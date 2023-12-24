Sun-Kissed Millie Bobby Brown Shares Festive Beach Snaps: 'Santa Tell Me'

The 'Stranger Things' star posed for some sunny photos in a colorful two-piece swimsuit

Millie Bobby Brown/Instagram Millie Bobby Brown

Millie Bobby Brown is sending out some warm vibes this Christmas!



On Saturday, the Stranger Things star, 19, shared some sun-kissed photos of herself posing on a beach.

"Santa tell me," she wrote in the Instagram post, alongside a closeup snap of her face showing the beginnings of a holiday tan. She also included a photo of clouds and a full-length shot of herself in a colorful printed two-piece swimsuit.

She posted another sunny selfie on Friday, with her eyes closed and a smile brightening her face as she soaked up some rays. "Feeling wildly me 💜," she wrote in the caption, echoing the phrase featured on the gold-colored necklace she was wearing in the photo.

Millie Bobby Brown/Instagram Millie Bobby Brown poses on the beach.

Brown recently told PEOPLE that she likes to decorate for Christmas very early — much to her fiancé Jake Bongiovi's dismay.

“My decorations go up before Halloween. Jake's very much against that, but who cares?” she joked during a pop-up event for her coffee line, Florence by Mills Coffee.

The actress also shared some of the holiday traditions that she's passing on to Bongiovi, who is the 21-year-old son of Bon Jovi frontman Jon Bon Jovi.

“My tradition is, you have to open a gift, big or small, on Christmas Eve,” she told PEOPLE. “Jake didn't do that. I introduced it to him and he kind of is still not on board with it, but I'm like, ‘You have to open it.’ And then he picks the biggest one and I'm like, 'Of course you did.' "



florence by mills/Youtube Millie Bobby Brown and fiancé Jake Bongiovi

Brown added: “Christmas is my holiday. It's just where I thrive. I love the twinkly lights and the ornaments.”

The Enola Holmes star said she also loves Christmas because it means getting to enjoy special moments with her family — and pausing to appreciate the blessings in her life.

“The holiday is about seeing family and spending time with your loved ones and being able to truly reflect and understand how grateful we are to live in a house that's put together," she noted. "I just feel very, very grateful and lucky to be able to be under a roof with my family."



