history with others.

One of the places they take visitors to is American Beach, which A. L. Lewis, president of Jacksonville-based Afro-American Life Insurance Company, established as one of Florida's early Black beaches in the 1930s.

"We were limited, at that time, on how many beaches we could go to as Black people," Miller said.

According to the American Beach Museum, which is being renamed the A. L. Lewis Museum, Lewis "wanted to create an oceanfront resort where African Americans could enjoy 'recreation and relaxation without humiliation' during the Jim Crow era."

Miller notes that several local lodgings were included in Victor H. Green's "The Negro Travelers' Green Book" through the years as recommended places to stay.

American Beach remained a booming vacation destination until 1964's Hurricane Dora. The Civil Rights Act then allowed Black beachgoers to visit shores closer to home, according to the island's tourism council.

Ronald Miller, who guides the Coast One tours, lived in the American Beach area and shares his personal experiences with visitors. He also introduces them to other locals who can further expand on Amelia Island's living history.

"He gives you real history," his wife said. "Yes, it's beautiful here. We have some sad things that happened here too, but we want that information to stay alive and continue on."

American Beach&#39;s Nana Dune is the largest sand dune in Florida.
American Beach's Nana Dune is the largest sand dune in Florida.

Holding on to history

Just as Amelia Island had American Beach, Charleston, South Carolina, had Mosquito Beach on the marsh side of James Island.

"Mosquito Beach was one of the few areas that Blacks could go to during segregation and party and have a good time," said Al Miller, no relation to Avis and Ronald Miller, of Sites and Insights Tours.

Most other beaches in the area, like Folly Beach on the Atlantic, were white-only.

"Now they can go there to work in the white people's kitchens, but after dark they had to get off the beach," Miller said. "Here you have Blacks who live less than 10 minutes from a beach but cannot go there to enjoy it."

In 2021, Mosquito Beach joined the National Park Service's African American Civil Rights Network. It's also on the National Register for Historic Places, and plans are underway to restore its former Pine Tree Hotel to its former glory.

"That's going to draw people because, see, this is what people are looking for: Where are these places where people lived? How can we learn more about their culture?" Miller said.

A dawn ceremony organized by Gullah Geechee elder Sandra Boyd, also known as &quot;Mama Sasa,&quot; at South Carolina&#39;s Hunting Island State Park on on Nov. 1, 2021, honors African ancestors who made the Middle Passage.
A dawn ceremony organized by Gullah Geechee elder Sandra Boyd, also known as "Mama Sasa," at South Carolina's Hunting Island State Park on on Nov. 1, 2021, honors African ancestors who made the Middle Passage.

He's proud to share his own culture, which is Geechee, with tourists and locals alike.

The Gullah Geechee people are descendants of enslaved central and West Africans who planted rice and other crops on the coasts and sea islands of the Carolinas, Georgia and Florida. Miller describes their culture as the closest thing to Africa in the U.S.

"Before these islands were exposed, before they built bridges to them, these people were isolated," Miller said. "African traditions, customs, beliefs, folklore, our diet, our family ties, our religious beliefs – it's all of these things that remain intact from one generation to the next."

►They settled on a Georgia island while enslaved: Now they fight rising seas, land loss to preserve culture

Sweetgrass baskets woven by the descendants of slaves along the nation&#39;s Southeast coast are offered for sale at the City Market in Charleston, S.C., on April 23, 2015. U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., is urging the leaders of the national heritage corridor working to preserve the culture of the descendants of sea island slaves not to be discouraged because it won&#39;t be easy to get resources for their work. Clyburn was meeting with the Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor Commission on St. Helena Island, S.C., on Friday, May 29, 2015.
Sweetgrass baskets woven by the descendants of slaves along the nation's Southeast coast are offered for sale at the City Market in Charleston, S.C., on April 23, 2015. U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., is urging the leaders of the national heritage corridor working to preserve the culture of the descendants of sea island slaves not to be discouraged because it won't be easy to get resources for their work. Clyburn was meeting with the Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor Commission on St. Helena Island, S.C., on Friday, May 29, 2015.

Welcoming the world

Stephanie Jones, founder and CEO of Cultural Heritage Economic Alliance and founder of the National Blacks in Travel and Tourism Collaborative, wants to share this rich history with the world.

Her team is curating Black cultural heritage itineraries for cities and regions across the country, starting with the Southeast. They presented their first batch of available tours as the "first Black-receptive tour operator" at the U.S. Travel Association's annual convention for inbound travel, IPW.

"We had an overwhelming response from international tour operators," she said. "Most of them said: 'We're just happy to see that someone is finally doing this. We're excited because people in our country really do have an interest (in) the Black experience and Black culture in the United States.' ...There's over 400 years of African American, Black history in our country, and so much of it has not been told."

International tour operators will sell the tours in their home countries, but individual travelers will be able to book some packages as well with trips scheduled to begin this summer.

Jones and her team are using the time until then to get small Black-owned businesses they've partnered with, like the Millers' in Amelia Island and Charleston and Oldham's in Sarasota, ready to welcome the world.

"We provide tourism readiness and business enhancement trainings, as well as a certification program to make certain that they are vetted and that they are prepared and positioned to deliver a high-quality experience as partners on the itineraries, but also that they are prepared and positioned to have sustainable businesses and to be able to scale and grow their businesses," she said. "Hopefully, this will open up additional doors of opportunity for them in the industry."

Vickie Oldham can't wait to share Sarasota's history with more international tourists.

"Somebody sacrificed to open (beach) access not only to our local Black community but to them too," she said. "I am anxious to tell the story."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Black history by the beach: Seaside destinations shaped by segregation

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Saints GM Loomis: Allen among candidates to replace Payton

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Even as Saints general manager Mickey Loomis spoke highly of defensive coordinator Dennis Allen on Friday as a candidate to replace retired coach Sean Payton, he also emphasized his desire to thoroughly consider candidates from outside the club. Allen is “qualified. He has experience. He understands our culture here. We just know a lot about him. He’s an excellent candidate," Loomis said. The Saints GM did not mention other coaches he intends to consider, but under NFL rules,

  • ECHL suspends Jacob Panetta for remainder of season due to racial gesture

    Jacob Panetta's 2021-22 ECHL season is over.

  • Julien injured, Colliton named coach of Canadian men's hockey team

    DAVOS, Switzerland — An injury has forced Canada's men's hockey team to make a last-minute change behind the bench ahead of the Beijing Olympics. Hockey Canada announced Sunday that Jeremy Colliton has replaced Claude Julien as the team's head coach after Julien slipped on ice and fractured his ribs during a team-building activity at training camp in Switzerland. Medical staff determined the injury will prevent the veteran NHL coach from flying to China for the Games. “(Julien) was obviously dev

  • Bennett scores in OT, Panthers come back to beat Sharks 5-4

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Bennett scored 1:08 into overtime and the Florida Panthers came from behind to beat the San Jose Sharks 5-4 on Saturday night for their ninth straight victory at home. Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and two assists, and Gustav Forsling added a goal and an assist for Florida. Aleksander Barkov and Mason Marchment also scored, and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 30 shots in front of a season-high crowd of 18,152. The Panthers (31-9-5), who lead the NHL with 67 points, have won thr

  • Kings guard Terence Davis out indefinitely with wrist injury

    ATLANTA (AP) — Sacramento Kings guard Terence Davis will be out indefinitely after injuring his right wrist in Tuesday night's loss to the Boston Celtics. Kings interim coach Alvin Gentry said before Wednesday night's game at the Atlanta Hawks the team's medical staff was “in the process of exploring all kind of treatment” for Davis. Davis took a hard fall in the 128-75 loss at Boston. The wrist injury was announced after the game. The Kings say tests on Wednesday revealed damage to tendons in t

  • AP source: Vikings talk with Jim Harbaugh about coaching job

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jim Harbaugh has taken a step toward a potential return to the NFL. Harbaugh and the Minnesota Vikings had an exploratory conversation about the team's head coaching vacancy Saturday, a person with knowledge of the process told The Associated Press. The person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team was not publicizing the interview, said both sides were gauging interest. The Vikings made the formal request earlier this week to speak with him. A message seeking c

  • CBC to use similar setup for Beijing after most Tokyo announcers worked remotely

    The CBC will turn to a familiar playbook for its upcoming coverage of the Beijing Olympics. Almost all of the network's announcers and analysts worked from Canada during last summer's Tokyo Games due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The broadcaster will again have its crews call the action remotely during the Feb. 4-20 Winter Games. Chris Wilson, executive director of CBC Sports and Olympics, said that in the early days of planning, the CBC hoped to have broadcasters at hockey, curling and some mountai

  • Bridges, Hornets hold off short-handed Lakers, 117-114

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Miles Bridges had 26 points, Ish Smith provided a huge boost off the bench with 22 points on 10-of-12 shooting and the Charlotte Hornets held off the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers 117-114 on Friday night. Russell Westbrook scored 35 points for the Lakers, but missed a potential winning 3-pointer with 0.7 seconds left. LeBron James missed his second straight game because of left knee soreness, and Anthony Davis did not play due to right wrist soreness. Lakers coach Frank

  • US forward Weah to miss Canada game due to vaccine issue

    TORONTO (AP) — United States forward Tim Weah was unable to travel to Canada for Sunday’s World Cup qualifier because he did not meet the vaccination requirements to cross the Canadian border, coach Gregg Berhalter said Saturday. Weah, who was involved in the play that led to the winning goal in Thursday’s 1-0 victory over El Salvador, has received one vaccine dose and was infected with COVID-19 before he could receive his second shot, Berhalter said. Weah meets the vaccination standards in Fran

  • Capitals beat Stars, former teammate Holtby 5-0

    DALLAS (AP) — Nicklas Backstrom had a goal and two assists and Vitek Vanecek had 30 saves for his second shutout of the season as the Washington Capitals beat former teammate Braden Holtby and the Dallas Stars 5-0 on Friday night. Trevor van Riemsdyk, Tom Wilson, John Carlson and Connor McMichael also scored for the Capitals, who won in regulation for the first time since Jan. 15. Evgeny Kuznetsov also had two assists. Holtby allowed all five goals and stopped 22 shots before being replaced afte

  • Bey, Cunningham key Pistons' rally in 115-105 win over Cavs

    DETROIT (AP) — Saddiq Bey scored 31 points, Cade Cunningham had 19 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists and the Detroit Pistons overcame a terrible start to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 115-105 on Sunday night. After Cleveland raced to a 15-0 lead, Detroit cut it to 55-49 at halftime, and finally took its first lead in the fourth quarter. Cunningham finished with the triple-double after failing to score in the first half. Frank Jackson added 19 points, and Isaiah Stewart had 14 points and 12 rebou

  • Matthews produces shootout winner as Maple Leafs edge Ducks 4-3

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs mixed up their line combinations in the hopes of harvesting a more balanced attack. Still, the familiarity of their top players performing together on the power play produced a shootout win Wednesday. The Maple Leafs still needed shootout goals from Jason Spezza and Auston Matthews to score a 4-3 victory over the pesky Anaheim Ducks, who overcame a two-goal deficit in the second period to send the game into overtime before an empty Scotiabank Arena because of pr

  • Maple Leafs' power play thriving despite apparent flaw

    The Leafs' power play is going to be a fascinating thing to track over the second half of the season.

  • ‘I’d be a lot more tired if we’d lost,’ says VanVleet after Raptors’ triple-OT win

    Raptors guard Fred VanVleet logged 53:31 of playing time on Saturday, posting 19 points and eight assists in the team’s resilient win. He talked about stepping up in a big way from behind the three-point arc to help his team get the win. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • What to Watch: Canada faces United States for top spot in World Cup qualifier

    Here’s everything you need to know about Canada’s match against the United States on Sunday.

  • Cleveland Guardians sign lease agreement through 2036

    CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians have reached an agreement to extend their lease at its downtown ballpark through at least 2036 while making improvements to the facility, team owner and CEO Paul Dolan announced Thursday. Team officials said they've obtained financing to renovate Progressive Field, a ballpark that opened for play in 1994. The cost of the improvements has been estimated at just over $200 million. Renovation work is expected to begin after the 2022 season. “We are confident

  • Dempsey, Solo, Boxx elected to US Soccer Hall of Fame

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Clint Dempsey, Hope Solo and Shannon Boxx were among six people elected Sunday to the U.S. National Soccer Hall of Fame. Marco Etcheverry, Linda Hamilton and Esse Baharmast also were voted in and will be inducted May 21 at the Hall in Frisco, Texas, along with Christie Pearce, who was elected last year and deferred her induction. Dempsey, a three-time U.S. Soccer Federation Player of the Year, tied Landon Donovan for a U.S. record 57 international goals and made 141 appearan

  • Landeskog, Avalanche beat Blackhawks for 9th straight win

    CHICAGO (AP) — Gabriel Landeskog scored two power-play goals, and the Colorado Avalanche topped the Chicago Blackhawks 6-4 on Friday night for their ninth straight win. Western Conference-leading Colorado extended its point streak to 15 games (14-0-1), surviving a wild finish. J.T. Compher and Alex Newhook also scored, and Nazem Kadri and Cale Makar added empty-netters. Pavel Francouz made 39 saves. The Avalanche played without center Nathan MacKinnon, who missed the first of at least three game

  • Canadian men turn heads as they beat the U.S. to near qualification for Qatar 2022

    HAMILTON — Canada continued its march to Qatar 2022 on Sunday, bundling the 11th-ranked United States out of its way in a 2-0 victory. With four games remaining in the final round of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying, the 40th-ranked Canadian men are turning heads while turning aside all comers in the region. Unbeaten Canada is on the verge of booking its ticket to soccer's world showcase for the first time since 1986 — and only the second time ever. But with a game in El Salvador looming on Wednesd

  • Vucevic, DeRozan help Bulls beat Trail Blazers 130-116

    CHICAGO (AP) — Nikola Vucevic had 24 points and 14 rebounds, DeMar DeRozan added 23 points and 10 assists and the Chicago Bulls overcame a slow to start to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 130-116 on Sunday. Zach LaVine had 20 points, and Ayo Dosunmu finished with 11 assists. Chicago has won three of four to improve to 31-18. C.J. McCollum had 29 points for Portland. Norman Powell added 22, and Anfernee Simons had 21. Portland led for much of the first half before Chicago took control late. Trail