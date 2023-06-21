Summer solstice 2023: Photos from Stonehenge as it welcomes 8,000 visitors

Summer is officially here.

Around 8,000 people gathered around the prehistoric stones at Stonehenge to greet the sun for the summer solstice, which is the longest day in the Northern Hemisphere.

The first day of summer is June 21, which falls on Wednesday this year. The day is known as the summer solstice, when the sun is at its highest point in the sky. In the Northern Hemisphere, the sun will be at its peak at exactly 10:58 a.m. EST.

In southern England, druids, pagans, hippies, local residents and tourists – wearing robes and colorful wardrobes – celebrated the first day of summer at Stonehenge Tuesday and greeted the sunrise Wednesday.

Here’s a look at photos from this year’s summer solstice at Stonehenge.

Stonehenge summer solstice 2023 photos

Revelers gather at the ancient stone circle Stonehenge to celebrate the Summer Solstice, the longest day of the year, near Salisbury, England, Wednesday, June 21, 2023. Druids, pagans, hippies, local residents, tourists and costumed witches and wizards have gathered around a prehistoric stone circle on a plain in southern England to express their devotion to the sun.

Revelers gather at the ancient stone circle Stonehenge to celebrate the Summer Solstice, the longest day of the year, near Salisbury, England, Wednesday, June 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) ORG XMIT: XKC118

TOPSHOT - The sun rises at Stonehenge, near Amesbury, in Wiltshire, southern England on June 21, 2023, during the Summer Solstice festival, which dates back thousands of years, celebrating the longest day of the year when the sun is at its maximum elevation. The stone monument -- carved and constructed at a time when there were no metal tools -- symbolises Britain's semi-mythical pre-historic period, and has spawned countless legends. (Photo by Daniel LEAL / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images) ORIG FILE ID: AFP_33KK6JM.jpg

TOPSHOT - The sun rises at Stonehenge, near Amesbury, in Wiltshire, southern England on June 21, 2023, during the Summer Solstice festival, which dates back thousands of years, celebrating the longest day of the year when the sun is at its maximum elevation. The stone monument -- carved and constructed at a time when there were no metal tools -- symbolises Britain's semi-mythical pre-historic period, and has spawned countless legends. (Photo by Daniel LEAL / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images) ORIG FILE ID: AFP_33KK6JQ.jpg

TOPSHOT - Revellers sing as they stand by the stones and wait for the sun to rise at Stonehenge, near Amesbury, in Wiltshire, southern England on June 21, 2023, to celebrate the celebrate the Summer Solstice festival, which dates back thousands of years, celebrating the longest day of the year when the sun is at its maximum elevation. The stone monument -- carved and constructed at a time when there were no metal tools -- symbolises Britain's semi-mythical pre-historic period, and has spawned countless legends. (Photo by Daniel LEAL / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images) ORIG FILE ID: AFP_33KK6JD.jpg

Revelers gather at the ancient stone circle Stonehenge to celebrate the Summer Solstice, the longest day of the year, near Salisbury, England, Wednesday, June 21, 2023. Druids, pagans, hippies, local residents, tourists and costumed witches and wizards have gathered around a prehistoric stone circle on a plain in southern England to express their devotion to the sun. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) ORG XMIT: XKC101

Revellers stand by the stones as they watch the sunrise at Stonehenge, near Amesbury, in Wiltshire, southern England on June 21, 2023, to celebrate the celebrate the Summer Solstice festival, which dates back thousands of years, celebrating the longest day of the year when the sun is at its maximum elevation. The stone monument -- carved and constructed at a time when there were no metal tools -- symbolises Britain's semi-mythical pre-historic period, and has spawned countless legends. (Photo by Daniel LEAL / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images) ORIG FILE ID: AFP_33KK6JU.jpg

WILTSHIRE, ENGLAND - JUNE 21: People play pan pipes at Stonehenge on June 21, 2023 in Wiltshire, England. In the Northern Hemisphere, the longest day of the year falls on the 21st of June. This day is often referred to as the Summer Solstice or Midsummer's Day. (Photo by Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775993680 ORIG FILE ID: 1500249727

WILTSHIRE, ENGLAND - JUNE 21: Visitors welcome the sun at Stonehenge on June 21, 2023 in Wiltshire, England. In the Northern Hemisphere, the longest day of the year falls on the 21st of June. This day is often referred to as the Summer Solstice or Midsummer's Day. (Photo by Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775993680 ORIG FILE ID: 1500231620

Revellers celebrate the Summer Solstice as the sun rises at Stonehenge, near Amesbury, in Wiltshire, southern England on June 21, 2023, in a festival, which dates back thousands of years, celebrating the longest day of the year when the sun is at its maximum elevation. The stone monument -- carved and constructed at a time when there were no metal tools -- symbolises Britain's semi-mythical pre-historic period, and has spawned countless legends. (Photo by Daniel LEAL / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images) ORIG FILE ID: AFP_33KK6K2.jpg

Revelers gather at the ancient stone circle Stonehenge to celebrate the Summer Solstice, the longest day of the year, near Salisbury, England, Wednesday, June 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) ORG XMIT: XKC116

Revelers meditate next to stones at sunrise as thousands gather at the ancient stone circle Stonehenge to celebrate the Summer Solstice, the longest day of the year, near Salisbury, England, Wednesday, June 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) ORG XMIT: XKC121

TOPSHOT - Revellers stand by the stones as they wait for the sun to rise at Stonehenge, near Amesbury, in Wiltshire, southern England on June 21, 2023, to celebrate the celebrate the Summer Solstice festival, which dates back thousands of years, celebrating the longest day of the year when the sun is at its maximum elevation. The stone monument -- carved and constructed at a time when there were no metal tools -- symbolises Britain's semi-mythical pre-historic period, and has spawned countless legends. (Photo by Daniel LEAL / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images) ORIG FILE ID: AFP_33KK6JJ.jpg

Revelers gather at the ancient stone circle Stonehenge to celebrate the Summer Solstice, the longest day of the year, near Salisbury, England, Wednesday, June 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) ORG XMIT: XKC120

Revelers meditate next to stones at sunrise as thousands gather at the ancient stone circle Stonehenge to celebrate the Summer Solstice, the longest day of the year, near Salisbury, England, Wednesday, June 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) ORG XMIT: XKC112

WILTSHIRE, ENGLAND - JUNE 21: People touch the stones at Stonehenge on June 21, 2023 in Wiltshire, England. In the Northern Hemisphere, the longest day of the year falls on the 21st of June. This day is often referred to as the Summer Solstice or Midsummer's Day. (Photo by Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775993680 ORIG FILE ID: 1500233017

WILTSHIRE, ENGLAND - JUNE 21: Visitors wait for the sun to rise at Stonehenge on June 21, 2023 in Wiltshire, England. In the Northern Hemisphere, the longest day of the year falls on the 21st of June. This day is often referred to as the Summer Solstice or Midsummer's Day. (Photo by Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775993680 ORIG FILE ID: 1500249862

Revelers meditate next to stones at sunrise as thousands gather at the ancient stone circle Stonehenge to celebrate the Summer Solstice, the longest day of the year, near Salisbury, England, Wednesday, June 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) ORG XMIT: XKC104

Revelers gather at the ancient stone circle Stonehenge to celebrate the Summer Solstice, the longest day of the year, near Salisbury, England, Wednesday, June 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) ORG XMIT: XKC115

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Summer solstice Stonehenge 2023: Photos of sunrise, visitors