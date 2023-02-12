Do Summit Materials' (NYSE:SUM) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

Summit Materials' Improving Profits

Summit Materials has undergone a massive growth in earnings per share over the last three years. So much so that this three year growth rate wouldn't be a fair assessment of the company's future. So it would be better to isolate the growth rate over the last year for our analysis. Impressively, Summit Materials' EPS catapulted from US$1.21 to US$2.42, over the last year. It's not often a company can achieve year-on-year growth of 99%.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. It was a year of stability for Summit Materials as both revenue and EBIT margins remained have been flat over the past year. While this doesn't ring alarm bells, it may not meet the expectations of growth-minded investors.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are Summit Materials Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's pleasing to see company leaders with putting their money on the line, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. So it is good to see that Summit Materials insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. Indeed, they hold US$16m worth of its stock. This considerable investment should help drive long-term value in the business. Despite being just 0.4% of the company, the value of that investment is enough to show insiders have plenty riding on the venture.

Should You Add Summit Materials To Your Watchlist?

Summit Materials' earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. That EPS growth certainly is attention grabbing, and the large insider ownership only serves to further stoke our interest. The hope is, of course, that the strong growth marks a fundamental improvement in the business economics. So at the surface level, Summit Materials is worth putting on your watchlist; after all, shareholders do well when the market underestimates fast growing companies. What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Summit Materials (of which 2 can't be ignored!) you should know about.

