Summer Sizzle: Scorching temperatures continue in B.C.

Temperatures across inland sections of the Lower Mainland will soar into the low 30’s, rivaling some of the warmest days of 2023.

Overnight lows will remain stubbornly in the mid-to-upper teens, so those particularly vulnerable to the heat should take precautions. These temperatures will drop as we head into the weekend, but the high heat will continue into Thursday for coastal sections.

Smoke will subside into Wednesday making the air quality better for the South Coast.

Wednesday Forecast

With under 20 mm of rainfall recorded in Vancouver, it’s no wonder fire danger remains near extreme levels for this time of year. It’s possible that the South Coast doesn’t pick up any appreciable precipitation over the next couple of weeks.

It’s the third most destructive wildfire season in terms of area burned across the province of B.C., and some of that smoke from the wildfires in the Prince George Fire Centre will become quite noticeable across the southern half through Tuesday.

As of July 3rd, there are 47 wildfires classified as out of control by the BC Wildfire Service.

Long Range Outlook

Temperatures will remain well above seasonal for western sections of British Columbia right through Thursday before temperatures drop into next weekend. The extreme temperature anomalies will shift across northeastern B.C., making for volatile fire weather conditions.

