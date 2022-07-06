This Summer Undeniably Belongs to the Clog
It's hard to believe that in 2002 when Crocs first debuted they were on the fringes of what the mainstream would deem as fashionable. Cut to present day and Crocs not only boasts a legion of high profile collabs by the likes of Salehe Bembury and MCM, but the model has inspired countless clogs across brands and price points.
Every label under the sun has released a summer-ready clog, from Prada to Bottega Veneta and Jordan Brand. For sneaker lovers, the adidas Adilette clog serves as an entry point into the trend, while fans of the traditional wooden clog need look no further than Brain Dead's iteration that released last year.
Keep scrolling for six clogs to inspire your next footwear purchase and keep an eye out for sustainable and budget-friendly models in vintage shops and on resell sites.
Brain Dead Energy Absorber Zoccolo
Price: $220 USD
Where to Buy: Brain Dead
Louis Vuitton Monogram Clog
Price: Starting at $995 USD
Where to Buy: Resell sites like Tradesy and Fashionphile
adidas Adilette Slide
Price: $50 USD
Where to Buy: adidas
Jordan System.23 “Pink”
Price: $110 USD
Where to Buy: Nike, (release date TBA)
Bottega Veneta Rubber Flash Clog
Price: $510 USD
Where to Buy: Bottega Veneta
Prada Foam Runner Mule
Price: $625 USD
Where to Buy: Prada