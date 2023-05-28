The Sun Claims Taylor Swift and Matt Healy Are Moving in Together

It was in early May when tabloid The Sun first reported that Taylor Swift and Matt Healy were dating, and it wasn't long before they were vindicated. The rumors were true, and it seems the pop super star and The 1975 frontman are indeed in a relationship. Only a few weeks later, The Sun is again reporting some news fans may be skeptical of — Swift and Healy are allegedly moving in together.

A source told the publication, “He and Taylor are so loved up and want to spend as much time together as they can. Matty has already told the 1975 team that he’ll be doing all the band demos in America for the foreseeable. He will work on his parts for their collaboration while she is on tour and has scheduled time to attend select shows to gather inspiration for her next album.”

Swift broke up with her boyfriend of six years, actor Joe Alwyn, earlier this year. The source stated, “Matty is Joe 2.0 — her superstar status doesn’t faze him in the slightest.”

This may be relevant because it was rumored that Swift and Alwyn had issues over the level of fame the Midnights singer was awarded.

“Ultimately, they both realized they were not on the same page anymore,” a source told the Daily Mail just after the breakup. “It’s been hard for Joe trying to make it in Hollywood and not quite becoming leading man material while dating one of the most famous women in the world over the last six years. It was easier during the pandemic when it was just the two of them, but once things returned to normal, Taylor Swift the superstar emerged, and their differences were even more apparent. They really made a go of it and tried everything they could but ultimately were unable to save the relationship.”

This past weekend, Swift released a breakup song from the vault titled “You’re Losing Me” off the Midnights (The Til Dawn Edition) album. Fans speculated that the tune was about her relationship with Alwyn slowly coming apart.

