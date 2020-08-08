Amazon is having a major sale on TVs—save big on Samsung, Sony, LG and more

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
So it looks like the summer of 2020 is about feathering the nest—tweaking things to make home more comfortable, replacing or upgrading items that have seen better days, making a list (and checking it twice) for improving life while we continue to lay low. It might not be the summer we had in mind, but it’s where we are. And the upside is that when all this is over, your to-do list will be conquered.
Top of that list for many of us: a new TV. Have no fear. Amazon will provide. With a stunning summer sale on excellent new models, it’s got the perfect HD TV for you at a super-low price. We scoured the options for the best discounts from top brands, from Samsung to Sony to LG and more.
Because size matters, we’ve organized our finds by dimensions. With prices starting at just $110, this TV sale is too good to miss—you’ll be kicking yourself later if you don’t take advantage now. These eye-popping savings expire soon. Here are our top picks.
24 to 49 inches
Need a good TV for your bedroom, guest room or kitchen? Amazon is offering one of its best wallet-friendly options, the Insignia 24-inch Smart HD TV—Fire TV Edition for just $110 (was $150).
And as a Fire TV Edition, it features video streaming with fast access to Netflix, HBO Now, Hulu, YouTube, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video and more. You don’t even have to add a streaming box or stick to this TV—it’s built in .
Alexa is included in the remote as well. So if you’re not a fan of endlessly scrolling through a grid of movie titles (and really, who is), you can just say, “Alexa, play Knives Out,” and she’ll make your wish come true.
“This is an excellent little 24-inch TV. Works great for small rooms,” writes a delighted five-star reviewer. “I’ve had zero issues with my TV or remote...Fire Stick TV is the way to go. Love having access to Netflix, YouTube and everything else.”
More 24- to 49-inch TV deals:
Insignia 32-inch Smart HD TV—Fire TV Edition (NS-32DF310NA19), $130 (was $170), amazon.com
Toshiba 32-inch Smart HD TV—Fire TV Edition (TF-32A710U21), $140 (was $180), amazon.com
TCL 40-inch Smart LED Roku TV (40S325), $200 (was $300), amazon.com
Insignia 43-inch Smart 4K UHD—Fire TV Edition (NS-43DF710NA21), $220 (was $300), amazon.com
TCL 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart Roku LED TV (43S425), $229 (was $330), amazon.com
50 to 55 inches
This stunning TCL 50-inch Class 4K Roku Smart LED TV (50S425) is marked down by a whopping $210, taking the price down to just $270, a 44 percent savings.
Normally priced at $480, this TCL TV features a 50-inch display with a 4K Ultra HD resolution and high refresh rate (120Hz) for super smooth motion and impressive picture quality. Roku is built in, with access to thousands of streaming channels out-of-the-box, including Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, Criterion Channel, VUDU, HBO Now, and much more.
“This is an excellent TV for the price. My wife and I got this TV for our one-bedroom apartment and we have been thoroughly impressed so far. The 50-inch is perfect for a small apartment if you don't want your whole living room to be taken up by screen,” shares an Amazon reviewer. “The resolution and frame rate at this distance is very good. Blu Rays and ‘Ultra HD’ Netflix look excellent.”
More 50- to 55-inch TV deals:
Samsung 50-inch Class Crystal UHD TU-8000 Series 4K Smart TV, $398 (was $430), amazon.com
TCL 50-inch 4K Smart LED Roku TV (50S425), $270 (was $480), amazon.com
Hisense 55-Inch Class H8 Quantum Series Android 4K Smart TV, $500 (was $600), amazon.com
Samsung Curved 55-inch 4K UHD 7 Series Ultra HD Smart TV (UN55RU7300FXZA), $498 (was $700), amazon.com
Samsung 55-inch Class QLED Q90T Series 4K Smart TV, $1,698 (was $1,800), amazon.com
Sony X750H 55-inch 4K Ultra HD LED TV, $598 (was $800), amazon.com
Sony X900H 55-inch TV: 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV, $998 (was $1,200), amazon.com
65 inches
On sale for $698 (was $1,000), this Samsung Curved 65-inch 4K UHD 7 Series Ultra HD Smart TV is one of the best models available from the brand.
The difference between a curved TV and a flat TV is, of course, the shape. While both can deliver impressive picture quality, a curved TV makes you feel like you’re in the middle of the movie, show or video game. This is why curved TVs are considered more immersive compared to their flat counterparts, even if the comparisons are slight.
This “is absolutely perfect in a corner,” says a satisfied shopper. “For years we have always had a flat screen Samsung TV in the only place we can all view the screen— in the corner of our living room. My favorite place to watch the screen is on our couch, which is to the side of the television. With a flat screen, the color fades a lot when viewing it from the side. With this curve, the color barely fades at all. It’s so nice to see the beautiful colors of my favorite movies now!”
More 65-inch TV deals:
Samsung Curved 65-inch 4K UHD 7 Series Ultra HD Smart TV (UN65RU7300FXZA), $698 (was $1,000), amazon.com
Sony 65-inch 4K Ultra HD LED TV (2020 Model) (KD65X750H), $720 (was $1,000), amazon.com
Sony X900H 65-inch TV: 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV, $1,370 (was $1,398), amazon.com
TCL 65-inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV (65S405), $900 (was $1,000), amazon.com
70 to 85 inches
If you’re looking for a super-sized 4K TV for a large living room or bedroom, this could be the deal of. your dreams. Right now, you can get this LG 70-inch Class 4K UHD Smart LED TV (70UN7370PUC) for just $797, or $203 off. Paying less than $800 for such a big TV is pretty sweet.
Thanks to LG’s webOS technology, it comes with video streaming for quick access to popular streaming channels like Netflix, Disney+, HBO Now, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, ESPN+, and more. Also included is LG’s handy Magic Remote, which you can use for voice search and to point-and-click through the display like a wireless mouse.
“The LG has an extremely clear picture. The display is nice and bright with surprisingly good black levels. I did change the default Picture Mode Settings to suit my own tastes. The unit has lots of features for the price point,” adds another five-star reviewer. “I am more than satisfied with the TV.”
More 70- to 85-inch TV deals:
Sony X900H 75-inch TV: 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV, $2,170 (was $2,500), amazon.com
Samsung 82-inch Class QLED Q70T Series 4K Smart TV, $2,598 (was $2,800), amazon.com
Samsung 85-inch Class Crystal UHD TU-8000 Series 4K Smart TV, $1,798 (was $2,000), amazon.com
Sony 85-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (X900H), $2,798 (was $3,500), amazon.com
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
Read More from Yahoo Lifestyle:
Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day
Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle's newsletter.