The Summer I Turned Pretty: Belly and Conrad Are Smitten (While Jeremiah Pines) in Season 2 Teaser — Watch

This summer’s TV forecast calls for lots of teenage angst, courtesy of The Summer I Turned Pretty‘s Season 2 teaser trailer.

Season 1 of the Prime Video YA series centered around the love triangle between 16-year-old Belly (played by Lola Tung) and the Fisher brothers, broody Conrad (Christopher Briney) and easygoing Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno), with whom Belly spends every summer at their mother Susannah’s home in Cousins Beach. Although it seemed that Belly had chosen to be with Jeremiah, she ended the finale by kissing Conrad. But a dark cloud loomed over the moment, and it will follow Belly into the new season.

In Thursday’s newly released teaser trailer (which you can watch above), Belly and Conrad are now the human equivalents of the heart-eyes emoji when they’re around each other. And though Jeremiah seems fine with their open flirting at first, later scenes in the promo indicate his feelings for Belly haven’t subsided.

“Belly used to count down the days until she could return to Cousins Beach, but with Conrad and Jeremiah fighting over her heart and the return of Susannah’s cancer, she’s not sure summer will ever be the same,” reads the official Season 2 synopsis. “When an unexpected visitor threatens the future of Susannah’s beloved house, Belly has to rally the gang to come together—and to decide once and for all where her heart lies.”

For more clues on what might be in store for Belly & Co., check out all eight episode titles from the upcoming season here.

Joining the cast in recurring roles are Elsie Fisher (Barry, Castle Rock) and Kyra Sedgwick (The Closer).

Season 2 premieres on Friday, July 14, with its first three episodes. A new installment will unspool each subsequent Friday until the season finale on Aug. 18.

The Summer I Turned Pretty fans, what did you think of the teaser? Hit the comments with your thoughts and hopes!

