Summon Arnab if He is to Be Named as Accused in TRP Scam: HC

Bombay High Court on Monday, 19 October, told Mumbai Police to issue summons to Arnab Goswami, editor-in-chief of Republic TV, if he is arraigned as accused in the controversial television rating point (TRP) scam, according to LiveLaw.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the Mumbai police, has agreed to the suggestion that the Mumbai Police should first summon Goswami if the officer probing the scam decides to name him as an accused, reported HT.

According to Live Law, the bench comprising of Justices SS Shinde and MS Karnika were also informed by Senior Advocate Harish Salve, appearing for Goswami, that he will appear and cooperate with the probe if he receives the summons.

The notice, according to LiveLaw, has been issued on a plea filed by ARG Outlier Media Private Limited, which owns Republic TV and R Bharat; and Goswami himself, seeking that the FIR, registered for offences of cheating, criminal breach of trust and criminal conspiracy in relation to the TRP scam by the Kandivali police station, be quashed.

(With inputs from HT and LiveLaw)

