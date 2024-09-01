Sun beats Storm 93-86

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Brionna Jones scored a season-high 26 points on 9-of-13 shooting Sunday to help the Connecticut Sun beat the Seattle Storm 93-86.

Marina Mabrey added 15 points and DiJonai Carrington scored 14 for Connecticut (24-8).

Gabby Williams made 2 of 3 free throws to cut Seattle’s deficit to 89-86 with 23.1 seconds to play but the Storm didn’t score again.

Carrington made a layup about a minute into the second quarter that made it 24-22 and Connecticut led the rest of the way. The Storm made just 5 of 15 from the field and committed five turnovers during the period as the Sun took a 42-34 lead into halftime.

Jewell Loyd scored 27 points on 8-of-16 shooting to lead the Storm. Nneka Ogwumike finished with 20 points and 11 rebounds, Skylar Diggins-Smith added 16 points and Ezi Magbegor scored 13.

LYNX 79, SKY 74

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Angel Reese became the WNBA’s single-season rebounding leader with eight games left on Sunday in Chicago'S Sky’s loss to Minnesota, who got 22 points from Courtney Williams.

Reese finished with 17 points and 19 rebounds for her 24th double-double, a league rookie record. She has 418 rebounds for an average of 13.1 per game, with her total surpassing Sylvia Fowles’ record of 404 in 2018. The 6-foot-3 Reese also broke the record for offensive rebounds with 165, passing Yolanda Griffiths (162 in 2001).

Reese and A’ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces are the only players in the league with at least four games of 15-plus points and 15-plus rebounds this season.

Williams tied a season high in scoring for the Lynx. Kayla McBride added 17 points and Napheesa Collier scored 15 for Minnesota (24-9).

FEVER 100, WINGS 93

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Caitlin Clark had 28 points and 12 assists and Indiana overcame a record-tying nine 3-pointers from Arike Ogunbowale in a victory over Dallas.

Kelsey Mitchell scored 36 points, including a 3 that gave the Fever a four-point lead with 1:58 remaining in a meeting of teams that entered the game with matching three-game winning streaks.

Ogunbowale finished 9 of 16 from long range — beating her previous career best of seven 3s — and scored 34 points. The All-Star Game MVP missed two attempts at a record 10th 3, including one with the Wings trailing by six in the final minute.

Ogunbowale tied the record for 3s held by Mitchell (2019) and Seattle’s Jewell Loyd (2023).

ACES 97, MERCURY 79

PHOENIX (AP) — A’ja Wilson scored 41 points on 16-of-23 shooting and grabbed 17 rebounds, Jackie Young added 11 points and a career-best 14 assists, and Las Vegas beat Phoenix.

Wilson, who scored a season-high 42 points in a 93-90 loss to Dallas on Tuesday, exceeded 40 points for the second time in three games.

Kelsey Plum finished with 16 points and five assists and Tiffany Hayes scored 11 points for the Aces (20-12), who have won back-to-back games for the first time since winning four straight from July 7-14.

Brittney Griner led Phoenix (16-17) with 24 points on 10-of-13 shooting. Sophie Cunningham made 4 of 6 from 3-point range and finished with 16 points, and Kahleah Copper scored 15.

Las Vegas shot 56% (37 of 66) from the field, hit 11 3-pointers and finished with 32 assists.

