Sun Life Global Investments announces securityholder approval of proposed fund merger

TORONTO , May 28, 2020 /CNW/ - Sun Life Global Investments ( Canada ) Inc. ("Sun Life Global Investments") announced today securityholder approval to proceed with the proposed merger of Sun Life MFS Canadian Equity Growth Class into Sun Life MFS Canadian Equity Fund as previously announced on February 19, 2020 and April 8, 2020 . The fund merger will take effect June 5, 2020 .

Full details of the fund merger can be found in a management information circular (the "Circular"). This Circular is available on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) profile for the relevant funds at www.sedar.com. The Circular can also be found on the Sun Life Global Investments website.

About Sun Life Global Investments ( Canada ) Inc.

Sun Life Global Investments is a subsidiary of Sun Life Financial Inc. It offers Canadians a diverse lineup of mutual funds and innovative portfolio solutions, empowering them to pursue their financial goals at every life stage. We bring together the strength of one of Canada's most trusted names in financial services with some of the best asset managers from around the world to deliver a truly global investment platform. As of March 31, 2020 , Sun Life Global Investments manages $27.41 billion on behalf of institutional and retail investors from coast-to-coast and is a member of the Sun Life group of companies. For more information visit www.sunlifeglobalinvestments.com or connect with us on Twitter @SLGI_Canada.

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing insurance, wealth and asset management solutions to individual and corporate Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada , the United States , the United Kingdom , Ireland , Hong Kong , the Philippines , Japan , Indonesia , India , China , Australia , Singapore , Vietnam , Malaysia and Bermuda . As of March 31, 2020 , Sun Life had total assets under management of $1,023 billion . For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

Note to editors: All figures in Canadian dollars

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may be considered to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Information about risk factors relating to the mutual funds managed by Sun Life Global Investments can be found in the current prospectus of the mutual funds discussed in this press release and for Sun Life can be found in the annual information form of Sun Life Financial Inc., for the year ended December 31, 2019 under the heading "Risk Factors" and other regulatory filings filed with or furnished to Canadian securities regulators available at www.sedar.com.

© Sun Life Global Investments ( Canada ) Inc., 2020. Sun Life Global Investments ( Canada ) Inc. is a member of the Sun Life group of companies.

