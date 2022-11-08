Summit Rehabilitation Opens New Outpatient Physical Therapy Clinic in Kirkland

Kirkland, Wash.,, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summit Rehabilitation, a network partner of Physical Rehabilitation Network (PRN), a leading US-based, owner-operator of outpatient physical therapy clinics, today announced the grand opening of its first outpatient physical therapy clinic in Kirkland, conveniently located at 345 Kirkland Ave.

Summit Rehabilitation’s latest outpatient physical therapy clinic, which elevates the brand’s Washington presence to 12 locations, welcomes patients of all ages for physical and occupational therapy services. The Kirkland clinic offers a wide range of pain management, women’s health care, post-surgery rehabilitation and injury prevention services, including sports medicine, ergonomic assessments and spine rehabilitation.

“We are thrilled to continue expanding our Pacific Northwest footprint with the addition of the Kirkland clinic,” said Ajay Gupta, CEO of PRN. “This is our first clinic in the Kirkland community, and we couldn’t be prouder to provide the area access to leading and individualized physical and occupational therapy.”

Ruchi Jain, PT, MSPT, DPT, CLT, will lead the new Kirkland clinic and oversee all day-to-day operations as the clinic director. Jain has worked in outpatient clinical environments for nearly five years treating patients of various age groups, activity levels and complexities. Jain impressively holds a bachelor’s degree from India, a master’s degree from Boston and a Doctorate degree from New York. Jain also holds a Mulligan certification, sports taping and dry needling certification and is a Certified Lymphedema Therapist.

Jain uses a multifaceted approach to her treatment aptitudes by incorporating manual therapeutic skills, neuromuscular re-education and motor control training to optimize the outcome and help patients reach their maximum potential.

“I am eager to take on this opportunity to lead the Kirkland team and establish our clinic as a recognizable leader in patient care throughout the community,” said Jain. “Our brand-new clinic is fully equipped to ensure each patient is treated with an individualistic approach and provided high-quality and compassionate care regardless of whether they are an athlete suffering from pain or injury or a parent recovering from a surgery.”

Summit Rehabilitation accepts most insurance plans and will work with patients to help them better understand the benefits of physical therapy and what will be covered by their insurance. To learn more about Summit Rehabilitation or to schedule an appointment at the new Kirkland PT clinic, please visit the Summit Rehabilitation website.

About Physical Rehabilitation Network

Physical Rehabilitation Network (PRN) is a leading owner-operator of over 200 outpatient physical therapy clinics across 17 states in the western and central regions of the United States. Boasting a differentiated delivery model, PRN integrates owning, managing and developing physical therapy locations and brands as well as establishing Health System Joint Venture and PT practice partnerships with its value-based, people-first and outcomes-driven care delivery solutions. PRN’s growing network of distinguished regional brands offer a full range of treatment services, including outpatient physical therapy, workplace ergonomics, workers’ compensation therapy, sports and auto injury rehabilitation, and rehabilitation for seniors.

PRN proudly supports over 1,700 physical therapy experts, offering many developmental pathways committed to comprehensive patient care and building leaders of tomorrow.

