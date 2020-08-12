Sumner Redstone: US media mogul dies aged 97

Sumner Redstone, the billionaire boss of US cinema and media company National Amusements, has died at the age of 97.

The Boston businessman is considered by many to have helped to shape the modern entertainment industry.

Redstone acquired his father's drive-in movie theatre business and turned it into an empire that included Viacom, Paramount Pictures and CBS Corp.

The news of his death was confirmed on Wednesday by ViacomCBS.

View photos Redstone with Bruce Willis and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in 2013 More

Follow us on Facebook, or on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.