This Sun Joe pressure washer will get your yard in tip-top shape—and it's on sale for Prime Day 2021

Amazon Prime Day 2021: The Sun Joe SPX3001 Pressure Washer is on sale for nearly half off.

If you've got big plans to refresh your home and yard this summer, Amazon Prime Day 2021 is a great day to shop for the right tools. One of the most popular items today is the Sun Joe SPX3001 Pressure Washer, which is on sale for $124.99—nearly 50% off its regular price.

The Sun Joe SPX3001 has accumulated several thousand five-star reviews on Amazon, with users singing its praises when it comes to cleaning patios, driveways, cars and decks. This particular model offers a max PSI of 2,300 (with an average working pressure of around 1,450 PSI).

Right now, the Sun Joe SPX3001 is on sale for $105 off its usual price, and it's selling fast.

