This Summer Undeniably Belongs to the Clog

It's hard to believe that in 2002 when Crocs first debuted they were on the fringes of what the mainstream would deem as fashionable. Cut to present day and Crocs not only boasts a legion of high profile collabs by the likes of Salehe Bembury and MCM, but the model has inspired countless clogs across brands and price points.

Every label under the sun has released a summer-ready clog, from Prada to Bottega Veneta and Jordan Brand. For sneaker lovers, the adidas Adilette clog serves as an entry point into the trend, while fans of the traditional wooden clog need look no further than Brain Dead's iteration that released last year.

Keep scrolling for six clogs to inspire your next footwear purchase and keep an eye out for sustainable and budget-friendly models in vintage shops and on resell sites.

Brain Dead Energy Absorber Zoccolo

Clog Footwear Trend Summer Louis Vuitton Bottega Veneta Jordan Brand

Price: $220 USD

Where to Buy: Brain Dead

Louis Vuitton Monogram Clog

Clog Footwear Trend Summer Louis Vuitton Bottega Veneta Jordan Brand

Price: Starting at $995 USD

Where to Buy: Resell sites like Tradesy and Fashionphile

adidas Adilette Slide

Clog Footwear Trend Summer Louis Vuitton Bottega Veneta Jordan Brand

Price: $50 USD

Where to Buy: adidas

Jordan System.23 “Pink”

Clog Footwear Trend Summer Louis Vuitton Bottega Veneta Jordan Brand

Price: $110 USD

Where to Buy: Nike, (release date TBA)

Bottega Veneta Rubber Flash Clog

Clog Footwear Trend Summer Louis Vuitton Bottega Veneta Jordan Brand

Price: $510 USD

Where to Buy: Bottega Veneta

Prada Foam Runner Mule

Clog Footwear Trend Summer Louis Vuitton Bottega Veneta Jordan Brand

Price: $625 USD

Where to Buy: Prada