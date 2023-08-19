The Summer I Turned Pretty: Season 2’s Best Bops (And Not Just the Taylor Swift Songs!)

By now, there’s a really good chance that you’ve seen Prime Video’s The Summer I Turned Pretty. But have you heard it?

In addition to its heart-wrenching love triangle, Prime Video’s adaptation of Jenny Han’s novels is known for its seriously impressive needle drops that always seem to elevate each scene. As we’ve watched the lovable (but indecisive) Belly navigate her complicated feelings toward the Fisher brothers, whom she’s grown up with while spending her summers at their family beach house, we’ve seen moments of intense heartbreak and teen angst, anger, longing, joy, and grief. And one of the most significant storytelling devices that has made these scenes unforgettable is the stellar soundtrack, which has featured a range of classics (from Tom Petty to Fleetwood Mac) and current hits (from Olivia Rodrigo to lots of Taylor Swift).

While Season 1 was definitely impressive in terms of the song selection — how can we forget Swift’s “This Love” backing the scene on the beach where Belly and Conrad finally decided to take the plunge? — Season 2 was stacked, with more than one standout in each episode.

And now that summer’s over and the season finale is here at last, we’ve chosen our 10 favorite songs from Season 2. Keep scrolling to see the songs and moments we can’t get out of our heads, then hit the comments with your additions!

Episode 1, ‘drivers license’

Still reeling from Susannah’s death and her devastating breakup with Conrad, Belly tries to have fun at her brother’s graduation party, but she’s really not feeling it. She gets into an argument with Steven, who delivers a devastating blow: He says that she ruined things between them and the Fisher brothers. Cue half a minute of Olivia Rodrigo’s “drivers license” playing as Belly sobs in the car on the way home alone from the party — it may be a bit on the nose, but you can’t deny how heartbreaking it makes the scene.

Episode 2, ‘Steal My Girl’

Barely a minute into the episode, TSITP pulls out this One Direction banger, which is entirely unexpected but totally perfect. Opening with a flashback to the holidays when Belly and Conrad were still going strong, we see her sneak out in the middle of the night for an impromptu road trip with Conrad, who’s planning on whisking her away to Cousins Beach. Their giddiness is infectious, and the song only heightens the feeling.

Episode 2, ‘Invisible String’

During the winter Cousins visit, Belly and Conrad notice that it’s snowing and run outside to the beach to watch the flakes fall. In the present, as she arrives at the house with Jeremiah to search for an MIA Conrad, the Taylor Swift song still plays in the background as she remembers one of their happiest and most magical moments together. Even though we did initially wonder why Swift’s “Snow On The Beach” was passed over for this moment, the lyrics about destined soulmates are particularly fitting (and maybe serve as a little foreshadowing?).

Episode 3, ‘Silver Springs’

At Susannah’s funeral reception, the Fleetwood Mac tune provides the soundtrack for a heartbreaking scene: Even though they’d already broken up at Belly’s prom, when Belly walks in on what looks like another girl comforting a grieving Conrad, she feels betrayed. Wondering why he didn’t ever let her in during their relationship, they have a huge confrontation in front of all the guests. And knowing the backstory behind Stevie Nicks crooning “I know I could have loved you / But you would not let me,” there are some serious parallels going on. (Check out what Lola Tung and Christopher Briney have to say about the episode.)

Episode 4, ‘Sweet Nothing’

When the gang goes down to the boardwalk to blow off some steam — and compete in a few games that are taken very seriously — Belly can’t help but take a trip down memory lane. Yet another Swift song colors the scene with teen angst and self-doubt as Belly narrates her first heartbreak, which occurred in the same place: When she was 13, Conrad invited her to the boardwalk, but he had his eye on a girl that worked the ring toss instead of Belly.

Episode 5, ‘Moon River’

After Aunt Julia dramatically empties the beach house of all its furniture, the gang has the bright idea to crash at the country club. When they go to the ballroom to look for supplies, Taylor insists debutante balls are outdated, but Steven knows she’d totally be into one. To prove his point (and to help rekindle their romance), Steven puts on Frank Ocean’s “Moon River” and invites her to dance. Taylor is so right to call the whole thing “corny” — but there’s no denying the power of Ocean, and the moment turns into a pivotal, heartfelt interlude for the pair. (Find out why the scene makes Han cry.)

Episode 6, ‘Delicate (Taylor’s Version)’

On the verge of losing the house, Jeremiah muses to Belly about how he’ll no longer have that safe space, and he’ll only be able to swim in their pool in his dreams from now on. In response, she pushes him in the water, and Swift’s unreleased, re-recorded version of “Delicate” swells as Jere and Belly’s play-fighting turns flirty. They’re both not totally sure where they stand, and the song’s themes surrounding the difficulties of being vulnerable with someone else seem especially apt.

Episode 6, ‘Party in the U.S.A.’

With the house sold, Belly and the gang host one last hurrah in the form of a retro-themed rager. Her brother, who is on playlist duty, puts Miley Cyrus’ hit — the song that Taylor and Belly made a whole dance routine to — in the lineup. Steven has all the moves down, though, and he and Taylor totally kill it together. Though the choreography really puts it over the top, only “Party in the U.S.A.” could’ve made this stellar scene what it is. (And make sure to check out what the show’s stars have to say about the episode!)

Episode 7, ‘Summer’s End’

After Laurel swoops in and, with one conversation, convinces Aunt Julia to sell the house to the Fishers (iconic!), there’s still an underlying sense that something’s ending. It feels like Laurel is letting go of her grief — or at least, her unwillingness to let anyone help her through it. That’s why as Laurel walks around the property, lost in one of her later memories of Susannah, Phoebe Bridgers’ wistful tune (named perfectly for the occasion) provides an amazing backdrop as Laurel decides to “come on home” after shutting everyone out.

Episode 8, ‘How to disappear’

Of course, after Conrad leaves his final exam and catches Jeremiah and Belly making out, the trio ends up in a motel with one bed to avoid a storm. After Jeremiah pleads with Conrad to tell Belly that he still loves her — so that she can make a choice between the two of them with all of the facts — they all settle in for the night with everything left unsaid. The two boys settle on the floor on either side, with Lana Del Rey’s “How to disappear” playing in the background.

Episode 8, ‘Bigger Than the Whole Sky’

In a flashback, Laurel finally gets a reluctant Belly to visit a bedridden Susannah, and the two have a heart-to-heart about Belly’s relationship with her sons. Susannah insists Conrad still loves her, despite their breakup, adding that she’s sure all three of them will come back together. As the two embrace, Swift sings, “You were more than just a short time” in the background, reminding us that even though she’s gone, Susannah really is the heart and soul of the show.

Episode 8, ‘exile’

Just after Belly surprisingly picks Jeremiah over Conrad (they share a passionate kiss to Beyonce’s “XO” just moments before), she goes to break the news to Conrad. He tries to mask his sadness, giving her back the infinity necklace he gifted her, and decides to make the trek back to Cousins alone. Though he puts on a brave face for them, Conrad crumples outside on his own, with Taylor Swift and Bon Iver’s “exile” making the blow that much more painful.

