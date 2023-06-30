The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 Trailer: Belly Is Torn Between Conrad and Jeremiah… as Tragedy Strikes?

Belly Conklin’s summer appears to be full of love and loss in a newly released trailer for The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2.

Season 1 of the Prime Video YA series centered around the love triangle between 16-year-old Belly (played by Lola Tung) and the Fisher brothers, broody Conrad (Christopher Briney) and easygoing Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno), with whom Belly spends every summer at their mother Susannah’s home in Cousins Beach. Although it seemed that Belly had chosen to be with Jeremiah, she ended the finale by kissing Conrad. But a dark cloud loomed over the moment, and it will follow Belly into the new season.

In the above trailer — featuring Taylor Swift’s “Back to December (Taylor’s Version)” and “August” — Belly is grappling with heartache (from having lost Susannah?) as she navigates her relationships with Conrad and Jeremiah, both of whom seem to be feeling hurt in the aftermath of last season’s love triangle developments. Despite their blissful kiss, Conrad now doesn’t look too thrilled to see Belly at the Cousins Beach house, which has been put up for sale.

Jeremiah, meanwhile, is angry that everyone expected him to be fine after Belly and Conrad’s kiss, and he’s feeling neglected on top of it all. “I was so focused on being there for Conrad, and I should have been there for you, too,” Belly admits to Jere.

“Belly used to count down the days until she could return to Cousins Beach, but with Conrad and Jeremiah fighting over her heart and the return of Susannah’s cancer, she’s not sure summer will ever be the same,” reads the official Season 2 synopsis. “When an unexpected visitor threatens the future of Susannah’s beloved house, Belly has to rally the gang to come together—and to decide once and for all where her heart lies.”

For more clues on what might be in store for Belly & Co., check out all eight episode titles from the upcoming season here.

Joining the cast in recurring roles are Elsie Fisher (Barry, Castle Rock) and Kyra Sedgwick (The Closer).

Season 2 premieres on Friday, July 14, with its first three episodes. A new installment will unspool each subsequent Friday until the season finale on Aug. 18.

The Summer I Turned Pretty fans, what did you think of the trailer? Hit the comments with your thoughts and hopes!

