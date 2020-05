Summer TV 2020: Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows (Photos)

Summer is less than a month away, but with everyone still staying home as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19, your plans for June, July and August may have more to do with TV listings than in years past. Luckily, dozens of shows are debuting and returning this summer across broadcast, cable and streaming services. It includes some big titles like “The Twilight Zone” and “The Umbrella Academy,” plus original shows for upcoming streaming services HBO Max and Peacock.

Also Read: Fall TV 2020: Every Broadcast Show Canceled, Renewed and Ordered - So Far (Updating)

Series: “The Chi” Net: Showtime Premiere Date: Sunday, June 21 Time: 9 p.m.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Series: “NOS4A2” Net: AMC/BBC America Premiere Date: Sunday, June 21 Time: 9 p.m.

Series: “Perry Mason” Net: HBO Premiere Date: Sunday, June 21 Time: 9 p.m.

Series: “Yellowstone” Net: Paramount Network Premiere Date: Sunday, June 21 Time: 9 p.m.

Series: “Greenleaf” Net: OWN Premiere Date: Tuesday, June 23 Time: 9 p.m.

Series: “Doom Patrol” Net: HBO Max/DC Universe Premiere Date: Thursday, June 25 Time: N/A

Series: “Search Party” Net: HBO Max Premiere Date: Thursday, June 25 Time: N/A

Series: “The Twilight Zone” Net: CBS All Access Premiere Date: Thursday, June 25 Time: N/A

Series: “Black Monday” Net: Showtime Premiere Date: Sunday, June 28 Time: 8 p.m.

Series: “I’ll Be Gone in the Dark” Net: HBO Premiere Date: Sunday, June 28 Time: 10 p.m.

Story continues

Series: “Marriage Boot Camp” Net: We TV Premiere Date: Thursday, July 2 Time: 9 p.m.

Series: “The Baby-Sitters Club” Net: Netflix Premiere Date: Friday, July 3 Time: N/A

Series: “Hanna” Net: Amazon Prime Video Premiere Date: Friday, July 3 Time: N/A

Series: “Outcry” Net: Showtime Premiere Date: Sunday, July 5 Time: 10 p.m.

Series: “Tough as Nails” Net: CBS Premiere Date: Wednesday, July 8 Time: 9 p.m.

Series: “Close Enough” Net: HBO Max Premiere Date: Thursday, July 9 Time: N/A

Series: “Expecting Amy” Net: HBO Max Premiere Date: Thursday, July 9 Time: N/A

Series: “Little Voice” Net: Apple TV Premiere Date: Friday, July 10 Time: N/A

Series: “Greatness Code” Net: Apple TV Premiere Date: Friday, July 10 Time: N/A

Series: “P-Valley” Net: Starz Premiere Date: Sunday, July 12 Time: 8 p.m.

Series: “Brave New World” Net: Peacock Premiere Date: Wednesday, July 15 Time: N/A

Series: “The Capture” Net: Peacock Premiere Date: Wednesday, July 15 Time: N/A

Series: “In Deep With Ryan Lochte” Net: Peacock Premiere Date: Wednesday, July 15 Time: N/A

Series: “Intelligence” Net: Peacock Premiere Date: Wednesday, July 15 Time: N/A

Series: “The House of Ho” Net: HBO Max Premiere Date: Thursday, July 16 Time: N/A

Series: “Room 104” Net: HBO Premiere Date: Friday, July 24 Time: 11 p.m.

Series: “The Alienist: Angel of Darkness” Net: TNT Premiere Date: Sunday, July 26 Time: 9 p.m.

Series: “The Dog House” Net: HBO Max Premiere Date: Thursday, July 30 Time: N/A

Series: “The Frayed” Net: HBO Max Premiere Date: Thursday, July 30 Time: N/A

Series: “Muppets Now” Net: Disney Premiere Date: Friday, July 31 Time: N/A

Series: “The Umbrella Academy” Net: Netflix Premiere Date: Friday, July 31 Time: N/A

Series: “Selling Sunset” Net: Netflix Premiere Date: Friday, Aug. 7 Time: N/A

Series: “The Good Lord Bird” Net: Showtime Premiere Date: Sunday, Aug. 9 Time: 10 p.m.

Series: “Love Fraud” Net: Showtime Premiere Date: Sunday, Aug. 30 Time: 9 p.m.

Series: Net: Premiere Date: Time:

Series: Net: Premiere Date: Time:

Series: Net: Premiere Date: Time:

Read original story Summer TV 2020: Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows (Photos) At TheWrap