Summit Christian girls take 2nd at Missouri high school cross country championships

The final day of the Missouri high school cross country championships saw Class 1, 2 and 3 runners take to the course at Gans Creek in Columbia.

The Class 4 and 5 races took place on the Gans Creek course on Friday.

Here are Saturday’s highlights, including a second-place team finish by the girls team from Summit Christian Academy in Class 2.

Class 1

GIRLS: Van Buren won the team title, with Glasgow runner-up and St. Vincent third. Riley Bryan, a junior from Smithton, was the girls Class 1 individual champion in 18 minutes, 27.6 seconds.

BOYS: Sophomore Riley Blay of West Nodaway won the boys race in 16:05.9. Hermitage was the team champ, followed by Oak Ridge and Wellsville-Middletown.

Class 2

GIRLS: Summit Christian enjoyed a second-place team finish in the girls Class 2 race. Hermann was the winner, with North Platte taking third and St. Pius X fourth.

Blue Eye senior Riley Arnold was the individual Class 2 champion in 19:23. West Platte sophomore Julia Pattison was an oh-so-close runner-up in 19:23.4.

Other area finishers in the top 50 Saturday included: 4. Brianna DeBord, North Platte, 19:50.4; 14. Jessa Cassity, North Platte, 20:34.8; 15. Lauren Mccoy 12 Summit Christian, 20:41.3; 17. Adriana Mcgregor, Summit Christian, 20:49.1; 18. Jocelyn Calvert, Lawson, 20:51.5; 19. Marina Parks 10 Summit Christian, 20:52.4; 29. Katherine Coats, Summit Christian, 21:17.8; 34. Lucie Epema, Summit Christian, 21:31.8; 36. Isabella Welty, Barstow, 21:34.7; 42. Shelby Lingle, North Platte, 21:47; 43. McKinzie Parks, Summit Christian, 21:47.4; 44. Ford Nelson, St. Pius X, 21:47.4; 45. Alynah Tran, St. Pius X, 21:51.4; 47. Emma Hayes, St. Pius X, 21:54.9.

BOYS: Stockton won the boys team title; Principia was second and Steelville third. New Covenant senior Tanner Talley won the boys Class 2 race in 15:32.5.

Top area finishers included: 7. Charlie Kinslow, West Platte, 16:34.1; 8. Caleb Benton, Summit Christian, 16:40.7; 16. Noah Heckman, North Platte, 17:05.9; 30. Josh Schaffart, North Platte, 17:37.3; 36. Luke Whitfill, Barstow, 17:48.2; 50. Austin Garza, St. Pius X, 18:00.9; 51. Tristan Newkirk, West Platte, 18:01.1.

Story continues

Class 3

GIRLS: Freshman Elyse Wilmes of Father Tolton won the girls Class 3 race in 18:28.2, followed by St. Charles West’s Lilian Jackson in 18:49.5 and Eldon’s Zoe Martonfi at 19:02.9.

Top area finishers included: 10. Elsa Henry, St. Michael the Archangel, 19:21.6; 23. Eden Young, Pembroke Hill, 20:04.0; 55. India Williams, Pembroke Hill, 21:12.4; 69. Evelyn Overlease, Notre Dame de Sion; 21:32.8; and 71. Erin William, Pembroke Hill, 21:33.2.

BOYS: Herculaneum claimed the Class 3 boys team title, followed by Maryville and East Newton in the top three. Connor Burns, a junior from Southern Boone, won the Class 3 boys race in 15:13.5.

St. Michael the Archangel was ninth overall. Top area finishers, all from St. Michael, included: 37. Jack Wheeler, 17:28; 47. Oliver Hotop, 17:42.2; 59. Johnny Joyce, 17:52; 72. Sam Rosenberg, 17:57.8.