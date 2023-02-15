Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. Announces Launch of Secondary Public Offering of Common Stock and Concurrent Share Repurchase

Sun Country Airlines
·5 min read
Sun Country Airlines
Sun Country Airlines

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCY) (“Sun Country Airlines”) today announced the commencement of a proposed secondary public offering of 5,250,000 shares of its common stock by an affiliate of certain investment funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (the “Selling Stockholder”).

The underwriter will have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 787,500 shares of common stock from the Selling Stockholder. Sun Country Airlines is not selling any shares and will not receive any proceeds from the proposed offering.

In addition, Sun Country Airlines has authorized the purchase from the underwriter of up to 750,000 shares of common stock that are the subject of the proposed offering at a price per share equal to the price at which the underwriter will purchase the shares from the Selling Stockholder in the proposed offering, subject to a maximum aggregate repurchase price of $15 million (the “Concurrent Share Repurchase”). The Concurrent Share Repurchase would be made pursuant to Sun Country Airlines’ previously announced $50 million stock repurchase program and reduce remaining availability under the stock repurchase program. Sun Country Airlines plans to fund the Concurrent Share Repurchase from existing cash on hand.

Barclays is acting as sole bookrunner and underwriter for the proposed offering. The underwriter for the offering may offer the shares of common stock for sale from time to time directly or through agents, or through brokers in one or more brokerage transactions on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, or to dealers in negotiated transactions or in a combination of such methods of sale, at a fixed price or prices, which may be changed, or at market prices prevailing at the time of sale, at prices related to prevailing market prices or at negotiated prices.

The offering will be made only by means of a preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus related to the offering, copies of which, when available, may be obtained from Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at 888-603-5847, or by email at Barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor will there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. A shelf registration statement relating to the offering of the common stock was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and is effective.

About Sun Country Airlines
Sun Country Airlines is a new breed of hybrid low-cost air carrier, whose mission is to connect guests to their favorite people and places, to create lifelong memories and transformative experiences. Sun Country dynamically deploys shared resources across our synergistic scheduled service, charter, and cargo businesses. Based in Minnesota, we focus on serving leisure and visiting friends and relatives (“VFR”) passengers and charter customers and providing CMI service to Amazon, with flights throughout the United States and to destinations in Mexico, Central America, Canada, and the Caribbean.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the proposed public offering, the Concurrent Share Repurchase and other statements identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and, in each case, their negative or other various or comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding the expected timing, size, and completion of the proposed offering and the grant to the underwriter of the option to purchase additional shares, are forward-looking statements.

These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements reflect our views with respect to future events as of the date of this press release and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, completion of the public offering on the anticipated terms or at all, market conditions and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the public offering and other factors included or incorporated by reference under “Risk Factors” in the preliminary prospectus supplement on Form 424(b)(3) and the accompanying base prospectus, including those included in Sun Country Airlines’ Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or review publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date of this press release.

CONTACT: Contacts Investor Relations Chris Allen 651-681-4810 IR@suncountry.com Media Wendy Burt 651-900-8400 mediarelations@suncountry.com


Latest Stories

  • Enbridge Stock: Here’s What’s Coming Next

    Here's why Enbridge's (TSX:ENB) dividend track record makes Enbridge stock a top candidate for long-term investors seeking passive income. The post Enbridge Stock: Here’s What’s Coming Next appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • 4 Dirt-Cheap Stocks to Buy Before the Market Soars

    Canadian investors still have time to snatch up dirt-cheap stocks like Scotiabank (TSX:BNS) and others, as the market ramps up. The post 4 Dirt-Cheap Stocks to Buy Before the Market Soars appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • 'Big Short' investor Michael Burry reveals new bets on Alibaba, MGM, and JD.com

    Burry's Scion Asset Management swapped out all but two of the holdings in its US stock portfolio, and grew its total number of positions to nine.

  • The prediction war between stock market bulls and bears is reaching a feverish pitch. Here's where Jeremy Siegel, Michael Burry and 5 others see US equities heading.

    Here's where Jeremy Siegel, Michael Burry and Jeremy Grantham and 4 others see stock prices heading in a face-off between market bulls and bears.

  • Why This TSX Stock Will Always Do Better Than a Growth Stock

    This TSX stock will always be a better buy, with the means to make you money in a consistent manner that's far easier to achieve than a growth stock. The post Why This TSX Stock Will Always Do Better Than a Growth Stock appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • TFSA Investors: Earn $273/Month With These 2 Top Dividend Stocks

    Here are two of the best Canadian dividend stocks TFSA investors can buy now to earn $273 in passive income each month. The post TFSA Investors: Earn $273/Month With These 2 Top Dividend Stocks appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Worried About the Stock Market? These 3 Cheap Stocks Have Things All Buttoned Up

    Given their solid underlying businesses, healthy dividend yields, and cheaper valuations, these three stocks look like a steal in this volatile environment. The post Worried About the Stock Market? These 3 Cheap Stocks Have Things All Buttoned Up appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • My Top Value Stock Pick for February 2023

    Here’s a top Canadian value stock you can buy now and hold for years to come. The post My Top Value Stock Pick for February 2023 appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • 3 of the Best Dividend-Growth Stocks That Money Can Buy

    Add these three TSX dividend stocks for a growing passive-income stream in your self-directed portfolio. The post 3 of the Best Dividend-Growth Stocks That Money Can Buy appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Here’s the Next TSX Stock I’m Going to Buy

    With no shortage of uncertainty in the stock market right now, I’m looking to load up on this dependable TSX stock this month. The post Here’s the Next TSX Stock I’m Going to Buy appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Stock market news today: Stocks close mixed after CPI shows inflation picked up

    U.S. stocks moved back and forth in volatile trading Tuesday as Wall Street weighed the implications of hotter-than-expected January inflation data on the path forward for interest rates.

  • Barrick eyes Nevada Gold Mines as Newmont ramps up deal pressure

    (Reuters) -Canada's Barrick Gold Corp, would be open to taking over Newmont's stake in its Nevada Gold Mines joint venture, CEO Mark Bristow said on Wednesday, after Newmont's $16.9 billion bid for Newcrest ramped up pressure on gold miners to do deals. Bristow though distanced himself from rival Newmont's M&A push on Wednesday and highlighted Barrick's plan to grow through exploration rather than acquisitions. Shares of Barrick Gold were trading 4% down at the Toronto Stock Exchange.

  • Binance suffers worst day since December as crypto crackdown escalates

    Binance has suffered its worst day for customer withdrawals since December after US regulators cracked down on a digital coin endorsed by the cryptocurrency exchange.

  • Adani: India watchdog probing Hindenburg fraud allegations

    The conglomerate had more than $100bn wiped off its stock market value after the claims.

  • 2 of the Best Canadian Stocks That Pay Out Monthly

    These two Canadian stocks offer attractive dividends, long-term growth potential, and return cash to investors every single month. The post 2 of the Best Canadian Stocks That Pay Out Monthly appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • What mortgage company changes mean for your home loan

    It’s been a bumpy ride for mortgage companies lately. Some lenders have gone out of business, merged with other companies or narrowed their focus. And more changes are likely in 2023. What does all this mean for borrowers? Here are answers to common questions, whether you’re shopping for a mortgage or paying off a home loan. WHAT’S BEHIND THE SHAKEOUT? A key factor: higher mortgage rates. Demand for home loans plummeted last year as the Federal Reserve raised a key interest rate to control infla

  • This Is What Really Happens to Your Mortgage When You Die

    If you die owing money on a mortgage, the mortgage remains in force. If you have a co-signer, the co-signer may still be obligated to pay back the loan. A spouse or other family member who inherits a house generally … Continue reading → The post What Happens to Your Mortgage When You Die? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 1 Top Consumer Stock for All Market Conditions

    This consumer company performs well in all market conditions, making it an attractive long-term investment for growth and stability. The post 1 Top Consumer Stock for All Market Conditions appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • U.S. gas producers skimped on price hedges and now face a reckoning

    A rout in natural gas prices will hurt first-quarter earnings and cash flows at gas producers as hedges - the industry's version of price insurance - were inadequate to offset the expected losses, analysts and industry experts said. Producers starting the year with fewer hedges than historically will have to sell more gas at the market rate of about $2.45 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), below the breakeven prices for producing gas in some regions, and that may force some companies to reduce drilling and put off completing wells. Hedges, or contracts that lock in prices for future output, help producers protect cash flows against price swings, helping them drill and complete wells - crucial at a time when Europe has looked to the United States for gas.

  • Putin's war on Ukraine sent Russians scrambling to buy gold and stash their savings, fueling a fivefold surge in demand

    President Vladimir Putin encouraged the switch to gold by restricting sales of foreign currency and scrapping VAT on the yellow metal.