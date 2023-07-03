Sun cream and metal water bottles confiscated at Wimbledon over Just Stop Oil protest fears

Spectators queue up outside the gates on day one of The Championships - JULIAN FINNEY/GETTY IMAGES EUROPE

Sun cream, deodorant and metal water bottles are being confiscated at Wimbledon as security is stepped up amid fears Just Stop Oil protesters will target the tournament.

Specialist “behavioural detection” undercover police spotters are also operating in queues to try to identify protesters, which could lead to some visitors being subjected to body searches.

Anyone arriving at SW19 is required to pass through airport-style security detectors as bags and laptops are inspected, along with any types of containers. Guards are believed to be looking for paint and coloured powders, often used by environmental protesters to disrupt play at sporting events.

For the first time, chalk dust and powder substances have been banned at the tournament.

Cable ties, glue, chains and padlocks are also now listed among the 19 “prohibited items”, which include “large” national flags, cannabis, political slogans and flares.

Guards were seen confiscating sun cream, metal flasks and even deodorant.

Stepped-up security leading to 40-minute waits

Nearly 7,000 people had queued for tickets on the first day of the competition, with many claiming the stepped-up security was leading to 40-minute waits to enter the grounds.

Meanwhile, court-side security has also been increased in an attempt to prevent anyone interrupting a game. It is understood tennis players have been told not to attempt to intercept any protester who may try to invade a court. The warning comes days after Jonny Bairstow, England wicketkeeper, was filmed picking up and carrying a protester off the Lord’s cricket ground.

Speaking at the first day of the tournament on Monday, Sally Bolton, the chief executive of the All England Club, said security arrangements at Wimbledon had been “uplifted” in the wake of a series of environmental protests at other large sporting events.

Asked about whether she is expecting a protest at the tournament, she told reporters: “Of course we’ve taken account of what we’ve seen elsewhere so security has been uplifted in various places around the grounds.”

She added: “We are really confident in the measures that we’ve taken but I think as we’ve seen at other sporting events, we can’t guarantee anything but we’re extremely confident that the measures we’ve got in place are the right measures and we are ready to deal with something if it happens.”

‘Selective body searches’

She went on: “We have 100 per cent bag search in place at all gates and then we have selective body search at the gates as well. We will do that on the basis of intelligence so there will be some pat down searches.”

“Every year a part of our security arrangements are a group of what are called Behavioural Detection Officers,” she continued. “We work very closely with the Met with their BDOs as they are called.

“They’re not a new thing this year. We have them every year so again they’re part of our operation this year and in a slightly enhanced way and maybe looking for slightly different things than they would in any other year.”

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said: “Protests by Just Stop Oil have been taking place in London over the last 10-week period, some of which have centred on causing disruption at key sporting events.

“The Met has worked with All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club (AELTC) partners. A policing operation is in place for The Championships including both generalist and specialist officers to prevent crime and disorder and to be able to provide an effective, timely response to any emerging incidents at the location, and right across London.”

Lucy Frazer, Culture, Media and Sport Secretary, said she could “not guarantee” that Just Stop Oil would not disrupt Wimbledon.

Asked what action was being taken to prevent a protest being staged at the event, she told ITV’s Good Morning Britain that she was “confident” that police had the powers to intervene.

The minister said she would, along with Suella Braverman, the Home Secretary, and a “number of other parties”, hold a “roundtable” discussion on how to take action to stop Just Stop Oil disrupting events across the country.

‘Police have powers to act’

“Of course I can’t guarantee that nothing is going to happen, but what I am confident about is the police understand the importance of these events going ahead and we have given them the powers to act,” Ms Frazer said.

Ms Bolton added: “We are very committed to being environmentally positive. It really shapes a lot of the things we do here, whether that’s nothing going to landfill, using only renewable electricity or looking to the future and using all gas from the estate”

Asked about the decision to allow Russian and Belarusian players back into the Wimbledon tournament despite the illegal invasion of Ukraine, Ms Bolton said it was “the right decision”.

She said it was a “difficult decision”, adding: “We think it’s the right decision for the championships this year.

“All of those athletes are competing as neutrals, they’ve all signed the declaration.”

She added that people cannot bring Russian or Belarusian flags into the grounds, that none of the All England Club’s broadcast pictures will be going into either country and that no merchandise will be sold there.

Asked about efforts to support Ukraine, Ms Bolton said a pound from every person who attends the championships this year will be donated to the Ukrainian effort via the Red Cross – which should amount to £500,000 with full attendance.