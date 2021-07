Summer TV 2021: Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows (Photos)

Summer is finally here and though things are slowly opening back up, it’s nice to know the TV is still at home waiting for you should you need a break from your post-vaccine hangs. This season, dozens of new and returning shows are premiering, so you won’t have to worry about being stuck in a rerun rut. Click through our gallery to see the debut dates for summer TV shows.

Series: “Renovation Island” Net: HGTV Premiere Date: Sunday, June 20 Time: 8 p.m.

Series: “Kevin Can F**k Himself” Net: AMC Premiere Date: Sunday, June 20 Time: 9 p.m.

Series: “Rick and Morty” Net: Adult Swim Premiere Date: Sunday, June 20 Time: 11 p.m.

Series: “Celebrity IOU” Net: HGTV Premiere Date: Monday, June 21 Time: 9 p.m.

Series: “Motherland: Fort Salem” Net: Freeform Premiere Date: Tuesday, June 22 Time: 10 p.m.

Series: “Too Hot to Handle” Net: Netflix Premiere Date: Wednesday, June 23 Time: N/A

Series: “The Good Fight” Net: Paramount+ Premiere Date: Thursday, June 24 Time: N/A

Series: “Making It” Net: NBC Premiere Date: Thursday, June 24 Time: 8 p.m.

Series: “Bosch” Net: Amazon Prime Video Premiere Date: Friday, June 25 Time: N/A

Series: “Central Park” Net: Apple TV+ Premiere Date: Friday, June 25 Time: N/A

Series: “The Mysterious Benedict Society” Net: Disney+ Premiere Date: Friday, June 25 Time: N/A

Series: “Sex/Life” Net: Netflix Premiere Date: Friday, June 25 Time: N/A

Series: “Monsters at Work” Net: Disney+ Premiere Date: Friday, July 2 Time: N/A

Series: “Big Brother” Net: CBS Premiere Date: Wednesday, July 7 Time: 8 p.m.

Series: “Love Island” Net: CBS Premiere Date: Wednesday, July 7 Time: 9:30 p.m.

Series: “Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness” Net: Netflix Premiere Date: Thursday, July 8 Time: N/A

Series: “Grown-ish” Net: Freeform Premiere Date: Thursday, July 8 Time: 8 p.m.

Series: “Impractical Jokers” Net: truTV Premiere Date: Thursday, July 8 Time: 10 p.m.

Series: “Animal Kingdom” Net: TNT Premiere Date: Sunday, July 11 Time: 9 p.m.

Series: “Wellington Paranormal” Net: The CW Premiere Date: Sunday, July 11 Time: 9 p.m.

Series: “The White Lotus” Net: HBO Premiere Date: Sunday, July 11 Time: 9 p.m.

Series: “The Beast Must Die” Net: AMC Premiere Date: Monday, July 12 Time: 10 p.m.

Series: “Miracle Workers” Net: TBS Premiere Date: Tuesday, July 13 Time: 10:30 p.m.

Series: “The Outpost” Net: The CW Premiere Date: Thursday, July 15 Time: 9 p.m.

Series: “Making the Cut” Net: Amazon Prime Video Premiere Date: Friday, July 16 Time: N/A

Series: “McCartney 3, 2, 1” Net: Hulu Premiere Date: Friday, July 16 Time: N/A

Series: “Schmigadoon!” Net: Apple TV+ Premiere Date: Friday, July 16 Time: N/A

Series: “Turner & Hooch” Net: Disney+ Premiere Date: Friday, July 16 Time: N/A

Series: “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” Net: Starz Premiere Date: Sunday, July 18 Time: 8 p.m.

Series: “Dead Pixels” Net: The CW Premiere Date: Sunday, July 18 Time: 9:30 p.m.

Series: “Ted Lasso” Net: Apple TV+ Premiere Date: Friday, July 23 Time: N/A

Series: “Roswell, New Mexico” Net: The CW Premiere Date: Monday, July 26 Time:8 p.m.

Series: “Behind the Music” Net: Paramount+ Premiere Date: Thursday, July 29 Time: N/A

Series: “Mr. Corman” Net: Apple TV+ Premiere Date: Friday, Aug. 6 Time: N/A

Series: “DC’s Stargirl” Net: The CW Premiere Date: Tuesday, Aug. 10 Time: 8 p.m.

Series: “Fantasy Island” Net: Fox Premiere Date: Tuesday, Aug. 10 Time: 9 p.m.

Series: “Riverdale” Net: The CW Premiere Date: Wednesday, Aug. 11 Time: 8 p.m.

Series: “Star Trek: Lower Decks” Net: Paramount+ Premiere Date: Thursday, Aug. 12 Time: N/A

Series: “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” Net: NBC Premiere Date: Thursday, Aug. 12 Time: 8 p.m.

Series: “Heels” Net: Starz Premiere Date: Sunday, Aug. 15 Time: 9 p.m.

Series: “Bachelor in Paradise” Net: ABC Premiere Date: Monday, Aug. 16 Time: 8 p.m.

Series: “Nine Perfect Strangers” Net: Hulu Premiere Date: Wednesday, Aug. 18 Time: N/A

Series: “Coroner” Net: The CW Premiere Date: Thursday, Aug. 19 Time: 8 p.m.

Series: “The Walking Dead” Net: AMC Premiere Date: Thursday, Aug. 22 Time: 9 p.m.

Series: “The Ultimate Surfer” Net: ABC Premiere Date: Monday, Aug. 23 Time: 10 p.m.

Series: “Supergirl” Net: The CW Premiere Date: Tuesday, Aug. 24 Time: 9 p.m.

Series: “Only Murders in the Building” Net: Hulu Premiere Date: Tuesday, Aug. 31 Time: N/A

