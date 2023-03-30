Sumo Logic Takes on RSA Conference 2023 with the Latest in Reliability and Security for the World’s Digital Businesses

Sumo Logic, Inc.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sumo Logic (NASDAQ: SUMO), the SaaS analytics platform to enable reliable and secure cloud-native applications, today announced its activities at RSA Conference 2023 and at Moscone Center in the North Hall, Booth #5151. Company executives, thought leaders and security and observability experts will discuss how Sumo Logic is delivering the right insights and innovation to protect against modern threats.



Sumo Logic will be hosting a live presentation, speaker session and panel event at RSAC:

RSA Live Session – Intruders from Outer Space: Rethinking Threats in Cloud-Native Environments : Sumo Logic will showcase how organizations can seamlessly integrate security solutions and add extra protection by analyzing user behaviors. Mathieu Saulnier, Director of Threat Research and Security Content at Sumo Logic will lead the session that takes place on Tuesday, April 25 from 5:00 to 5:30 pm at the North Expo Briefing Center, Booth #6545 .





The CISO Set – Out of the Silo: Cybersecurity Resiliency without Compromise : Cyber resiliency is essential as organizations aim to deliver more advanced security approaches in ever-changing environments. This panel of security leaders led by George Gerchow from Sumo Logic, along with Votiro, DataDome, Proofpoint, MGM Studios, and TAG Cyber, will discuss how to ensure resiliency without compromise. The event will take place on Wednesday, April 26 from 5:45 to 7:00 pm at the Museum of the African Diaspora at 685 Mission St., San Francisco, CA 94105.





Hiring & Retaining Security Talent: Insights to Guide Your Staffing Strategy: Sumo Logic’s CSO and IANS Research Faculty member, George Gerchow, will speak during RSAC’s Partner and Perspectives Series providing actionable takeaways for talent acquisition as well as guidance on training and developing existing team members to help with attrition on Thursday, April 27 from 9:40 to 10:30 am at Moscone South.

Story continues

In addition, Sumo Logic will host a series of in-booth theater sessions and mini-workshops at Booth #5151, including:

Leveraging ChatGPT to Build Your Next Queries and Rules : Chas Clawson, Field CTO for Sumo Logic, will explore using ChatGPT for queries and other interesting ways to apply AI to streamline security operations, new troubleshooting methods and workflows.





Top 5 Things You Need to Secure This Summer : What are your security operations and risk and compliance teams worried about most this summer? Come hear Shawn Frederickson, VP of Security and Compliance with Sumo Logic, share his top five list.





From 60 Days to 12 Hours: Revolutionizing Onboarding & Threat Detection : Overworked and stressed out, yet you still need actionable data for threat detection all the time? Hear from James Morris, Director, Cyber Risk Security Services with Security Resource Group on how Sumo Logic enables SRG to help their Canadian customers quickly make the right decision every single time.





Cloud Adoption + Pandemic = SASE: Organizations have been heads down with digital transformation and cloud adoption projects during the peak remote work era. Hear Alejo Calaogan, Cisco, and Drew Horn, Sumo Logic, share how organizations are implementing SASE to address security challenges, focusing on a cloud-centric approach to bring network and security to the edge.



For more information about Sumo Logic at the conference, or to book a meeting please visit the microsite here: https://www.sumologic.com/rsa-conference/ .

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUMO), empowers the people who power modern, digital business. Through its SaaS analytics platform, Sumo Logic enables customers to deliver reliable and secure cloud-native applications. The Sumo Logic Continuous Intelligence Platform™ helps practitioners and developers ensure application reliability, secure and protect against modern security threats, and gain insights into their cloud infrastructures. Customers around the world rely on Sumo Logic to get powerful real-time analytics and insights across observability and security solutions for their cloud-native applications. For more information, visit www.sumologic.com .

Media Contacts

Carmen Harris, Sumo Logic

charris@sumologic.com

Jenna Shikoff, RH Strategic

SumoLogicPR@RHStrategic.com



