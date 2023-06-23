Summerville focused on Euro U21s despite reports on Leeds United future and Everton link

Despite a potential move to Premier League and Eredivisie sides being discussed, Crysencio Summerville has said he is currently focused on the European U21 Championship.

Summerville has finally spoken about his future with Leeds United as he is linked with a move away from the relegated club.

The Dutch winger started in the Netherlands' U21 match against Belgium on Wednesday, which ended in a 0-0 draw.

In an interview with Dutch media outlet NOS, he said: "I see and read a few things here and there, but I'm focusing on this tournament.

"I also deliberately asked my agent not to give that information to me until after the European Championships. We can take a prize, we'll see the rest later."

Summerville had a breakthrough season with Leeds United, making 28 appearances in the Premier League as opposed to only six the season before.

He contributed with a few important goals including a dramatic winner against Bournemouth in a 4-3 victory and another late winner against Liverpool.

Reflecting on that goal at Anfield, he said: "That moment will stay with me forever. A few hours after that goal I turned 21: that was the best birthday I could wish for.

"I hope we return to the Premier League as soon as possible."

Summerville also discussed the love he has for Leeds and expressed his gratitude towards the club for giving him an opportunity.

"I used to play FIFA with the guys I played against in England. I enjoyed every game. And I really love Leeds, where I came in as an 18-year-old."

In terms of his future with the club, Summerville is refusing to give any indication of where he intends to play next season. For now, Summerville's focus is on the 2023 European U21 Championship that started this week, where he hopes he can lead the Netherlands to glory.

