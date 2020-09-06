Sun-Mercury Preview

The Phoenix Mercury look to continue their push for a top-four spot Monday when they put their six-game winning streak on the line versus the Connecticut Sun.

The Mercury (12-7) have already clinched a postseason berth and entered play Sunday 1 1/2 games behind Los Angeles for fourth, a spot that carries a bye into the second round of the playoffs. Phoenix is the hottest team in the league at the moment and coming off an 83-67 victory over New York on Saturday.

Skylar Diggins-Smith scored a season-high 30 points, eight of them coming in the third quarter when the Mercury extended a seven-point halftime lead to as many as 18. Phoenix then took care of business against the WNBA's worst offensive team, holding the Liberty to 13 fourth-quarter points and 27 percent shooting for the game.

With Britney Griner having left the "wubble" for personal reasons Aug. 22, Diggins-Smith has taken on the role of supplemental scorer to Diana Taurasi. After sitting out last season following giving birth to her child in April 2019 and disclosing her postpartum depression later that year, Diggins-Smith is averaging 17.8 points in her first year with the Mercury - including 25.4 per game over Phoenix's last five wins.

"The difference between then and now is you see she feels more comfortable and she's got more volume," Mercury coach Sandy Brondello told azcentral. "We know the ball is going to be in her hands, just put her in position to be aggressive. She's great at getting to the rim and also being a distributor. She's getting more opportunities with the ball, and she's pretty good at it."

Taurasi had a rare off night Saturday with nine points, but the WNBA's all-time leading scorer has averaged 23.2 points during the Mercury's winning streak.

Connecticut (9-10) again is trying to reach .500 for the first time this season, but last year's WNBA runner-up is also 2 1/2 games ahead of Dallas for seventh in the race for the final two playoff spots.

Former Mercury star DeWanna Bonner has been at the forefront of Connecticut's recovery from a franchise-worst 0-5 start and totaled 26 points to power the Sun to a 96-77 triumph over Indiana on Saturday. Alyssa Thomas and Jasmine Thomas both returned after missing Thursday's loss to Las Vegas due to injury and made significant contributions.

Alyssa Thomas scored 20 points while Jasmine Thomas had eight and seven assists. Brionna Jones also scored 20 as she and Bonner combined for 13 points in a game-breaking 17-8 burst in the third quarter.

"It's been a lot of fun," said Jones, who has totaled 34 points and 12 boards in her last two games while making 15 of 19 shots. "My teammates are giving me all the confidence in the world to go out there and play hard, and I want to play hard with them. ... They're staying with me and I'm excited to show what I can do."

Bonner, who won WNBA titles with Taurasi and the Mercury in 2009 and 2014, has scored 20 or more points in four straight games and is averaging 18.9 for the season - her highest total since her career best of 20.6 per game in 2012.

This game was originally scheduled to be played Aug. 26 but was postponed as part of a two-day stretch in which games were not played while WNBA players recommitted themselves to their social justice initiatives. The teams will meet again Wednesday.