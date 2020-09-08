ATS Announces Plan For Transportation Business Reorganization





CAMBRIDGE, ON, Sept. 8, 2020 /CNW/ - ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSX: ATA) ("ATS" or the "Company"), an industry-leading automation solutions provider, today announced a reorganization plan to help mitigate the expected impact of a downturn in its transportation markets brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The reorganization plan is expected to be completed by the end of the fiscal year and includes the closure of facilities along with workforce reductions primarily in Europe and Asia. Management expects to incur total restructuring costs of approximately $24 million. Costs will be incurred during the second and third quarters of the current fiscal year. Certain of the Company's foreign operations will engage in normal-course consultation and notice processes with local employee representative bodies regarding the implementation of the reorganization plan at the relevant foreign operations.

"This action is necessary to align the capacity and cost structure of our business to current and expected conditions in the transportation market," said Andrew Hider, Chief Executive Officer. "By implementing the plan now, we will help to mitigate against future margin erosion and emerge to serve transportation customer opportunities that are aligned with our technologies, capabilities and objectives for value creation."

ATS serves customers in four vertical markets: life sciences (55% of trailing twelve-month revenues for the period ending June 28, 2020), transportation (26% of revenues), consumer (12% of revenues) and energy (7% of revenues).

