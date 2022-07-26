Do summer thunderstorms help or hurt Northern California wildfire risk? It depends

Summer thunderstorms can spark a fire — even if dreary skies are a welcome sight for dry Northern California..

A few notes: Just because there’s a storm doesn’t mean we’ll get lightning — or measurable rain for that matter. And lightning doesn’t equate to a fire starting.

There are different kinds of thunderstorms and they pose different risks and benefits for California’s landscape. Here’s what to know:

Types of storms

Dry thunderstorms, which produce little rain at the surface, are more likely to set off fires, depending on the conditions and elevations of the surrounding area.

Otherwise known as virga, these storms occur when precipitation falls from a cloud — but evaporates before it reaches the ground “due to a very dry atmosphere below the cloud base,” according to the NWS.

There has been a lot of showers on the radar today but not much of the rain with these has reached the ground. You also may have noticed streaks or wisps coming from the clouds. This is considered Virga. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/J6y2k6EpbP — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) July 26, 2022

At lower elevation levels, like in Sacramento, dry thunderstorms have a higher chance of setting off a spark, said Idamis Del Valle-Shoemaker, a weather service meteorologist.

“Because the air is so dry at the low levels, any lightning strike that happens could lead to a fire spark,” Del Valle-Shoemaker said.

When coupled with surrounding dry vegetation or fuel, dry storms are more likely to result in cloud-to-ground lightning fire ignitions, according to an article from the weather service.

“Basically, there’s very little to no precipitation, and if there’s a lightning strike that could lead to fire starts because the vegetation is also very dry,” Del Valle-Shoemaker said of Sacramento’s weather conditions.

Story continues

Dry thunderstorms also have the capacity to produce gusty winds at the surface.

Wet storms, on the other hand, produce a substantial amount of precipitation which limit the threat of wildfire, Del Valle-Shoemaker said.

They typically are associated with a heavy downpour, which yields a significant amount of rain. They can be accompanied by small hail and gusty winds.

️ Isolated thunderstorms are possible over interior #NorCal late tonight into Tuesday. The most likely timeframe is 4 AM to 8 PM. Associated impacts include gusty winds, lightning, brief heavy rain, and small hail. When thunder roars, go indoors! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/PfQXCBxn0J — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) July 25, 2022

However, the distinction between the two storms are on a “rolling scale” when it comes to fire weather conditions, with varying precipitation levels required for each.

“If it has been hot and dry for a long period, rainfall amounts need to be larger in order to moisten the fuel bed and lessen the chances of lightning fire ignition,” the NWS article states.

Sometimes meteorologists describe thunderstorms as a “mixture of wet and dry” when they produce a diverse rainfall pattern.

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our California Utility Team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email utilityteam@sacbee.com.