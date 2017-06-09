Sun return home to face Dream

The Connecticut Sun, who have played fewer home games than any team in the WNBA, come off a 2-1 road trip and host the Atlanta Dream at the Mohegan Sun Arena on Saturday night in Uncasville, Conn.

The Sun lost their first four games of the season, including a loss to the Dream in the opener, before going on the road and coming back 2-5.

Saturday night, Pride Night for the Sun, is only their third home game of the season -- and they will have a different look for this game, in the wake of some roster moves.

With Alex Bentley taking a temporary leave from the team to play for the Belarus National Team in the FIBA EuroBasket 2017 Tournament, the Sun signed point guard Feyonda Fitzgerald to fill the roster spot. This week the Sun also sent Jordan Hooper to the Dream in exchange for a 2018 second-round draft pick.

"We're excited to have Fee as part of the team," said Sun coach and general manager Curt Miller. "She was the last player cut in the Indiana camp. She could easily have made that roster coming out of training camp.

"It brings us some athleticism in the backcourt while Alex is gone. She has a great change of pace, change of direction. She's a proven scorer at the collegiate level, but also a good passer. We're excited to get a quality player in here after Alex left."

Fitzgerald is Temple's all-time assists leader while finishing second in points.

The Dream have lost two straight after a 4-1 start, with Tiffany Hayes stepping in for Angel McCoughtry, who is taking the year off to rest, leading the offense.

Hayes, the Eastern Conference Player of the Month for May, leads the Dream with 19.6 points per game while grabbing 4.9 rebounds per game.

"I think she's taking a great load of the leadership on her shoulders, which is good for us," coach Michael Cooper told WNBA.com. "But I think she's trying to take a little too much of the scoring. I think that kind of hurts us in crucial times. You have to be able to pass the ball too (she is averaging just 1.4 assists per game), which will open it up more for you."

The Sun, who have been without Jordan Tuck (knee contusion) for the past two games, are coming off an 85-77 win at San Antonio and are now home for two straight.

Courtney Williams came off the bench to score a career-high 23 points on 10-of-11 shooting, and also grabbed 10 rebounds. Jonquel Jones just missed her third straight double-double with 14 rebounds and nine points after scoring a career-high 23 points and grabbing 21 rebounds in a 97-79 win at Chicago.

In the season opener, Hayes scored 19 points and the Dream overcame 20 points by Tuck and 21 rebounds from Jones in an 81-74 win over the Sun.

Layshia Clarendon is averaging 11.9 points, 6.6 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game for the Dream.