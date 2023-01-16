Sumter man, 50, killed in camper fire

A 50-year-old Sumter man died Sunday in a camper trailer fire, authorities said.

Kevin Floyd, of Raymond Street, was found by Sumter fire crews who responded to a camper fire in the 400 block of Raymond Street just before 4 a.m., Sumter County Coroner Robert Baker said. Floyd was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy is scheduled for later this week.

The Sumter Fire Department, Sumter County Sheriff’s Department and Sumter County Coroner’s Office are investigating.