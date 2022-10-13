Sumo Logic Named a Visionary in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)

Sumo Logic, Inc.
Sumo Logic, Inc.
Sumo Logic, Inc.

This marks the second year in a row Sumo Logic is positioned as a Visionary

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sumo Logic (NASDAQ: SUMO), the SaaS analytics platform to enable reliable and secure cloud-native applications, today announced it is positioned by Gartner in the Visionary Quadrant of the 2022 Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management. This signifies the second time Sumo Logic has been named to the Visionary Quadrant.

Sumo Logic Cloud SIEM consists of an elastic-scale data lake, adaptive detection analytics, and integrated SOAR workflow automation and orchestration. Built to help customers adapt security operations with increased precision and efficiency, Cloud SIEM is for customers at any stage of the security maturity lifecycle, from emerging practices to global Fortune 100 security operations centers. It also integrates with the industry-recognized Sumo Logic Observability solution to converge data, workflows, and analytics as demanded by many use cases in the modern digital enterprise.

“Security is transitioning rapidly, as digital transformation accelerates, increasing demand for new solutions that break down barriers across the enterprise to secure modern business,” said Dave Frampton, SVP/GM, Security Business Unit at Sumo Logic. “Sumo Logic Cloud SIEM with integrated SOAR capabilities provide a platform to address persistent security operations challenges, as well as emerging security threat surfaces and workflows.”

Sumo Logic Cloud SIEM features are SaaS-delivered to ensure customers get continuous access to new features and improvements automatically. This includes insights from Sumo Logic Threat Labs, a threat research and security detection unit. The Threat Labs team delivers a continuous stream of deep detection content, rules, rapid response guidance, and actionable best practices directly to Cloud SIEM, without requiring time-consuming updates or downloads.

The full report, “2022 Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management,” is available for download: https://www.sumologic.com/brief/gartner-siem-magic-quadrant/.

About Sumo Logic Security Solutions

[1] Gartner, “Security Information and Event Management Magic Quadrant,” Pete Shoard, Andrew Davies, Mitchell Schneider, Sr. October 10, 2022.

Gartner Disclaimer:
Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Sumo Logic
Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUMO) empowers the people who power modern, digital business. Through its SaaS analytics platform, Sumo Logic enables customers to deliver reliable and secure cloud-native applications. The Sumo Logic Continuous Intelligence Platform™ helps practitioners and developers ensure application reliability, secure and protect against modern security threats, and gain insights into their cloud infrastructures. Customers around the world rely on Sumo Logic to get powerful real-time analytics and insights across observability and security solutions for their cloud-native applications. For more information, visit www.sumologic.com.

Sumo Logic is a trademark or registered trademark of Sumo Logic in the United States and in foreign countries. All other company and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Any information regarding offerings, updates, functionality, or other modifications, including release dates, is subject to change without notice. The development, release, and timing of any offering, update, functionality, or modification described herein remains at the sole discretion of Sumo Logic, and should not be relied upon in making a purchase decision, nor as a representation, warranty, or commitment to deliver specific offerings, updates, functionalities, or modifications in the future.

Media Contact
Carmen Harris
Sumo Logic
charris@sumologic.com


