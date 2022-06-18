‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Creator Jenny Han on Giving the ‘Gift’ of Taylor Swift Songs to Fans (Video)

Dessi Gomez
·4 min read
‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Creator Jenny Han on Giving the ‘Gift’ of Taylor Swift Songs to Fans (Video)

Prime Video’s “The Summer I Turned Pretty” is set to make a splash, and maybe even some waves, with author Jenny Han having adapted the first book of her beloved trilogy into a new TV series — which has already been renewed for a second season. And while the book was first published in 2009, Han delighted in revisiting — and changing — her original story.

“It’s such a delight to be able to revisit the story that I told so long ago and think, ‘Okay, what would I do differently? What would I do the same? How different does it feel to tell the story in 2022?’” Han said in a recent interview with TheWrap.

The story follows Isabel Conklin (Lola Tung), nicknamed Belly, as she embarks on the summer of her 16th birthday, spending it where she always does: her mother’s best friend’s family beach house. Susannah Fisher (Rachel Blanchard) and Belly’s mom Laurel (Jackie Chang) have been best friends since college, and every summer they bring their children to Cousins Beach. Belly and her brother Steven (Sean Kaufman) have grown up with the Fisher boys Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno), with the boys often banding together on adventures while Belly always felt a little left out as the youngest one and the only girl in the group. But this summer is different for Belly. Everyone — even the boys — notices how she has grown up.

Also Read:
‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Cast and Character Guide: Who Plays Who? (Photos)

“I hadn’t read the books until I was cast actually, which was interesting because it sort of just allowed me to — when I was auditioning — just sort of bring myself to the character and do it the way that I would just naturally do it without any previous knowledge which was really cool,” Lola Tung — who stars as Belly — told TheWrap. “And then to be able to then read the books after I was cast was so special because I could sort of picture myself going through this journey as Belly and I was really excited for it.”

Belly has loved Conrad, the older Fisher brother, since she was at least 10 years old, but she thinks he’s never noticed her. Younger brother Jeremiah has always been loyal to Belly, and a good friend to her in the smallest ways.

“Belly is such an emotionally driven person and a loving person and she cares so much about these people in her life all in different ways,” Tung said. “And I just really connected to that part of her that loves so strongly and so deeply and really wants to make the people in her life that she loves proud and that she cares about each of them so much.”

When asked how she connected to Belly, Lola immediately thought of one line in the script.

The Summer I Turned PrettyThe Summer I Turned Pretty
Prime Video

“The first line that came to my head was actually a line from the last episode of the show,” Tung said, turning to Han who asked “Which one?”

Tung responded “The one that Laurel says about Conrad, which I know is part of a love triangle situation…” Han finished the line for her — “For Belly, Conrad is the sun. When the sun comes out the stars disappear.”

Han also wrote the “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” trilogy, with each book receiving its own film adaptation on Netflix to the delight of the fanbase. And she said her readers had a significant influence in the adaptation of “The Summer I Turned Pretty,” especially when it came to the soundtrack.

“As a longtime [Taylor Swift] fan, it was a dream come true to have one song, much less, we have five songs like to have that on the show was unbelievable,” Han said. “Because she doesn’t often have her music on shows. I haven’t really seen it very much. So it felt like a huge honor to get that.”

This request resulted in Swift’s re-recorded version of “This Love” off of her “1989” album debuting in the show — along with four other songs from her discography: “Cruel Summer,” Lover,” “False God,” and “The Way I Loved You (Taylor’s Version).”

“Fans of the books have asked me over the years if there could be Taylor [Swift] music and I always of course wanted it but I can’t promise anything because it’s like not up to me,” Han said. “But that was the most joyous part for me was able to give the fans that gift because I knew what it would mean to them as well.”

“The Summer I Turned Pretty” is now streaming on Prime Video.

Also Read:
‘The Summer I Turned Pretty': Jenny Han Explains the Symbolism of the Debutante Ball

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Blue Jays were 'the leader' to sign Justin Verlander at one point last offseason

    It sounds like Justin Verlander was almost a Blue Jay last winter.

  • U.S. Open turns focus from Saudi money to golf's toughest test

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — The U.S. Open isn't the only American major that has felt like an afterthought, lost among chatter and innuendo about topics unrelated to birdies and bogeys. Golf was no longer the primary concern going into the 1990 PGA Championship at Shoal Creek in Alabama. The club founder had said Shoal Creek would not be pressured into accepting a Black member. Corporate sponsors began to withdraw TV advertising, protests were planned and Shoal Creek extended membership to a Black i

  • Turbide toughs it out in pool to win world title

    MADEIRÃ, Portugal — Don't call Nicolas-Guy Turbide an overnight success. But feel free to call the Quebec City athlete a world champion. Making his fourth career appearance at Madeira, the longtime national team standout finally reached the top of the world championship podium on Wednesday thanks to a triumph in the men’s 100-metre backstroke S13 at the Penteada Olympic Swimming Complex. Turbide claimed silver in his favourite event at last summer’s Paralympic Games in Tokyo and at the 2019 Worl

  • Willis opts to retire from Colts, pursue ministry

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Khari Willis found there was more to life than football. So on Tuesday, the Indianapolis Colts' promising 26-year-old starting safety surprised many by retiring to join the ministry. “I am both humbled and excited to pursue the holy call that God has for my life which brings me much joy and purpose,” Willis wrote in his announcement on Twitter. “Thank you all for the support over the years.” Indy seemed to have an inkling Willis considered leaving when it excused him from the

  • Matt Murray debate speaks to wider goaltending conundrum in Toronto

    While wondering if Matt Murray is a viable option between the pipes, Maple Leaf fans should also consider the wider questions concerning the position after the departure of goalie coach Steve Briere, the increasingly likely exit of Jack Campbell and the always uncertain future of Petr Mrazek.

  • Redblacks looking for more than just a good effort in rematch with Blue Bombers

    OTTAWA — Moral victories won’t help the Ottawa Redblacks in the standings. After dropping a 19-17 loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on a last-minute field goal in their season opener last week, the Redblacks are hoping for a different result when they host the two-time defending Grey Cup champions for a rematch on Friday. Ottawa did a lot of good things last week against the Bombers but fell just short. Preparing for Winnipeg in a back-to-back situation presents a different challenge. “It's inte

  • Bettman says NHL projected to set revenue record this season

    DENVER (AP) — NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said the league is projecting record revenue this season, an increase he credits to more scoring leading to higher television ratings and more interest in the game. Bettman at his annual state of the league address Wednesday before Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final estimated revenue will surpass $5.2 billion. He said he received information earlier in the afternoon indicating that was a conservative estimate. “We were able to stabilize the business and p

  • Winnipeg brewery offers Barry Trotz free beer for life if he coaches Jets

    A local brewery has vowed that coveted free-agent coach Barry Trotz will never go thirsty if he signs on to coach his hometown Jets.

  • Makar has accident with drone during video shoot in practice

    Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar luckily escaped injury when he had a run-in with a drone during practice on Friday.

  • Minister St-Onge announces creation of Sport Canada athletes commission

    Canada's sport minister Pascale St-Onge emphasized once again that the athlete voice is critical in changing the sports culture in this country. St-Onge announced a couple of safe-sport initiatives on Sunday, including the creation of an athlete advisory committee within Sport Canada to amplify athlete voices. The minister said participation with the new Office of the Integrity Commissioner (OSIC), which will become operational on Monday, will gradually become mandatory for all national sport or

  • Curry's 233-game run of 3-pointers ends in NBA Finals

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — For the first time in his career, Stephen Curry couldn't get a 3-pointer to fall in an NBA postseason game. Curry was 0 for 9 behind the arc in the Warriors’ 104-94 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night. The drought ended a streak of 233 postseason and regular season games in which Curry had made at least one 3-pointer, a run that lasted 3 1/2 years. The most prolific 3-pointer shooter in NBA history was 7 for 22 overall, finishing with

  • Avalanche must beat two-time champion Lightning to win Cup

    DENVER (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon wouldn’t have it any other way. He and the Colorado Avalanche have stubbed their toe many times in the playoffs over the past several years, never getting past the second round. Now that they’ve broken through to reach the Stanley Cup Final, naturally they need to beat the back -to- back defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning to win this core group’s first title. Game 1 is Wednesday night in Denver. "I’m glad we’re playing Tampa,” MacKinnon said Tuesday. “There’s n

  • Blue Jays starter Ryu to undergo elbow surgery, expected to miss rest of season

    Toronto Blue Jays left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu is expected to miss the rest of the season due to a left elbow injury that will require surgery. General manager Ross Atkins said Dr. Neal ElAttrache will determine during the procedure whether Ryu needs Tommy John surgery or a partial repair of the ulnar collateral ligament. "We were hopeful that there was the potential of a conservative route and weighed the pros and cons of that and ultimately decided that it was best to move forward with the procedu

  • Johnny Gaudreau tops NHL's potential UFA class with free agency four weeks away

    NHL general managers get the opportunity to open their chequebooks four weeks from Wednesday. This year's list of potential unrestricted free agents — as always — offers some intriguing opportunities for executives looking to alter the course of their franchises. There's also been a significant amount of buyer's remorse through the years. The Canadian Press takes a look at some of the headline-grabbing options with the NHL market set to open July 13. JOHNNY GAUDREAU 2021-22 salary cap hit: US$6.

  • AP source: Mavericks acquire Wood for 4 players

    A person with direct knowledge of the agreement said the Houston Rockets are trading center Christian Wood, their leading scorer and rebounder this season, to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for four players and a draft pick. Boban Marjanovic, Trey Burke, Sterling Brown and Marquese Chriss are going to the Rockets, who will also receive the No. 26 pick this year, according to the person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade is not finalized. It will not

  • Canada's Aurelie Rivard wins gold at world para swimming championships

    MADEIRA, Portugal — Canada's Aurelie Rivard won her second title of the world para swimming championships on Friday, finishing first in the women's 100-metre freestyle S10 race at the Penteada Olympic Swimming Complex. Rivard, from Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., took top spot in 59.43 seconds. Hungary's Bianka Pap was second in 1:01.19 and Lisa Kruger of the Netherlands was third in 1:01.25. “I'm a little surprised with my time due to my last 72 hours," said Rivard, who didn't finish the 400 fr

  • Golden Knights hire ex-Bruins coach Cassidy

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Bruce Cassidy wasn’t out of a job for long after being hired to coach the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday, little more than a week after being fired by the Boston Bruins. Cassidy becomes the Golden Knights’ third coach and replaces Peter DeBoer, who was fired after Vegas missed the playoffs for the first time in its five-year history. Cassidy had a 245-108-46 record and had the Bruins qualify for the playoffs in each of his five-plus seasons after replacing Claude Julien in the

  • Planche Collective is making space for marginalized skateboarders in Montreal

    Cheers ring through Montreal's Jarry Park as skateboarders race down a hill on a cool and windy Sunday afternoon. They smack their boards on the concrete, taking turns facing off in a friendly match as part of Planche Collective's biweekly skate sessions. The collective was started last year with the mission of creating a barrier-free space for women, queer, trans, Black and Indigenous people and other people of colour to get into skateboarding — regardless of skill level. Seeing a lack of welco

  • Kadri skates with stick for 1st time since injuring thumb

    DENVER (AP) — Injured Colorado Avalanche forwards Nazem Kadri and Andrew Cogliano skated with an assistant coach Thursday after missing Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Kadri skated with a stick in his hand for the first time since injuring his right thumb crashing into the boards during the last round. He did not take any shots in 45 minutes on the ice. Cogliano took a puck to the right hand in Colorado’s series clincher against Edmonton in the Western Conference

  • 'I felt disgusted:' Elks DB Gainey ready to move on from lopsided season-opening loss

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks aren’t thinking about the pomp and circumstance that comes with a home opener. They’re not thinking about the special atmosphere that comes to a CFL stadium when the Saskatchewan Roughriders and their legion of travelling fans come to town. No, all they’re thinking about is erasing the stink from last week’s season-opening 59-15 blowout loss at B.C. "I felt disgusted, I felt embarrassed and, quite frankly, I’m just ready to get out there so I can play again and have