These are the Sun Herald’s best photos of 2021. They’ll make you laugh, smile and cry.

At the end of 2020, many people had hope that 2021 was going to be a year for turning things around. Between the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and Hurricane Ida, 2021 was just as hard for many Mississippians as 2020 was. But there were just as many bright spots in 2021 as there were hardships. The introduction of COVID vaccines, schools going back to in person and the largest Cruisin’ the Coast were just some examples.

The Sun Herald documented all the happy moments and hard times that faced the Mississippi Coast in 2021. Take a look back at some of the photos the Sun Herald and other McClatchy photographers made on the Coast this year.

Steve Tingle, 76, is given the Moderna coronavirus vaccine during a drive-up appointment with Coastal Family Health Clinic on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021.

The green test firing of four RS-25 rocket engines Saturday lasted less than two minutes at the NASA Stennis Space Center Saturday, Jan. 15, 2021 in Hancock County, Mississippi. The test is part of the new Artemis Program aims to send astronauts back to the moon by 2024. ​

Cathy Beulah (right) hugs her daughter Darykah Henderson Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021 after a five-month deployment to Southwest Asia as part of the Air Force Reserve’s 403rd Wing to support Operations Freedom’s Sentinel and Inherent Resolve. The senior airman is part of material management for Keesler Air Force Base.

Biloxi’s Buddhist temple, Chua Van Duc, celebrates the Lunar New Year Friday, February 12, 2021.

Alrie Poillion stands in front of her bright-pink house in Long Beach, Miss. donned with a week’s worth of Valentine’s Day decorations on Thursday, February 11, 2021 . Poillion, who has lived in Long Beach all her life, said she bought her home in 1998 and later painted it bright pink. She decorates for every holiday, but this year decided to “go all out” for Valentine’s Day after almost a year of the pandemic to spread a little love.

Harrison County Honor Guard escorts the casket of fallen Hancock County Deputy Lt. Michael Boutte outside of the Bay St. Louis Community Hall for law enforcement honors Tuesday, February 9, 2021.

Joseph Michael Rohrbacker is charged with capital murder in the shooting death of Hancock County Sheriff’s Deputy Lt. Michael Boutte. He made his initial appearance in the Hancock County courthouse on Thursday, March 18, 2021, and was denied bail by Judge Trent Favre.

A masked voter walks into Moss Point’s Pelican Landing Event and Conference Center to cast their vote in the Tuesday, April 6, 2021, municipal primary election.

Institute for Marine Mammal Studies intern Oriana Torres carries a Kemp’s ridley sea turtle into the ocean during a turtle release at Pass Christian Beach in Pass Christian on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. The turtles were rehabilitated by the Institute for Marine Mammal studies after they were found cold-stunned in Massachusetts in November 2020.

A crabber checks his traps along an estuary of Hancock County marsh near Bayou Caddy on Monday July 26, 2021.

Elementary students arrive off the bus for their first day of the school year at Gautier Elementary School in Gautier on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021.

A nurse peers out of a COVID-19 patient’s room in the ICU at Memorial Hospital in Gulfport on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. Hospitals along the MS Gulf Coast have few to no ICU beds available.

Stanley Delle, left, and Jeff Delle help 80-year-old Eileen Delle onto dry land Monday, Aug. 30, 2021 after floodwaters from Hurricane Ida surrounded her elevated home in the Shoreline Park community in Bay St. Louis.

A drone photograph shows the scene where a section Highway 26 collapsed late Monday night, due to heavy rains from Hurricane Ida in the Benndale community in George County, MS Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. Two people ere dead and 10 others were injured, three of them critically, the Mississippi Highway Patrol said Tuesday morning.

Melonie Pichon, of Marrero, Louisiana fills up her gas tank at a Shell gas station in Gulfport on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. Pichon and her father were filling up with fuel to bring back to senior citizens who didn’t have fuel as the power remains out in parts of Louisiana.

The sun sets on Biloxi Beach in Biloxi on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021.

Fireworks explode over Jones Park in Gulfport during the Sea of Stars drone show on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021.

Classic cars fill the parking lot at Island View Casino in Gulfport for a flame throwing event during Cruisin’ The Coast on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021.

Jason Hamilton’s 1962 Mercury Monterey spews flames out of the tailpipes onto the ground during a flame throwing competition, where drivers compete to see which car can produce the biggest flames, at Island View Casino in Gulfport during Cruisin’ The Coast on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021.

Protestors wave flags and signs on the side of Highway 90 during a protest against Ingalls’ vaccine mandate in Pascagoula on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021.

Family and friends of Inez Thomas who gathered outside her restaurant to remember her prepare to let go of purple balloons in her honor in East Biloxi on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021.

Friends and family of Pass Christian teen Abby Bosarge light lanterns on the beach following her funeral on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021.

James Meredith before his speech at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College in Gulfport on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021.