Sun Life to acquire majority stake in Crescent Capital Group

(Reuters) - Canadian insurer Sun Life Financial Inc <SLF.TO> will buy a majority stake in alternative credit investment manager Crescent Capital Group LP for up to $338 million, the companies said on Wednesday.

Sun Life will acquire a 51% interest in Crescent with an upfront payment of $276 million and a future payment of $62 million based on achievement of certain milestones, the companies said.

Crescent, which had about $28 billion in assets under management at the end of June, will be a part of Sun Life's asset management unit SLC Management.

Crescent will continue to operate independently under its current leadership, the statement said, adding that Sun Life has committed to co-invest up to $750 million in Crescent's investment strategies.

Reuters had reported in January Sun Life's asset management unit was eyeing its first middle-market private-debt acquisition as it expanded into the higher-yielding investments.







