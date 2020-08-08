Amazon is having a major sale on TVs—save big on Samsung, Sony, LG and more

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The best TV sales for the summer are right here! (Photo: Yahoo Life) More

So it looks like the summer of 2020 is about feathering the nest—tweaking things to make home more comfortable, replacing or upgrading items that have seen better days, making a list (and checking it twice) for improving life while we continue to lay low. It might not be the summer we had in mind, but it’s where we are. And the upside is that when all this is over, your to-do list will be conquered.



Top of that list for many of us: a new TV. Have no fear. Amazon will provide. With a stunning summer sale on excellent new models, it’s got the perfect HD TV for you at a super-low price. We scoured the options for the best discounts from top brands, from Samsung to Sony to LG and more.



Because size matters, we’ve organized our finds by dimensions. With prices starting at just $110, this TV sale is too good to miss—you’ll be kicking yourself later if you don’t take advantage now. These eye-popping savings expire soon. Here are our top picks.



24 to 49 inches

Save 27 percent—Insignia NS-24DF311SE21 24-inch Smart HD TV: Fire TV Edition. (Photo: Amazon) More

Need a good TV for your bedroom, guest room or kitchen? Amazon is offering one of its best wallet-friendly options, the Insignia 24-inch Smart HD TV—Fire TV Edition for just $110 (was $150).

And as a Fire TV Edition, it features video streaming with fast access to Netflix, HBO Now, Hulu, YouTube, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video and more. You don’t even have to add a streaming box or stick to this TV—it’s built in .

Alexa is included in the remote as well. So if you’re not a fan of endlessly scrolling through a grid of movie titles (and really, who is), you can just say, “Alexa, play Knives Out,” and she’ll make your wish come true.

“This is an excellent little 24-inch TV. Works great for small rooms,” writes a delighted five-star reviewer. “I’ve had zero issues with my TV or remote...Fire Stick TV is the way to go. Love having access to Netflix, YouTube and everything else.”

More 24- to 49-inch TV deals:

50 to 55 inches

Save 44 percent—TCL 50-inch 4K Smart LED Roku TV (50S425). (Photo: Amazon) More

This stunning TCL 50-inch Class 4K Roku Smart LED TV (50S425) is marked down by a whopping $210, taking the price down to just $270, a 44 percent savings.

Normally priced at $480, this TCL TV features a 50-inch display with a 4K Ultra HD resolution and high refresh rate (120Hz) for super smooth motion and impressive picture quality. Roku is built in, with access to thousands of streaming channels out-of-the-box, including Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, Criterion Channel, VUDU, HBO Now, and much more.

“This is an excellent TV for the price. My wife and I got this TV for our one-bedroom apartment and we have been thoroughly impressed so far. The 50-inch is perfect for a small apartment if you don't want your whole living room to be taken up by screen,” shares an Amazon reviewer. “The resolution and frame rate at this distance is very good. Blu Rays and ‘Ultra HD’ Netflix look excellent.”